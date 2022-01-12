Global Nannochloropsis-derived Lipids Market Research Report 2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nannochloropsis-derived Lipids Market by Application (Human Nutrition (Health Supplements & Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Other Human Nutritional Applications), Animal Nutrition, and Other Applications) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nannochloropsis-derived lipids (fatty acids) market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $4.2 million by 2028.



The factors such as growing awareness about the health benefits of omega-3 Polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), rising demand for functional food products, and growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity are the key factors driving the growth of the Nannochloropsis-derived lipids (fatty acids) market.

Moreover, the growing demand for algae oil-based biofuel and increasing demand for omega-3 from the pharmaceutical industry creates lucrative growth opportunities for Nannochloropsis-derived lipid (fatty acids) manufacturers. However, the complex production process of Nannochloropsis-derived lipids (fatty acids) hinders market growth to some extent.



The global Nannochloropsis market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2019 and 2020), estimated current data (2021), and forecasts for 2028- by application (human nutrition (health supplements & nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, other human nutritional applications), animal nutrition, and other applications). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the regional and country-level markets.



Based on application, the Nannochloropsis derived lipids (fatty acids) market is mainly segmented into human nutrition, animal nutrition, and other applications. In 2021, the human nutrition segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Nannochloropsis derived lipids (fatty acids) market due to the increasing demand for algae oil from nutraceuticals and dietary supplements infant formula, and F&B industries.

Moreover, rising consumption of packaged baby nutrition products owing to an increasing working population is further expected to drive the growth of the Nannochloropsis derived lipids (fatty acids) market for human nutrition, as algae omega-3 DHA possesses an important role in the development of an infant's nervous system, vision, brain, and overall growth. The rising demand for immunity-boosting products is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the stakeholders in the Nannochloropsis- derived lipids (fatty acids) market for human nutrition.



Based on type (human nutrition-related applications), the Nannochloropsis derived lipids (fatty acids) market is mainly segmented into health supplements and nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and other human nutrition applications. In 2021, the health supplements & nutraceuticals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Nannochloropsis derived lipids (fatty acids) market for human nutrition, owing to the growing health supplements and nutraceutical industry and rising use of algae oil instead of fish oil in the health supplements and nutraceutical industry.



Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Nannochloropsis derived lipids (fatty acids) market in 2021, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific, owing to the huge consumption of health and wellness products and growing prevalence of heart diseases.

Also, the easy availability of raw materials due to the presence of key Nannochloropsis biomass suppliers for lipid extraction further drives the growth of this market in the region. Moreover, the growing nutraceuticals and dietary supplements industry and rising popularity of omega 3 fortified/functional food and beverages among the aging population are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the stakeholders in the Nannochloropsis derived lipids (fatty acids) market in the region.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of application and region/country?

What was the historical market size for Nannochloropsis-derived lipids (fatty acids) across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2021-2028?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the global Nannochloropsis-derived lipids (fatty acids) Market?

Who are the major players in the global Nannochloropsis-derived lipids (fatty acids) Market?

How is the competitive landscape, and who are the market leaders in the global Nannochloropsis-derived lipids (fatty acids) Market?

What are the recent developments in the global Nannochloropsis-derived lipids (fatty acids) Market?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth regions/countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global Nannochloropsis-derived lipids (fatty acids) market, and how do they compete with the global players?

Market Insights

Drivers

Growing Awareness about the Health Benefits of Omega-3 Pufa

Rising Demand for Functional Food Products

Growing Prevalence of Diabetes and Obesity

Restraints

Complex Production Process of Nannochloropsis

Challenges

Risk of Nannochloropsis Contamination

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Algae Oil-based Biofuel

Increasing Demand for Omega-3 From the Pharmaceuticals Industry

Key Players

The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4-5 years.

The key players profiled in the global Nannochloropsis derived lipids (fatty acids) market research report are

Arizona Algae Products, LLC (U.S.)

Lyxia Corporation ( China )

) Shaivaa Algaetech LLP ( India )

) iwi Life (U.S.)

Scope of the Report:

Nannochloropsis-Derived Lipids (Fatty Acids) Market, by Application

Human Nutrition

Health Supplements & Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Other Human Nutritional Applications

Animal Nutrition

Other Applications

Nannochloropsis-Derived Lipids (Fatty Acids) Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Spain

Portugal

Germany

Italy

France

Scandinavia

Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

(RoLATAM) Middle East

Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xaoay2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets