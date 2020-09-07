Global Nano-enabled Batteries Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nano-enabled Batteries estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 20.5% over the period 2020-2027. Large Format Modules, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 21.2% CAGR and reach US$19 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Customized Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443611/?utm_source=PRN



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR



The Nano-enabled Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.4% and 17.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 87-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Company A123 Systems LLC

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Front Edge Technology

mPhase Technologies, Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Batteries - A Key Source of 'Portable' Energy

Recent Market Activity

Battery Industry Embraces Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Achieves Commercial Grade Implementation in Li-

ion Batteries

Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries Augurs Well for the

Market

Electric Vehicles - The Major End-Use Application Area for

Nano-Enabled Batteries

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles Augurs Well for the Nano-

Enabled Batteries Market

Nano-enabled Batteries in Portable Power Tools

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nano-enabled Batteries Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

A123 Systems LLC (USA)

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Front Edge Technology (USA)

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Laptops and Netbooks - The Li-ion Drivers

Technology Innovations/Advancements Spearhead Market Growth

Carbon Nanotubes Find Increased Applications in Batteries

Innovative Battery Design with Improved Energy Storage and

Robust Crust

Batteries Made of Gold Nanowires

Nano-Wire Battery with Lengthened Lifespan

Super Nanowire Batteries

Longer Lasting Nanowire-based Lithium-ion Batteries

Sound Powered Batteries

MIT Develops Nano Yolk Batteries

Nanopore Battery Technology

Nanobatteries with Tiny Nanopores

Development of Aluminum Anodes for Improved Rechargeable Batteries

CLS Aims to Develop Better Performing and Cheaper Battery

Materials for Electric Vehicles

Amprius Develops Nanosolutions for Addressing Problems with

Cathode and Anode Materials in Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Batteries for Desalinating Water

Vulcan Develops VoltaNano for Enhancing Performance of Lead-

Acid Batteries

Startups and Universities at the Forefront of Nano-enabled

Battery Research

Nanotube-based Lithium-ion Batteries Capable of Ultra-fast

Charging

Novel Nanomaterials for Cathode and Anode in Li-ion Batteries

Nanotubes for Flexible Batteries for use in Flexible Devices

Innovative Nanotechnology-enabled Batteries

Challenges in the Development of Nano-Enabled Batteries



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Nano-enabled Batteries Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Large Format Modules (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Large Format Modules (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Customized Batteries (Product Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Customized Batteries (Product Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 7: United States Nano-enabled Batteries Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: United States Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Nano-enabled Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Nano-enabled Batteries Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2020 and 2027



JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Market for Nano-enabled Batteries: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 12: Japanese Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Nano-enabled Batteries Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 14: Chinese Nano-enabled Batteries Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Nano-enabled Batteries Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 15: European Nano-enabled Batteries Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 16: European Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: European Nano-enabled Batteries Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 18: European Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 19: Nano-enabled Batteries Market in France by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 20: French Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share Analysis

by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 21: Nano-enabled Batteries Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: German Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share Breakdown

by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 23: Italian Nano-enabled Batteries Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 24: Italian Nano-enabled Batteries Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Nano-enabled Batteries:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: United Kingdom Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Nano-enabled Batteries Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2020-2027



Table 28: Rest of Europe Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Nano-enabled Batteries Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: Asia-Pacific Nano-enabled Batteries Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Nano-enabled Batteries Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Nano-enabled Batteries Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2020

and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 21

