Global Nanocatings Market 2020: Materials and Process Developments Transforming the Nanocoatings Technology Development and Adoption

Nanomaterials play a very important role in the development of coatings. The introduction of innovative nanomaterials, such as graphene, carbon nanotubes, and cellulose nanofibers, in the coating industry has increased the demand for nanocoatings over the past few years. Nanocoatings as compared to conventional coatings offer better processing, functional, as well as material properties. The growing need for nanocoatings in the medical industry and automotive industry are likely to propel the demand for nanocoatings over the coming years.



Additionally, growing demand for self-cleaning textiles and electronics with waterproof properties are fueling innovations in nanocoatings. The conventional coating industry is associated with solvent-based formulations, which pose the risk of volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions.

Many manufacturers in the field of nanocoatings are developing water-based formulations for various industrial needs, which are likely to have high potential over the coming years. Research advances in nanocoating deposition techniques are likely to bring lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers operating in the nanocoatings industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Summary of Key Findings



2.0 Technology Overview

2.1. Overview of Nanocoatings

2.2. Key Materials Used for Development of Nanocoatings

2.3. Nanocoatings has Both Advantages and Disadvantages That Impact Commercialization

2.4. CVD and PVD Still Widely Used Deposition Techniques for Nanocoatings

2.5. ALD and MLD Gaining Traction for Deposition of Nanocoatings

2.6. Regulations and Safety Requirements Gaining Focus in North America

2.7. Compliance with REACH Mandatory in Europe and UK

2.8 Need for Standardized Regulatory Framework in APAC

2.9. Stakeholders in South America Follow Guidelines Set by North American Counterparts

2.10. Middle East Follows Guidelines Set by Europe and North America



3.0 Technology Assessment

3.1 Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings

3.2 Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings

3.3 Anti-Icing Nanocoatings

3.4 Anti-corrosion, Abrasion and Wear Resistant Nanocoatings

3.5 Conformal Nanocoatings

3.6 Drug Eluting Nanocoatings

3.7 Barrier Nanocoatings

3.8 Antireflective Nanocoatings

3.9. Self-healing and Self-cleaning Nanocoatings

3.10. Specialty Nanocoatings



4.0 Industry Initiatives

4.1. Both Public and Private Funding are Prevalent in Nanocoatings Technology Area

4.2. Key Funding Initiatives by Governmental Agencies Aid Nanocoating Development

4.3. Partnerships and Acquisitions are Witnessed Across the Globe

4.4. IP Analysis Showcases Stable Patenting Activity -Patent Portfolio

4.5. Top Patent Assignees Spread Across Geographies and Applications



5.0 Growth Opportunities

5.1. Emerging Opportunities in Nanocoatings

5.2. Future Prospects for Nanocoatings



6.0 Industry Contacts



