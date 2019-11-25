Global Nanocellulose Markets, 2019-2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanocellulose" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The use of nanocellulose offers environmentally friendly solutions and a petroleum-based alternative for a range of industries including automotive and packaging. Wood products have also grown in prominence recently in construction allowing for buildings that can be constructed faster, are strong, lightweight and offer improved insulation and noise reduction. The use of nanocellulose in buildings offer enhanced thermal insulation capability and mechanical properties that contribute to energy savings, less usage of environmentally harmful materials, and reduction of adverse environmental impacts.

Nanocellulose will greatly impact environmentally friendly and biodegradable solutions in market such as packaging films, paper & board, composites, paints, coatings & films, biomedical applications (e.g., pharmaceuticals, diagnostic imaging, drug delivery, tissue engineering materials), textiles, oil & gas, filtration, cement, sensors, rheology modifiers, aerogels, 3D printing and printed & flexible electronics.

Most major paper and pulp producers are actively involved in commercialization of CNF, seeking commercial applications in high volume industries such as paper & board and packaging. However, several are also seeking to move into applications in areas such as electronics and adding production of Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) for more advanced applications. Celluforce is investing in upgrading their CNC capability and Melodea is establishing a 35 ton per annum CNC plant.

The nanocellulose market is growing fast in Japan, with products already on the market in textiles, sanitary products and consumer goods. The market is heavily concentrated in countries with significant forestry industries.

The latest edition of The Global Market for Nanocelluose features a wide range of new information including:

40 additional pages of content from the previous edition.

Expanded analysis for the market for cellulose nanocrystals.

New figures on market size in revenues (Millions USD), by cellulose type. Current, historic and estimated to 2030.

New figures on regional market size in tons and revenues. Current, historic and estimated to 2030.

Roadmap for commercial nanocellulose commercial applications

In-depth analysis of market by applications including estimated market size, penetration and growth. Applications covered include: Polymer composite parts; Biodegradable and renewable nanocomposites; Automotive composites; Packaging films; Aerogels; Construction materials; Packaging fillers/additives; Paint and coatings additives; Deoderant sheets; Pharmaceutical additives; Renewable plastic parts/casings; Transparent films for electronics; Flexible and printed electronics; Batteries; Flexible and paper batteries; Filtration membranes.

Expanded profiles on nanocellulose producers including recent activities to August 2019 .

Report contents include:

In-depth analysis of the global market for nanocellulose products, applications, producers, product developers and products

Nanocellulose applications by industry, matrix material and product. Applications are assessed for technology and market readiness, and potential market volume in terms of nanocellulose consumption by application.

Readiness of nanocellulose-based solution for each industry and nanomaterials working concentration in material application. Contribution of nanocelluose to improved performance in each application.

Assessment of nanocelluloese market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles.

Examples of successful markets and products.

Competitive landscape for nanocellulose among other similar additives.

Global nanocellulose production capacities, by producer and type of nanocellulose.

Market segmentation by type of nanocellulose.

Current nanocellulose products (cellulose nanofibers, cellulose nanocrystals and bacterial cellulose).

Stage of commercialization for nanocellulose applications by company.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for nanocellulose including revenues, growth rates, pricing, and market challenges.

Revenues and tonnage demand for end user markets for nanocellulose.

Regional analysis of the market for nanocellulose.

87 In-depth company profiles include products, capacities, production processes, target markets and commercial activities.

Companies Mentioned



Ashai Kasei Chemicals Corporation

Celluforce

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

Daio Paper Corporation

Fiberlean Technologies

Innventia AB

Stora Enso Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/upibon

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

