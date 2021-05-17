Global Nanocellulose Markets, 2020-2030: Applications, Key Benefits, Market Megatrends, Drivers, Technology Drawbacks, Competing Materials, Estimated Consumption

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanocellulose 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Nanocellulose 2021 is the most comprehensive and up-to date report on nanocellulose currently available, by the world's leading market authority on nanocellulose. Profiling over 100 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by nanocellulose.

The global nanocellulose market has accelerated over the last few years as producers in Japan and to a lesser extent North America and Europe bring products to market. The development of these remarkable materials has compelled major paper and pulp producers to gravitate their traditonal business towards advanced biorefineries, which have met with initial success and resulted in production capacity increases.

These bio-based materials are abundant, renewable and inexpensive but are extremely strong, durable, and lightweight, non-toxic and are lower cost than other advanced materials and nanomaterials. Used as a materials additive and in composites, nanocellulose will help to drive the global move away from oil-based plastics and products to sustainable, bio-based alternatives.

Nanocellulose (NC) can be derived from a multitude of abundant cellulosic biomass sources such as wood pulp, agricultural crops, organic waste, as well as from bacteria. Properties including high tensile strength, biocompatibility, and high aspect ratio make it attractive to a wide range of markets, from medical to construction to aerospace. As nanocellulose originates from renewable matter, its potential to replace petroleum-derived materials in films, coatings, composites, and packaging are particularly interesting in the wake of current political and societal movements towards reduction of plastic consumption.

Three types of NC are commercially available: cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), cellulose nanofibers (CNF), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC). In addition to being produced in different ways, these three types also vary in their physico-chemical properties, from size to crystallinity. Most commercially produced NC is CNF, which is produced on a large scale in Japan and on the pilot scale

Most of the NC being developed for commercial purposes is in the form of CNF. Currently, many NC-based applications are at an early stages, with some applications already commercially available, mainly in Japan.

A must-have for anyone interested in the business and investment opportunities in nanocellulose, The Global Market for Nanocellulose 2020-2030 contains:

Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of nanocellulose, by market, and application.

Tabular data on current nanocellulose products.

Market assessment by nanocellulose type: cellulose nanocrystals (CNC), cellulose nanofibers (CNF), and bacterial nanocellulose (BNC).

Assessment of nanocellulose by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for use of nanocellulose, technology drawbacks, competing materials, estimated consumption of nanocellulose to 2030 and main OEMs in each market with potential interest in nanocellulose for product integration.

Graphical depictions of nanocellulose applications by market.

In depth-assessment of nanocellulose producer and distributor pricing in 2020.

Global market for nanocellulose in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2030.

Market impact from COVID-19 pandemic

In-depth profiles of nanocellulose producers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Granbio, Asahi Kasei, Cellucomp, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper, Daio Paper, DKS, Fiberlean, Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd. Innventia AB, KRI, Inc., Melodea, Nippon Paper, Oji and many more.

85 cellulose nanofiber company profiles

15 cellulose nanocrystal company profiles

10 bacterial nanocellulose company profiles

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Overview Of Nanocellulose

3 Applications Analysis

4 Regulations And Standards

5 Nanocellulose Supply Chain

6 Nanocellulose Pricing

7 Nanocellulose Patents And Publications

8 Nanocellulose in Composites

9 Nanocellulose in Automotive

10 Nanocellulose in Construction

11 Nanocellulose in Paper And Board Packaging

12 Nanocellulose Textiles And Apparel

13 Nanocellulose in Medicine And Healthcare

14 Nanocellulose in Paints And Coatings

15 Nanocellulose in Aerogels

16 Nanocellulose in Oil And Gas

17 Nanocellulose in Filtration

18 Nanocellulose in Rheology Modifiers for Cosmetics, Pharma And Food Additives

19 Other Markets for Nanocellulose

20 Nanocellulose Producer Analysis

21 Cellulose Nanofiber Company Profiles

22 Cellulose Nanocrystal (Cnc) Producer Analysis

23 Cellulose Nanocrystal (Cnc) Company Profiles

24 Bacterial Nanocellulose (Bnc) Company Profiles

25 Nanocellulose Research Groups And Centres

26 Research Scope And Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/54f15o

