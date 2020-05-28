Global Nanocoatings Market Outlook to 2027: Presents Growth Deviations due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
May 28, 2020, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanocoatings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Nanocoatings market worldwide will grow by a projected US$16.2 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%.
Anti-Microbial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 22.3% and reach a market size of US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Anti-Microbial market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 22.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$492.7 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$709.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Anti-Microbial segment will reach a market size of US$397 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Nanocoatings market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 21.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.
Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Nanocoatings market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Nanotechnology - A Curtain Raiser
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- A Time Line of Materials Development
- Recent Market Activity
- Nanoscience - Breaking Conventional Size Barriers
- New Discoveries Bridge the Gap between Organic and Inorganic Materials
- A Peek into the World of Possibilities with Nanotechnology
- Nanotechnology Market Gathers Momentum
- Enabling Technologies - Need of the Hour
- Coatings Industry Gets a Touch of Nanotechnology
- Nanocoatings Promise Superior Performance Benefits Over Traditional Polymer Coatings
- Key Application Properties of Nanocoatings in a Capsule
- Nanocoatings - Market Evolution Over the Years
- Coating Manufacturers Become More Open towards Producing Nanocoatings
- Need to Achieve Competitive Differentiation Driving Coating Manufacturers' Lean towards Nanocoatings
- Environmental Benefits Attract Manufacturer Attention
- Nanocoatings Market - Quite Resilient Against Periods of Economic Slowdown
- Stable Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Nanocoatings Market
- Market Outlook
- Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors
- Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Nanocoatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- ACTnano, Inc. (USA)
- albert rechtenbacher GmbH (Germany)
- Bio-Gate AG (Germany)
- Bhler Holding AG (Germany)
- CG2 Nanocoatings Inc. (Canada)
- Cleancorp GmbH (Germany)
- Ecology Coatings, Inc. (USA)
- Eikos, Inc. (USA)
- Green Earth Nano Science, Inc. (Canada)
- Inframat Corporation (USA)
- Integran Technologies Inc. (USA)
- NANOBIZ.PL Ltd. (Poland)
- Nano-Care Deutschland AG (Germany)
- Nanofilm (USA)
- Nanogate AG (Germany)
- NanoMate Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)
- Nanophase Technologies Corporation (USA)
- nanopool GmbH (Germany)
- Nanosol AG (Liechtenstein)
- Nanovere Technologies, LLC (USA)
- P2i Ltd. (UK)
- Surfactis Technologies SAS (France)
- Tesla NanoCoatings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Nanocoating Technology to Shape Electronics Industry
- Safeguarding Connectivity - Nanocoatings for Longevity and Reliability of IoT
- Growing Demand for Connectivity
- Water-Resistant Nanocoatings for Consumer Electronics
- Increasing Applications for Nanocoatings in Cleaning
- Nano Technology in Pool Cleaning
- Self-Cleaning Glass
- Nano-Ceramics
- Hydrophobic Lotus Leaves
- Nanoparticles in Cleaning Agents
- Robotic Pool Cleaners
- Sprayable Edible Nanocoatings to Extend Shelf Life of Produce
- Nanostructured Coatings to Remove Pollutants
- Sanitation & Disease Control to Drive Demand for Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings
- Anti-Foul & Easy-to-Clean Nanocoatings Draw Huge Demand
- Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings to Grow in Prominence
- Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings in Demand
- Nanotechnology Coating that Kills 99.9% of Superbugs
- Nanocoating Technology to Prevent Infections in Spinal Implant without Inhibiting Osseointegration
- A Race to the Surface
- The Ideal Orthopedic Spinal Implant Coating
- Nanocoating Technology - Antimicrobial Activity without Inhibiting Osseointegration
- A Look at Opportunities & Trends in Key End-Use Markets
- Healthcare Industry - Market Laden with Tremendous Potential
- Automotive Market Offers Plenty of Opportunities for Nanocoatings Market
- Nanocoatings for Construction and Exterior Protection - A Review
- Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Drives Demand for Nanocoatings in Solar Energy Sector
- Demand for Marine Nanocoatings Poised to Grow
- Nanocoatings Gain Prominence in the Aviation Sector
- Nanocoatings for Optics - Opportunities Galore
- Opportunities in Textile Industry Boosts Nanocoatings Market
- Use of Nanocoatings Gaining Traction for Furniture
- Household Care Sector - An Emerging Niche
- Titanium Dioxide Nanocoatings Ignite Interest
- Nano-Scale Silver Finding Tremendous Use as an Agent in Antimicrobial Coatings
- Graphene as Nanocoatings to Find Great Demand
- Technological Innovations Drive Nanocoatings Market
- Nanocoating for Development of Better Cardiovascular Stents
- High-Performance Nanocoatings in Demand
- P2i Develops Liquid Repellent Nanocoating
- Nanocoatings with Efficacy to Transport Vaccines without Requiring Refrigeration
- New Applications of Nanoclay and TiO2 Nanoparticles for Protecting Wood against Weathering
- New Nanocoatings that Improve Energy Efficiency of Aircraft
- Challenges
- Competition from Uncoated Products Proves to be a Major Challenge for Nanocoated Products
- Lack of Awareness about Benefits of Nanocoatings
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 74
