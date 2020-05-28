Global Nanocoatings Market Outlook to 2027: Presents Growth Deviations due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanocoatings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Nanocoatings market worldwide will grow by a projected US$16.2 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%.



Anti-Microbial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 22.3% and reach a market size of US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Anti-Microbial market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 22.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$492.7 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$709.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Anti-Microbial segment will reach a market size of US$397 Million by the close of the analysis period.



Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Nanocoatings market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 21.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Nanocoatings market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Nanotechnology - A Curtain Raiser

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Time Line of Materials Development

Recent Market Activity

Nanoscience - Breaking Conventional Size Barriers

New Discoveries Bridge the Gap between Organic and Inorganic Materials

A Peek into the World of Possibilities with Nanotechnology

Nanotechnology Market Gathers Momentum

Enabling Technologies - Need of the Hour

Coatings Industry Gets a Touch of Nanotechnology

Nanocoatings Promise Superior Performance Benefits Over Traditional Polymer Coatings

Key Application Properties of Nanocoatings in a Capsule

Nanocoatings - Market Evolution Over the Years

Coating Manufacturers Become More Open towards Producing Nanocoatings

Need to Achieve Competitive Differentiation Driving Coating Manufacturers' Lean towards Nanocoatings

Environmental Benefits Attract Manufacturer Attention

Nanocoatings Market - Quite Resilient Against Periods of Economic Slowdown

Stable Economic Outlook Bodes Well for Nanocoatings Market

Market Outlook

Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market

- The Fastest Growing Regional Market Global Competitor Market Shares

Nanocoatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Nanocoating Technology to Shape Electronics Industry

Safeguarding Connectivity - Nanocoatings for Longevity and Reliability of IoT

Growing Demand for Connectivity

Water-Resistant Nanocoatings for Consumer Electronics

Increasing Applications for Nanocoatings in Cleaning

Nano Technology in Pool Cleaning

Self-Cleaning Glass

Nano-Ceramics

Hydrophobic Lotus Leaves

Nanoparticles in Cleaning Agents

Robotic Pool Cleaners

Sprayable Edible Nanocoatings to Extend Shelf Life of Produce

Nanostructured Coatings to Remove Pollutants

Sanitation & Disease Control to Drive Demand for Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings

Anti-Foul & Easy-to-Clean Nanocoatings Draw Huge Demand

Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings to Grow in Prominence

Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings in Demand

Nanotechnology Coating that Kills 99.9% of Superbugs

Nanocoating Technology to Prevent Infections in Spinal Implant without Inhibiting Osseointegration

A Race to the Surface

The Ideal Orthopedic Spinal Implant Coating

Nanocoating Technology - Antimicrobial Activity without Inhibiting Osseointegration

Healthcare Industry - Market Laden with Tremendous Potential

Automotive Market Offers Plenty of Opportunities for Nanocoatings Market

Nanocoatings for Construction and Exterior Protection - A Review

Growing Focus on Renewable Energy Drives Demand for Nanocoatings in Solar Energy Sector

Demand for Marine Nanocoatings Poised to Grow

Nanocoatings Gain Prominence in the Aviation Sector

Nanocoatings for Optics - Opportunities Galore

Opportunities in Textile Industry Boosts Nanocoatings Market

Use of Nanocoatings Gaining Traction for Furniture

Household Care Sector - An Emerging Niche

Titanium Dioxide Nanocoatings Ignite Interest

Nano-Scale Silver Finding Tremendous Use as an Agent in Antimicrobial Coatings

Graphene as Nanocoatings to Find Great Demand

Technological Innovations Drive Nanocoatings Market

Nanocoating for Development of Better Cardiovascular Stents

High-Performance Nanocoatings in Demand

P2i Develops Liquid Repellent Nanocoating

Nanocoatings with Efficacy to Transport Vaccines without Requiring Refrigeration

New Applications of Nanoclay and TiO2 Nanoparticles for Protecting Wood against Weathering

New Nanocoatings that Improve Energy Efficiency of Aircraft

Challenges

Competition from Uncoated Products Proves to be a Major Challenge for Nanocoated Products

Lack of Awareness about Benefits of Nanocoatings

