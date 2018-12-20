Global Nanocoatings Market Report 2018: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2017-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Nanocoatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nanocoatings market reached a value of US$ 4.4 Billion in 2017



Nano coating refers to very fine, thin layers of polymeric chemical substances that are used to impart specific chemical and physical characteristics to a substrate surface. This includes corrosion resistance, abrasion resistance, hardness, lubricity, transparency, and ductility. Nanocoatings are predominantly used to alter the hydrophobic and/or oleophobic properties of a surface by adding a protective coating on a substantially small scale of several microns.



A nanocoating can be produced with utmost precision through a process which involves atomic building blocks, where atoms are deposited in a controlled fashion to produce a layer that conforms uniformly on every distinct feature of the surface. Catalysed by their superior physical and chemical properties the global demand of nano coatings is currently growing robustly in industries such as construction, food, healthcare, automotive, electronics, etc.



The market is further expected to reach a figure of US$ 13.5 Billion by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.6% during 2018-2023.



Global Nanocoatings Market Drivers:



Nanocoatings provide resistance to fluctuations in temperature, as a result, they are popular in products that are impacted by temperature changes and harsh climatic conditions such as aircrafts, ceramic tiles, glass windows, automobiles, etc.



Nanocoatings provide a clear, colourless protection that cannot be detected by the naked eye. This maintains a products aesthetic appearance and preserves the natural gloss and transparency of the product. Moreover, nano coated products do not easily accumulate dirt, however, on few occasions when foreign elements such as dust adhere to the surface, they can be easily cleaned.



Nanocoatings are able to provide protection against Ultra Violet (UV) light and resistance against abrasion. This significantly increases the life span of products and makes them ideal for the automotive industry to protect paint surfaces.



Nanocoatings also provide corrosion resistance, this increases the durability and lifespan of the metals where they are applied. For example, nano coatings are commonly applied on air craft parts as they are highly susceptible to corrosion.



Nanocoatings are anti-adhesive and more hygienic as compared to conventional coatings. They prevent the growth of bacteria and microorganisms. Automobiles with nano coatings do not require waxing to maintain their shine. Moreover, they are also environment friendly, non- toxic and breathable, enabling them to be efficiently used on a variety of products as they inhibit damp and mold.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Nanocoatings Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by End-User

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Price Analysis

5.10.1 Price Indicators

5.10.2 Price Structure

5.10.3 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Anti-Microbial

6.2 Anti-Fingerprint

6.3 Anti-Fouling

6.4 Easy to Clean

6.5 Self-Cleaning



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Construction

7.2 Food and Packaging

7.3 Healthcare

7.4 Electronics and Energy

7.5 Automotive

7.6 Marine

7.7 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 BASF

10.3.2 Bio-Gate

10.3.3 Buhler

10.3.4 Nanogate

10.3.5 PPG Industries

10.3.6 AdMat Innovations

10.3.7 Cima NanoTech

10.3.8 CG2 NanoCoatings

10.3.9 Cleancorp

10.3.10 Ecological Coatings

10.3.11 Eikos

10.3.12 Inframat

10.3.13 Integran Technologies

10.3.14 Nanofilm

10.3.15 Nanomech

10.3.16 Nanovere Technologies

10.3.17 Nanophase Technologies

10.3.18 P2i

10.3.19 Surfix

10.3.20 Tesla NanoCoatings



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8d5g4f/global?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

