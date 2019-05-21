Global Nanocomposites Industry
May 21, 2019, 18:02 ET
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nanocomposites in Million Pounds.
The Global and the US markets are further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments: Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 55 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M
- Arkema Group
- BASF SE
- Cabot Corporation
- DSM
- DowDuPont, Inc.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Developments in Novel Materials Research & Innovation Provides the Platform for Growth of Nanocomposites
Table 1: Rise in R&D Spending On Advanced Materials Expands the Playing Field of Nanocomposites: Global Breakdown of Industrial R&D Spending on Advanced Materials & Chemicals (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2014 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Nanocomposites: Market Overview
Key Market Trends & Drivers
Strong Demand for Reinforced Plastics Fuels Interest in Nanofiller-Reinforced Polymer Nanocomposites
Table 2: With Reinforced Plastics Emerging as the Future of Plastics as Measured by the Robust Market for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP), Interest in Nanofiller-Reinforced Polymer Nanocomposites Explodes: World Market for CFRP (In 000 Metric Tons) by Application for the Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strong Focus on Efficient & Environment Friendly Packaging Fuels Opportunities for Nanocomposites
Table 3: Nanocomposites to Play a Major Role in the Packaging Industry's Migration to Flexible Packaging Structures: World Market for Converted Flexible Packaging Materials (In 000 Metric Tons) by Material Type for the Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Nanocomposite Materials for Food Packaging Applications
Beverage Packaging: The Largest End-User of Nanocomposites in the Food Packaging Industry
Table 4: Growing Beverage Consumption Spurs Opportunities for Nanocomposites in Beverage Packaging to Preserve the Organoleptic Quality of Beverages: Global Beverages Sales (in Billion Liters) for the Years 2014 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Nanoclays - A Peek into Applications in Beverage Bottling
Focus on Automotive Lightweighting Spurs Demand for Nanocomposite Plastic Component & Parts
Table 5: Growing Use of Plastics in Automobiles in Response to the Lightweighting Trend to Drive Strong Demand for Nanocomposite Reinforced Plastic Parts & Components: Percentage of Plastics in Total Vehicle Weight for the Years 2000, 2010 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Busy Automobile Assembly Line Expands the Addressable Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the OEM Market: Breakdown of Global Volume Production of Automobiles for the Years 2015, 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Stringent Fire Safety Regulations & Growing Interest in Fire Proofing Chemicals Spur Opportunities for Nanocomposites as Flame Retardants
Table 7: Growing Importance of Fire Proofing Structures & Materials & a Parallel Increase in Demand for Flame Retardant Chemicals to Expand Market Opportunities for Nanocomposites Based Flame Retardants: Global Consumption of Flame Retardant Chemicals In Million Tons for Years 2015, 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Tracing Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the Rapidly Evolving Field of Energy Storage
Table 8: Massive Growth in the Energy Storage Market to Spur Scientific Research of Polymer Nanocomposites in Energy Storage & Conversion in Lithium Batteries, Supercapacitors & Fuel Cells: Global Market for Energy Storage (In US$ Billion) by Application Areas for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Bionanocomposites to Witness Spectacular Gains in Biomedical Applications
Table 9: Potential Opportunities for Use in BioMEMS & Microsystems for Life Sciences Spurs R&D Interest in Nanocomposites: Global Market for BioMEMS and Microsystems for Life Sciences (In US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Demand for Innovative New Electronic Materials to Power Next Generation Electronics Spurs Strong Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the Electronics & Communications Industry
Graphene Represents Bright Spot in Nanocomposites Market
Challenges to Growth in the Market: A Review
Cost
Scalability
Reliability, Durability and Repeatability
Market Outlook
2. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Technology Innovations - Key to Future Growth
Polymer Nanocomposites: High Growth Potential
Cellulose Nanocomposites - An Emerging Technology
Research Institutions to Exploit New Applications and Techniques
Advancements in Expansion of Polymer Nanocomposite Applications
Anticorrosion Applications of Polymer Nanocomposites
Polymer Nanocomposites with Self-healing Characteristic
Nanocomposites for Additive Manufacturing
Commercialization: Future Growth Engine for Nanocomposites
Focus on Select Research Innovations and Advancements in the field of Nanocomposites
Nanoscience Holds Tremendous Potential to Offer Novel Nanocomposites
GaP Nanocomposites Exhibit Excellent Electrical and Optical Properties
R&D Efforts and Work on Nanocomposite Materials
Researchers Explore Mixed Oxides to Create Unique Nanocomposites
Starch Provides New Opportunities to Develop New Nanocomposites
OCSiAl's Large-Scale Synthesizing Process for Single-Wall Carbon Nanotubes
UNSW Researchers Develop New Nanocomposites- Based Sensor Technology
New Framework to Exploit Compelling Properties of Cellulose Nanocrystals
Novel Approach to Enable Quality-Control for Nanocomposites
Researchers Discover New Properties of Nanocomposite Oxide Ceramics
Antibacterial Nanocomposite to Prevent Transmission of Infectious Diseases
Thermally-Conducting Polymer Nanocomposites Offer New Opportunities for Device Makers
Polymer Nanocomposites Represent Promising Candidates for Construction
Scientists Develop New Nanocomposites for Industrial Applications
Researchers Explore Nanocomposites to Support Bone Tissue Regeneration
Researchers Develop Nanocomposites with High Tensile Strength and Hardness
Zyvex Technologies Develops Arovex HT, a Second-Generation Nanocomposites Range
Foster Launches Nano-reinforced Compounds, LoPro Plus™, for Catheters
New CNT-Cu Nanocomposite to Offer Superior Current Density
WMG to Establish IINM to Support Production of Nanocomposites
Foster Develops Nanoparticle-Reinforced Range of Polymer Products for the Medical Sector
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Nanotechnology
A Conceptual Definition
What is Nanotechnology?
Background
Leaving Conventional Size Behind
Composites
Nanocomposites
History
Definition & Overview
Operation & Functionality
Challenges
Exfoliation and Orientation
Compatibility and Reaggregation
Production of Nanocomposites
Synthesis of Carbon Nanotube Reinforced Composites
Thermoplastic Based Nanocomposites
Nylon 6 Nanocomposites
Clay Based Nanocomposites
Thermoset-based Nanocomposites
Challenges Confronting Nanocomposite Materials Production
Forms of Nanocomposites
Polymer Nanocomposites
Organic/Inorganic Hybrid Nanocomposites
Intercalated Nanocomposites
Exfoliated Nanocomposites
Nano-Bio Composites
Phenolic Nanocomposites
Polyolefin Nanocomposites
Polyvinyl Chloride Nanocomposites
Polyurethane Nanocomposites
Unsaturated Polyester Nanocomposites
Nylon Nanocomposites
Nanoparticle Nanocomposites
Nanofillers
Carbon Nanotubes
Mechanical Properties
Conductive Properties
Chemical-Biochemical Properties
Potential (and Real) Application
Polymers
Energy
Nanoelectronics
Medical Applications
Other Applications
Nanoclays
Nanotalcs
Graphite Platelets
Carbon Nanofibers
Synthetic Clays
Natural Fibers (Hemp or Flax)
Nanocomposite Materials - Application Areas
Nanocomposites in Electronics Manufacture
Use of Nanocomposites in the Food Packaging Industry
Nanoclays for Reducing Solvent Transmission
Nanoclays for Haze Reduction & Transparency Improvement of Films
Polyamide-based Nanocomposites with Reduced Water Absorption Capability for Environmental Protection
Nanoclay Particles for Achieving Reduction in Flammability
Nanocomposites in Body Armors
Nanocomposites in MRIs
Nanocomposites for Making Wind Turbines Efficient
Nanocomposites for Clean Water
Nanocomposite Hydrogels (NC Gels)
Important Properties of Nanocomposite Hydrogels
Nanocomposite Hydrogels - The Different Types
NC Gels made from Carbon Based Nanomaterials
NC Gels from Polymeric-Nanoparticles
NC Gels Made from Inorganic-Nanoparticles
NC Gels made from Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles
NC Gels - Applications
Environmental Concerns/Health Hazards
4. END-USE SEGMENTS - AN OVERVIEW
Packaging
Building & Construction
Electronics & Electrical
Automotive
Others
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
The Dow Chemical Company Merges with E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company
Nanophase Technologies Inks Pacts with Eminess Technologies
BioSolar Signs Joint Development Agreement with Top Battery
NYACOL® Nano Technologies Introduces NexSil DP7500 Ultra High Purity Colloidal Silica Series
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocomposites by Geographic Region - US, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: World Historic Review for Nanocomposites by Geographic Region - US, Europe, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: World 14-Year Perspective for Nanocomposites by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for US, Europe, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocomposites by End-Use Segment - Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: World Historic Review for Nanocomposites by End-Use Segment - Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: World 14-Year Perspective for Nanocomposites by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Demand for High-Priced Resins to Surge in the US
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 16: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocomposites by End-Use Segment - Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2
through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: US Historic Review for Nanocomposites by End-Use Segment - Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Other End-Use Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: US 14-Year Perspective for Nanocomposites by End-Use Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption for Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Other End-Use Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 19: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocomposites Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Europe Historic Review for Nanocomposites Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 21: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nanocomposites Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2015 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Rest of World Historic Review for Nanocomposites Market Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Million Pounds for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
