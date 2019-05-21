Global Nanocomposites Industry

NEW YORK, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nanocomposites in Million Pounds.







The Global and the US markets are further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments: Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 55 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- 3M

- Arkema Group

- BASF SE

- Cabot Corporation

- DSM

- DowDuPont, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Developments in Novel Materials Research & Innovation Provides the Platform for Growth of Nanocomposites

Table 1: Rise in R&D Spending On Advanced Materials Expands the Playing Field of Nanocomposites: Global Breakdown of Industrial R&D Spending on Advanced Materials & Chemicals (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2014 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nanocomposites: Market Overview

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Strong Demand for Reinforced Plastics Fuels Interest in Nanofiller-Reinforced Polymer Nanocomposites

Table 2: With Reinforced Plastics Emerging as the Future of Plastics as Measured by the Robust Market for Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP), Interest in Nanofiller-Reinforced Polymer Nanocomposites Explodes: World Market for CFRP (In 000 Metric Tons) by Application for the Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strong Focus on Efficient & Environment Friendly Packaging Fuels Opportunities for Nanocomposites

Table 3: Nanocomposites to Play a Major Role in the Packaging Industry's Migration to Flexible Packaging Structures: World Market for Converted Flexible Packaging Materials (In 000 Metric Tons) by Material Type for the Years 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nanocomposite Materials for Food Packaging Applications

Beverage Packaging: The Largest End-User of Nanocomposites in the Food Packaging Industry

Table 4: Growing Beverage Consumption Spurs Opportunities for Nanocomposites in Beverage Packaging to Preserve the Organoleptic Quality of Beverages: Global Beverages Sales (in Billion Liters) for the Years 2014 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nanoclays - A Peek into Applications in Beverage Bottling

Focus on Automotive Lightweighting Spurs Demand for Nanocomposite Plastic Component & Parts

Table 5: Growing Use of Plastics in Automobiles in Response to the Lightweighting Trend to Drive Strong Demand for Nanocomposite Reinforced Plastic Parts & Components: Percentage of Plastics in Total Vehicle Weight for the Years 2000, 2010 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Busy Automobile Assembly Line Expands the Addressable Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the OEM Market: Breakdown of Global Volume Production of Automobiles for the Years 2015, 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stringent Fire Safety Regulations & Growing Interest in Fire Proofing Chemicals Spur Opportunities for Nanocomposites as Flame Retardants

Table 7: Growing Importance of Fire Proofing Structures & Materials & a Parallel Increase in Demand for Flame Retardant Chemicals to Expand Market Opportunities for Nanocomposites Based Flame Retardants: Global Consumption of Flame Retardant Chemicals In Million Tons for Years 2015, 2017 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Tracing Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the Rapidly Evolving Field of Energy Storage

Table 8: Massive Growth in the Energy Storage Market to Spur Scientific Research of Polymer Nanocomposites in Energy Storage & Conversion in Lithium Batteries, Supercapacitors & Fuel Cells: Global Market for Energy Storage (In US$ Billion) by Application Areas for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Bionanocomposites to Witness Spectacular Gains in Biomedical Applications

Table 9: Potential Opportunities for Use in BioMEMS & Microsystems for Life Sciences Spurs R&D Interest in Nanocomposites: Global Market for BioMEMS and Microsystems for Life Sciences (In US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand for Innovative New Electronic Materials to Power Next Generation Electronics Spurs Strong Opportunities for Nanocomposites in the Electronics & Communications Industry

Graphene Represents Bright Spot in Nanocomposites Market

Challenges to Growth in the Market: A Review

Cost

Scalability

Reliability, Durability and Repeatability

Market Outlook





2. INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS



Technology Innovations - Key to Future Growth

Polymer Nanocomposites: High Growth Potential

Cellulose Nanocomposites - An Emerging Technology

Research Institutions to Exploit New Applications and Techniques

Advancements in Expansion of Polymer Nanocomposite Applications

Anticorrosion Applications of Polymer Nanocomposites

Polymer Nanocomposites with Self-healing Characteristic

Nanocomposites for Additive Manufacturing

Commercialization: Future Growth Engine for Nanocomposites

Focus on Select Research Innovations and Advancements in the field of Nanocomposites

Nanoscience Holds Tremendous Potential to Offer Novel Nanocomposites

GaP Nanocomposites Exhibit Excellent Electrical and Optical Properties

R&D Efforts and Work on Nanocomposite Materials

Researchers Explore Mixed Oxides to Create Unique Nanocomposites

Starch Provides New Opportunities to Develop New Nanocomposites

OCSiAl's Large-Scale Synthesizing Process for Single-Wall Carbon Nanotubes

UNSW Researchers Develop New Nanocomposites- Based Sensor Technology

New Framework to Exploit Compelling Properties of Cellulose Nanocrystals

Novel Approach to Enable Quality-Control for Nanocomposites

Researchers Discover New Properties of Nanocomposite Oxide Ceramics

Antibacterial Nanocomposite to Prevent Transmission of Infectious Diseases

Thermally-Conducting Polymer Nanocomposites Offer New Opportunities for Device Makers

Polymer Nanocomposites Represent Promising Candidates for Construction

Scientists Develop New Nanocomposites for Industrial Applications

Researchers Explore Nanocomposites to Support Bone Tissue Regeneration

Researchers Develop Nanocomposites with High Tensile Strength and Hardness

Zyvex Technologies Develops Arovex HT, a Second-Generation Nanocomposites Range

Foster Launches Nano-reinforced Compounds, LoPro Plus™, for Catheters

New CNT-Cu Nanocomposite to Offer Superior Current Density

WMG to Establish IINM to Support Production of Nanocomposites

Foster Develops Nanoparticle-Reinforced Range of Polymer Products for the Medical Sector





3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Nanotechnology

A Conceptual Definition

What is Nanotechnology?

Background

Leaving Conventional Size Behind

Composites

Nanocomposites

History

Definition & Overview

Operation & Functionality

Challenges

Exfoliation and Orientation

Compatibility and Reaggregation

Production of Nanocomposites

Synthesis of Carbon Nanotube Reinforced Composites

Thermoplastic Based Nanocomposites

Nylon 6 Nanocomposites

Clay Based Nanocomposites

Thermoset-based Nanocomposites

Challenges Confronting Nanocomposite Materials Production

Forms of Nanocomposites

Polymer Nanocomposites

Organic/Inorganic Hybrid Nanocomposites

Intercalated Nanocomposites

Exfoliated Nanocomposites

Nano-Bio Composites

Phenolic Nanocomposites

Polyolefin Nanocomposites

Polyvinyl Chloride Nanocomposites

Polyurethane Nanocomposites

Unsaturated Polyester Nanocomposites

Nylon Nanocomposites

Nanoparticle Nanocomposites

Nanofillers

Carbon Nanotubes

Mechanical Properties

Conductive Properties

Chemical-Biochemical Properties

Potential (and Real) Application

Polymers

Energy

Nanoelectronics

Medical Applications

Other Applications

Nanoclays

Nanotalcs

Graphite Platelets

Carbon Nanofibers

Synthetic Clays

Natural Fibers (Hemp or Flax)

Nanocomposite Materials - Application Areas

Nanocomposites in Electronics Manufacture

Use of Nanocomposites in the Food Packaging Industry

Nanoclays for Reducing Solvent Transmission

Nanoclays for Haze Reduction & Transparency Improvement of Films

Polyamide-based Nanocomposites with Reduced Water Absorption Capability for Environmental Protection

Nanoclay Particles for Achieving Reduction in Flammability

Nanocomposites in Body Armors

Nanocomposites in MRIs

Nanocomposites for Making Wind Turbines Efficient

Nanocomposites for Clean Water

Nanocomposite Hydrogels (NC Gels)

Important Properties of Nanocomposite Hydrogels

Nanocomposite Hydrogels - The Different Types

NC Gels made from Carbon Based Nanomaterials

NC Gels from Polymeric-Nanoparticles

NC Gels Made from Inorganic-Nanoparticles

NC Gels made from Metal & Metal Oxide Nanoparticles

NC Gels - Applications

Environmental Concerns/Health Hazards





4. END-USE SEGMENTS - AN OVERVIEW



Packaging

Building & Construction

Electronics & Electrical

Automotive

Others





5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



The Dow Chemical Company Merges with E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company

Nanophase Technologies Inks Pacts with Eminess Technologies

BioSolar Signs Joint Development Agreement with Top Battery

NYACOL® Nano Technologies Introduces NexSil DP7500 Ultra High Purity Colloidal Silica Series





6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M (USA)



Arkema Group (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cabot Corporation (USA)

DSM (USA)

DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

Elementis Specialties Inc. (USA)

eSpin Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Foster Corporation (USA)

Hybrid Plastics, Inc. (USA)

Inframat Corporation (USA)

InMat, Inc. (USA)

Nanocor, Inc. (USA)

Nanocyl S.A. (Belgium)

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (USA)

Nyacol Nano Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Powdermet, Inc. (USA)

RTP Company (USA)

Showa Denko K.K. (Japan)

TNO (The Netherlands)

Unitika Ltd. (Japan)

Zyvex Technologies (USA)





III. MARKET





1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Demand for High-Priced Resins to Surge in the US

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

2. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Players

3. REST OF WORLD



A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Players

