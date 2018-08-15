Global Nanoencapsulation for Food Products Markets 2016-2024 - Outlook, Overview, Technology Trends, Market Perspective & Focus on Key Players

DUBLIN, Aug 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Nanoencapsulation for Food Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the Global market for Nanoencapsulation for Food Products in US$ Million. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 7 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Aquanova AG ( Germany )

) Frutarom Industries Ltd ( Israel )

) Southwest Research Institute ( USA )

) Thies Technology ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:





1. OUTLOOK



Nanoencapsulation to Transform Food Industry



Current & Future Analysis



Major Drivers in a Capsule



Increasing Demand for Functional Foods



Rising Demand for Better Food Packaging



Superior Bioavailability



Technological Advantages



Expansion of Targeted Applications



New Packaging Materials







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Rising Popularity of Nano and Micro- Encapsulation



Nanotechnology in the Food Sector



Present and Future



Major Current & Potential Applications of Nanotechnology in Food Science



Major Applications of Nanotechnology in Food Industry



Areas of Interest in Food Nanotechnology



Food Packaging



The Major Nanotechnology Application Area



Nanoencapsulation



A Technology with Multifarious Applications



New Technology Status Fails to Hinder Adoption of Nanoencapsulation



Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives



An Emerging Area



Nanoencapsulation



A Comparison with Conventional Encapsulation Technologies



Journey to Commercialization



A Focus on Few Nanoencapsulation Efforts



Issues Marring Nanoencapsulation



Safety Issues



A Major Concern



Potential Delivery to Unintended Targets Threatens Safety Profile



Growing Interest in Nanofoods



Nanofoods



Progress So Far in a Gist



Nanomaterials



A Peek into Common Nanomaterials Used in Food and their Perils



Select Food Products Using Nanoparticles of Titanium Dioxide



Disparity in Regulations around NMs



A Comparison of Major Markets



New Regulation on Novel Foods in the EU







3. TECHNOLOGY AND APPLICATION TRENDS



Drug Nanoencapsulation Technique Makes Inroads into Food Sector



Nanoencapsulation Gains Prominence in the Delivery of Botanical Products



Nanoencapsulation of Probiotics using Agro-Waste



Enhanced Nanoencapsulation Procedure Finds Use in Food Applications



Encapsulated Anthocyanins Show Promise in Enhancing Stability of Functional Drinks



Nanoencapsulation of Omega-3 Fatty Acids using Whey Protein



Nanoemulsion



An Ideal Delivery System for Bioactive Peptides



Starch Encapsulation for Flavor Stability



A New Study



New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent Beverages



Nanoencapsulation of Tea Catechins



Nanoclays



A Peek into Applications in Beverage Bottling



Select Trends in Other Sectors



Nanoencapsulated Neem Oil to Curb Increasing Menace of Agricultural Pests/Insects



Robots to take Center-Stage in Crop Cultivation and Protection Measures



Nanoencapsulation Method Finds Usage in Anti-Cancer Drugs/ Therapeutics







4. TRENDS IN THE FOOD ENCAPSULATION MARKET



Food Encapsulation: A Survival Strategy in Food Development



Food Encapsulation: A Perfect Vehicle for Product Differentiation



Changing Food Habits Popularize Encapsulation



Technological Evolution in Food Encapsulation



Increased Shelf Life Drives Demand for Encapsulation Technologies



Surging Interest in Ethnic Cuisines, Flavors & Gourmet Food



Innovation Drives Interest



Newer Applications Expand the Boundaries of the Market



Encapsulating Prebiotics & Probiotics: A Lucrative Niche



High Costs & Complexity Stalemate Growth







5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW







6. SELECT MAJOR MARKET PARTICIPANTS







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





Total Companies Profiled:

The United States (3)

(3) Europe (3)

(3) Germany (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p96k7k/global?w=5









Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

