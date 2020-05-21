Global Nanofibers Market: Nanofiber Membranes Extending the Usability and Efficiency of Face Masks in the Fight Against COVID-19

DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanofibers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The use of nanofiber membranes can extend the usability and efficiency of face masks, even after washing. Innovation in nanofibers has increased significantly, with several producers increased their manufacturing capability in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Nanofibers have exceptionally high surface-area-to-volume ratio and high porosity, which makes them attractive materials for a range of applications. They have wide-ranging morphologies and are produced using a variety of materials such as:

Natural polymers.

Synthetic polymers.

Carbon nanomaterials (carbon nanotubes, graphene, carbon nanofibers)

Semiconducting materials

Composite materials.

Chitin

Wood and other pulp (cellulose nanofibers)

Techniques such as centrifugal spinning, electrospinning, meltblowing and bicomponent spinning have been studied extensively for the production of nanofibers with varying degrees of commercial success. There have also been several new synthesis methods developed. The market for nanofibers generally encompasses polymer nanofibers, alumina nanofibers and to a lesser extent carbon nanofiber and cellulose nanofibers.



Main applications of nanofibers are:

Air/water filtration (membranes).

Composites.

Biomedical (bone/skin regeneration, tissue scaffolds, hydrogel bandages for wound care).

Protective textiles and wearable electronics.

Energy Storage (battery separators, conductive additives for batteries).

Textiles.

Report contents include:

Recent initiatives using nanofibers to aid the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies developing anti-viral filtration and face masks products.

Market volume for nanofibers, historical and forecast to 2030.

Current products.

Stage of commercialization for nanofiber applications by company.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end-user markets.

End-user market assessment for nanofibers in composites, textiles, medical and healthcare, electronics, filtration, batteries, sensors, acoustics etc.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for nanofibers including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

In-depth nanofiber company profiles include products, capacities, production processes and commercial activities. Nanofiber companies profiled include Respilon, BIG-nano Corp, Inc., Nanovia s.r.o., Inovenso Ltd., Finetex Ene, Inc., NE, NXTNano, Verdex Technologies, N2Cell, Avalon Nanofiber and many more.





Key Topics Covered:





1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Polymer, alumina and carbon nanofibers

1.2 Cellulose nanofibers

1.3 Applications.

1.4 Market drivers

1.5 Market and technical challenges

1.6 Global nanofibers market size



2 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

2.1 Report scope

2.2 Research methodology

2.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.4 Market Challenges Rating System



3 POLYMER, ALUMINA, CARBON, CELLULOSE AND OTHER NANOFIBERS TECHNICAL OVERVIEW

3.1 Types of nanofibers

3.2 Synthesis of nanofibers.



4 NANOFIBERS MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Routes to commercialization

4.2 Volume of industry demand for nanofibers

4.3 Current end users for nanofibers, by market and company.



5 NANOFIBER TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL (TRL)



6 NANOFIBER INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

6.1 Supply chain analysis

6.2 Production of nanofibers



7 MARKETS FOR NANOFIBERS

7.1 COMPOSITES

7.2 TEXTILES

7.3 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE.

7.4 COATINGS, FILMS & PAINTS

7.5 AEROGELS

7.6 OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION.

7.7 FILTRATION

7.8 RHEOLOGY MODIFIERS

7.9 ELECTRONICS.

7.10 3D PRINTING

7.11 BATTERIES

7.12 PAPER & BOARD.



8 POLYMER, ALUMINA AND CARBON NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES.



9 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES



10 REFERENCES



Companies Mentioned



Avalon Nanofiber

BIG-nano Corp

Finetex Ene

Inc.

Inc.

Inovenso Ltd.

N2Cell

Nanovia s.r.o.

NE

NXTNano

Respilon

Verdex Technologies

