Global Nanofiltration Markets and Technologies Report 2019: 2017-2018 Data, 2019 Estimates, CAGR Projections to 2024

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Nanofiltration" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an updated review of nanofiltration membranes, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for these products.

This research delineates the current market status for nanofiltration membranes, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The nanofiltration membrane market is analyzed based on the following segments: material type, configuration, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.

More specifically, the market analysis conducted for this report is divided into five sections.

In the first section, an introduction to the topic and a historical review of nanofiltration technology are provided, including an outline of recent events. In this section, current and emerging applications are also identified and grouped in segments (water and wastewater treatment, food and beverage, chemical and petrochemical, life science, metalworking, and others).

The second section provides a technological review of nanofiltration membranes. This section offers a detailed description of materials used for production of these membranes, their properties, membrane configurations, and typical fabrication methods. This section concludes with an analysis of the most important technological developments since 2016, including examples of significant patents recently issued or applied for. The chapter ends with a highlight of the most active research organizations operating in this field and their activities.

The third section entails a global market analysis for nanofiltration membranes. Global revenues (sales data in millions of dollars) are presented for each segment (material type, configuration, application, and region), with actual data referring to the years 2017 and 2018, and estimates for 2019. Dollar figures refer to sales of these products at the manufacturing level.

The analysis of current revenues for nanofiltration membranes is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. The third section concludes by providing projected revenues for nanofiltration membranes within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2019 through 2024. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

In the fourth section of the study, which covers global industry structure, the report offers a list of the leading manufacturers of nanofiltration membranes, together with a description of their products. The analysis includes a description of the geographical distribution of these firms and an evaluation of other key industry players. Detailed company profiles of the top players are also provided.

The fifth and final section includes an analysis of recently issued U.S. patents, with a summary of patents related to nanofiltration membrane materials, fabrication methods, and applications. Patent analysis is performed by region, country, assignee, patent category, application, and material type.

The Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets and technologies for nanofiltration membranes, focusing on materials, configurations, fabrication technologies and applications

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Brief insight into new technological developments related to nanofiltration, while outlining current technical issues

Information on the main global R&D activities related to nanofiltration membranes, resulting in the issuance of patents

Identification of current industry players, including manufacturers of nanofiltration membranes, materials and fabrication equipment, technology developers, and future market participants

Trends in recently issued U.S. patents.

Detailed company profiles of the major market players within the industry, including Alfa Laval, DuPont, Evonik Industries, Parker Hannifin and Toray Industries

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Market Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Filtration, Membrane-Based Separation Processes and Nanofiltration

Pressure-Driven Processes and Nanofiltration

The Filtration Industry

Milestones in the History of Nanofiltration and Recent Events

Current and Emerging Applications for Nanofiltration

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Food and Beverages

Chemical and Petrochemical

Metalworking

Life Sciences

Others

Chapter 4 Technology

Introduction

Physical and Chemical Properties of Nanofiltration Membranes

Molecular Weight Cut-off

Flux

Permeability

Fouling

Selectivity

Nanofiltration Membrane Materials

Polymeric Membranes

Carbon Membranes

Inorganic Membranes

Organic-Inorganic Membranes

Manufacturing Methods for Nanofiltration Membranes

Roller Coating

Molecular Layer-by-Layer Assembly Process

Flow-Through Atomic Layer Deposition

3D Printing

Nanofiltration Membrane Modules

Configurations

Methods of Filtration

Normal-flow Filtration

Cross-flow Filtration

Centrifugal Filtration

Nanofiltration Process

Process Steps Before Nanofiltration

Cleaning of Nanofiltration Systems

Quality Control

Modifications to Traditional Nanofiltration Process

Latest Technological Developments, 2016 to Present

Asymmetric Membrane for Organic Solvent Nanofiltration

Composite Perfluorohydrocarbon Membrane

Nanofiltration for Purification of Monoclonal Antibodies

Alicyclic Polyamide Nanofiltration Membrane

Other Relevant R&D Activities

Chapter 5 Global Markets

Analysis Outline

Global Market Summary

Current Market Status

Market by Material Type

Market by Configuration

Market by Application

Market by Region

Market Growth Trends

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Food and Beverages

Chemical and Petrochemical Industry

Life Sciences

Metalworking Industry

Other Industries

Other Technological Trends

Regional Trends

Market Forecast

Market by Material Type

Market by Configuration

Market by Application

Market by Region

Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles

Leading Suppliers of Nanofiltration Membranes

Distribution of Leading Suppliers by Technology Type and Region

Other Industry Players

Company Profiles

Alfa Laval

Argonide

Axeon Water Technologies

Cramiques Techniques Industrielles

Donaldson

Dupont

Evonik Industries

Fumatech

Koch Membrane Systems

Microdyn-Nadir

Nitto Hydranautics

Novasep

NX Filtration

Pall

Parker Hannifin

PCI Membranes

Pervatech

Rauschert

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

Toray Industries

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Summary of Recently Awarded Patents

General Trends

Trends by Country and Region

Trends by Assignee

Trends by Patent Category

Trends by Material Type

Trends by Application



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnkx4j

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

