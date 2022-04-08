Global Nanofiltration Membranes Market Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: Opportunities in Dairy Industry, Demand for Concentrated Food & Beverages, Demand for Wastewater Treatment and Water Purification

Apr 08, 2022, 06:30 ET
An increase in the disposable income of individuals and a high standard of living in developed and emerging countries is increasing the demand for food and beverages, thus driving the demand for nanofiltration membranes.
For efficient sewage treatment to nanofiltration membrane technology is used. Rapid industrialization and the enactment of favorable government policies to improve existing wastewater treatment plants with NF membrane technology are also boosting the market growth.
NANOFILTRATION MEMBERANES MARKET SEGMENTATION
The pharmaceutical & biomedical segment will witness an absolute growth of more than 40% in revenue in the forecast period. Various pharmaceutical companies are also considering methods to reduce their waste discharge and have adopted NF membrane technology.
Inorganic membranes are more permeable, selective, as well as endure more extreme conditions than polymeric membranes. Therefore, to make inorganic completely competitive, their cost price should be bifurcated by improving processes, the introduction of speedy production methods, and probable amalgamation in hybrid polymeric structures.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North America: The North America region is the largest market in NF membranes. This growth is attributed to rising investments in R&D for enhanced technologies and the increasing demand for wastewater treatment systems in the region.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The key vendors in the nanofiltration membranes market are Alfa Laval, Nitto Denko Corporation, Toray Industries, Koch Separation Solutions, Applied Membranes.
In 2020, Koch Separation Solutions collaborated with Waste 3R Engineering & Solutions. The partnership aims to endorse the company's advanced separation technologies for industrial water and wastewater projects in Bangladesh and help attain reuse and recycling using the company's membrane products and system.
Key Highlights
- With increasing production from power plants, the emission to water bodies is also required to be under control. In this case, the NF membrane system gets installed, and thus the market will propel.
- WHO has established international guidelines for drinking water for all countries. These regulations by different governments on water sanitation are expected to drive the NF membranes market in the forecast period.
- NF membranes have replaced reverse osmosis (RO) membranes in numerous applications owing to their features of lower energy consumption and higher flux rate.
Key Vendors
- Alfa Laval
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Toray Industries
- Koch Separation Solutions
- Applied Membranes
Other Prominent Vendors
- Danaher
- SUNUP
- DuPont
- Synder Filtration
- NX Filtration
- RisingSun Membrane Technology
- SUEZ
- Novasep
- Inopor
- GEA
- SPX FLOW
- MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions
- MEMBRANIUM
- AXEON Water Technologies
- Hunan Keensen Technology
- Osmotech Membranes
- VONTRON MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY
- SnowPure
- Cerahelix
- Pure Aqua
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Covid-19 Scenario
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Opportunities In Dairy Industry
8.2 Rapid Urbanization Worldwide
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 High Demand For Wastewater Treatment And Water Purification
9.2 Rise In Demand For Concentrated Food & Beverages
9.3 Stringent Rules & Regulations
9.4 Low Energy Consumption
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Growth Impediments For Nanofiltration Membrane Systems
10.2 Fouling Of Nanofiltration Membranes
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Five Forces Analysis
11.2.1 Threat Of New Entrants
11.2.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
11.2.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
11.2.4 Threat Of Substitutes
11.2.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Product Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Polymeric
12.4 Inorganic
12.5 Hybrid
13 Membrane Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Tubular Membrane
13.4 Flat Sheet Membrane
13.5 Spiral-Wound Membrane
13.6 Hollow-Fiber Membrane
14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Water & Wastewater Treatment
14.4 Chemical & Petrochemical
14.5 Food & Beverage
14.6 Pharmaceutical & Biomedical
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
