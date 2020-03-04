Global Nanomaterials Market Forecast 2020-2028

NEW YORK, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global nanomaterials market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.10% during the estimated period of 2020-2028 in terms of volume. In terms of revenue, the global market is set to record a CAGR of 15.80%. The increasing demand for electronic compact storage devices and biosensors, government initiatives for boosting the use of nanomaterials, and increasing use of lightweight products, is expected to augment market growth for nanomaterials.

MARKET INSIGHTS

Nanomaterials are chemical substances and materials that offer various benefits such as increased strength, lightweight, better conductivity, and better chemical reactivity.The increasing demand for compact electronic consumer devices is one of the significant driving force for the nanomaterials market.



Electronic biosensors and compact storage devices require nanowires made of nanomaterials, which are used in various electronic devices like smartphones and OLEDs.The market challenges are strict regulations due to adverse effects on the environment, and the high cost of processing.



The harmful effects of the usage of nanomaterials on the environment are becoming one of the major concerns for both the government and manufacturers.Various international organizations such as REACH and US EPA, enacted numerous policies that are hampering the growth of the market.



The consistent R&D activities play an important role in maintaining a competitive edge in the market. The major players are investing in the R&D strategies consistently to improve their production processes, which help them to reduce their production costs and enhance their profitability. The threat of rivalry is high in the market owing to the presence of key global players, and competitive rivalry.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global nanomaterials market is geographically analyzed on the basis of markets situated in the region of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.As of 2019, the region of Asia Pacific holds the largest market share, both in terms of revenue and volume.



This is attributed to the increasing demand from end-user industries.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Raymor Industries Inc, Covestro AG, DuPont, Showa Denko K.K., Arkema, etc. are some of the major companies operating in the global region.



Companies mentioned

1. COVESTRO

2. ARKEMA

3. NANOCYL SA

4. SHOWA DENKO K.K.

5. DAIKIN

6. DUPONT

7. NANOCO TECHNOLOGIES LTD

8. RAYMOR INDUSTRIES

9. NANOPHASE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

10. NANOSYS



