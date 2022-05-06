Global Nanopatterning Market Report 2022: Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026 - 3D Nanopatterning Comes to the Fore with a Huge Promise

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanopatterning - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Nanopatterning Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

The global market for Nanopatterning estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period.

Precise and accurate operation is a key advantage offered by the nanopatterning technology. Other benefits offered by the technology include high efficiency, cost effective, reliability, and low power consumption. The technology facilitates miniaturization process. Nanopatterning is an enabling technology with applications across diverse fields including biotechnology, polymer electronics, nanoelectronics, photonics, sensors, hard drives, and microfluidic devices among others.



UV Nanoimprint Lithography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.2% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hot Embossing Lithography segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 5.6% share of the global Nanopatterning market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $530.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $309.2 Million by 2026

The Nanopatterning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$530.3 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.92% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$309.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 13.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$370.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.



The market is expected to be led by North America, given the presence of several IC (integrated circuit) and IDM producing companies. Also, the considerable investments made by telecom and electronics companies are expected to support market growth.

Further, the existence of many providers of nanopatterning technology and the significant use of nano technologies in the medical field also underpin the region`s dominance. Europe and Asia-Pacific constitute the other important nanopatterning markets, due to the rising use of connected technologies and equipment in these regions.

The Asian nanopatterning market is likely to register strong growth, supported by the increasing adoption of sophisticated processors and semiconductors in various applications. The existence of several semiconductor foundries in the region is particularly propelling the use of nanopatterning.

Also, the rising application of the technology in fabrication processes is anticipated to fuel the market in regions such as India, South Korea, and China. The use of this technology is on the rise on account of the small number of producers and the shortage of latest technology in the region, in addition to the emergence of lithography.

The use of nanopatterning has significantly increased in the Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions, owing to rising demand for tablets and smartphones and the emergence of digital technologies.



By End-Use, Consumer Electronics to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

Global market for Consumer Electronics (End-Use) segment is estimated at US$762.7 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 14.5% over the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of the Pandemic on Nanotechnology and Select End Markets

Semiconductor and Electronics

Biotechnology

An Introduction to Nanopatterning and Nanopatterning Technologies

Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL)

Ultraviolet (UV) Nanoimprint Lithography

Hot Embossing Lithography

Potential Industry Requirements for Hot Embossing Lithography

Other NIL

Other Nanopatterning Technologies

Key Application Areas

Nanotechnology: A Curtain Raiser

Nanoscience Breaking Conventional Size Barriers

Nanopatterning: A Prelude

Nanoimprint Lithography: Expanding Applications

World Nanopatterning Market by Technology (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for UV Nanoimprint Lithography, Hot Embossing Lithography, and Other Technologies

Electronics and Biomedical End-Use Fuel Growth

World Nanopatterning Market by End-Use (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Foundry, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Nanopatterning Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027

World Nanopatterning Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 49 Featured)

AMO GmbH

Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre

EV Group

IMS Chips

Micro Resist Technology GmbH

Nanonex Corp.

Nano-Terra, Inc.

NIL Technology ApS

NTT Advanced Technology Corp.

Obducat AB

PROFACTOR GmbH

SET Corporation SA

SUSS MicroTec AG

SVG Optronics Co., Ltd.

Toppan Photomasks, Inc.

Transfer Devices, Inc.

Vistec Electron Beam GmbH

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Consumer Electronics: Dominant End-Use Sector for Nanopatterning

After a Dismal Performance in 2020, Consumer Electronics Industry Set to Recover in 2021

Growing Relevance of NEMS Favors Future Growth

New Nano-Focused MEMS Technology Based Methods Augment Opportunities

High-Growth Opportunities Identified in Healthcare Applications

Use of NanoGraft Technologies in Treatment of Coronary Artery Disease

Nanopatterning Set to Widen Role in Lifesciences Procedures

Demand from Nano-optics Boosts Nanopatterning Market

Nanosensors: Robust Opportunities in Store

Widening Use Case of Nanopatterning in Photonics Augurs Well

Development of Industrial Processes for Patterning Materials on Nanoscale Positively Influence the Market Prospects

Metamaterial Inc.'s Affordable Solutions for Nanoscaling Grab Attention

Tera-Print Unveils Novel Nanopatterning Technologies

Sematech Nanoimprint Lithography Program

Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL) Emerges as Most Reliable Nanopatterning Technique

Tracing the Technology's Development Timeline

Major NIL Applications

Expanding Applications Benefit NIL Market Growth

NIL Gains Traction in Nanophotonics

Soft UV-NIL Renders Expertise in High-Volume, Large-Area Replication Processes

UV-NIL with a Soft Stamp

Big Gains on the Cards for Microcontact Printing

3D Nanopatterning Comes to the Fore with a Huge Promise

Nanopatterning Widens the Opportunities for SiP Technology

Nanopatterning-Technology Review

Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL)

Ultraviolet NIL

Microcontact Printing

Technology Developments

Recent Developments in the Area of Scalable Nanopatterning

t-SPL for Fabricating Thermochromic-Supramolecular Material

Unconventional Lithography for 3D Hierarchical Nanostructures

Direct Patterning of 3D Structures through Nanoimprint Lithography

New Generation Metamaterials

Innovative Magnetic Nanopatterns

ALD - An Enabling Technology in Advanced Nanopatterning

Nanopatterned Surfaces for Highly Selective Adhesion, Separation and Sensing

Resist-Free Direct Thermal NIL Process

3D Nanoparticle Patterning via Direct Incident Beam Lithography - A Technology to Reckon with

Fabrication of Single Crystal Oxide Surface using Focused-Ion-Beam System - A Novel Approach in Nanopatterning

Thermal Dip Pen Lithography for Depositing Nanoparticles

Nanopatterning Using Phase Separation of Polymers

Innovations in Surface Wrinkling

Research & Development Initiatives

THE ITRS Lithography Roadmap

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

