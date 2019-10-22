Global Nanophotonics Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanophotonics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$150.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 40.6%. LED, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 48.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$71 Billion by the year 2025, LED will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 45.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$6.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, LED will reach a market size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 38.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$24.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BuckyUSA; Cambrios Technologies Corporation; Carbon Solutions, Inc.; Catalytic Materials LLC; Cree, Inc.; IBM Corporation; LG Display Co., Ltd.; Nanoco Group PLC; Nanocs, Inc.; Nanocyl SA; nanoPHAB B.V.; Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.; Nanosys, Inc.; Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH; Quantum Materials Corp.; Signify Holding; Universal Display Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nanophotonics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Nanophotonics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Nanophotonics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Nanophotonics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: LED (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: LED (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: LED (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: OLED (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: OLED (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: OLED (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: NFO (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: NFO (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: NFO (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Photovoltaic cells (Product) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Photovoltaic cells (Product) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Photovoltaic cells (Product) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Optical amplifier (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Optical amplifier (Product) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Optical amplifier (Product) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Optical switches (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Optical switches (Product) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Optical switches (Product) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Holographic data storage system (Product) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Holographic data storage system (Product) Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Holographic data storage system (Product) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Consumer Electronics (Application) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Consumer Electronics (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Material Science (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 29: Material Science (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Material Science (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Nonvisible Wavelength Instruments (Application)

Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 32: Nonvisible Wavelength Instruments (Application)

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2009-2017

Table 33: Nonvisible Wavelength Instruments (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Nonvisual Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Nonvisual Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Nonvisual Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Indicators (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 38: Indicators (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Indicators (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Nanophotonics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 43: United States Nanophotonics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Nanophotonics Market in the United States by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Nanophotonics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Nanophotonics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Nanophotonics Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Nanophotonics Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Nanophotonics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian Nanophotonics Historic Market Review by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Nanophotonics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Canadian Nanophotonics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Nanophotonics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Nanophotonics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Nanophotonics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Nanophotonics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Nanophotonics Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nanophotonics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Japanese Nanophotonics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Nanophotonics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Nanophotonics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Nanophotonics Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Nanophotonics Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Nanophotonics in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Nanophotonics Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Nanophotonics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Nanophotonics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 67: European Nanophotonics Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Nanophotonics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: European Nanophotonics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Nanophotonics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 71: Nanophotonics Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Nanophotonics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Nanophotonics Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: Nanophotonics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: European Nanophotonics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 76: Nanophotonics Market in France by Product: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: French Nanophotonics Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Nanophotonics Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Nanophotonics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: French Nanophotonics Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Nanophotonics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 82: Nanophotonics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: German Nanophotonics Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 84: German Nanophotonics Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Nanophotonics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: German Nanophotonics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Nanophotonics Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 88: Italian Nanophotonics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Nanophotonics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 90: Italian Nanophotonics Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Italian Demand for Nanophotonics in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Nanophotonics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Italian Nanophotonics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 94: United Kingdom Market for Nanophotonics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Nanophotonics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: United Kingdom Nanophotonics Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Nanophotonics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: United Kingdom Nanophotonics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Nanophotonics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Nanophotonics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 101: Nanophotonics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Nanophotonics Market Share Breakdown

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Nanophotonics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Nanophotonics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Nanophotonics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Nanophotonics Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Nanophotonics Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Nanophotonics Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Nanophotonics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Nanophotonics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Nanophotonics Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 112: Rest of World Nanophotonics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Rest of World Nanophotonics Historic Market Review

by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Nanophotonics Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Rest of World Nanophotonics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Nanophotonics Market in Rest of World: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 117: Rest of World Nanophotonics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BUCKYUSA

CAMBRIOS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

CARBON SOLUTIONS

CATALYTIC MATERIALS

CREE

IBM CORPORATION

LG DISPLAY

NANOCO GROUP PLC

NANOCS, INC.

NANOCYL SA

NANOSTRUCTURED & AMORPHOUS MATERIALS

NANOSYS

OSRAM OPTO SEMICONDUCTORS GMBH

QUANTUM MATERIALS

SIGNIFY HOLDING

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

