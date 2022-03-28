Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Markets, 2021-2022 & 2030: Increase in Demand for Nanosatellites and Microsatellites from the Commercial Sector & Satellite Data

DUBLIN, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market by End User, Application and Orbit Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market focuses on current market trends and future growth opportunities of various orbit types such as non-polar inclined, polar, and sun-synchronous.

It categorizes the market in terms of application into communications, earth observation, space science, technology demonstration, and technology development. In addition, the report provides information on end users such as civil, government, commercial, and military.

Nanosatellites are generally defined as any satellite weighing between 1 and 10 kilograms. Microsatellites having weight between 11 and 100kg have been considered. In addition, according to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), CubeSats are a class of nanosatellites that use a standard size and form factor. The standard CubeSat size uses a one unit or 1U measuring 10x10x10 cm and is extendable to larger sizes; 1.5, 2, 3, 6, and even 12U.



Currently, nanosatellite and microsatellite operators have more launch alternatives, including small launch and ridesharing. To launch nanosatellites and microsatellites, dozens of new smaller launch vehicles (various with capacities of less than 500kg) are being developed.

To meet demand from nanosatellites and microsatellites customers, launch providers, particularly medium and super heavy launch providers, are offering rideshare opportunities.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Small size and weight in comparison with conventional satellites

Rise in manufacturing and launch of CubeSats

Restraints

Limitations of small satellites regarding payload accommodation

Stringent government regulations

Opportunities

Increase in demand for nanosatellites and microsatellites from the commercial sector

Increase in demand for satellite data

Key Players

AAC Clyde Space AB

Astro Digital

Gomspace

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Planet Labs Inc.

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd.

Swarm Technologies Inc.

Tyvak Nan-Satellite Systems, Inc.

Scope of the Report

By Orbit Type

Non-Polar Inclined

Polar

Sun-Synchronous

By Application

Communications

Earth Observation

Space Science

Technology Demonstration

Technology Development

By End User

Civil

Government

Commercial

Military

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

