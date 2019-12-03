Global Nanotechnology & Advanced Materials Industry 2019: Nanofibers, Energy Applications, Advanced Ceramics & Nanoceramic Powders, Nanofiltration, Nanotextiles, Photonic Crystals, Opacifiers

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanotechnology with a combination of nanofiber materials is gaining rapid momentum in the global market. Nanofibers are used primarily in various membrane-based technologies. These technologies find their main fields of application in water and wastewater treatment, chemical processing, environmental remediation, oil and energy, food and beverage production, and life science.



Particularly in the plastic industry, the use of nanofibers as reinforcing agents for polymeric compounds is increasing at a very healthy pace, driven by the demand for new materials that are flexible and, at the same time, lightweight and strong. Also, in the life-science sector, there has been growing interest in the development of three-dimensional biocompatible materials that act as supporting structures to promote the growth of new cells and the engineering of tissue.



Geographically, China is one of the biggest markets for nanotechnology and advanced materials and companies are looking forward to expanding their business in China as well as the Asia-Pacific region. For instance, in April 2019, Toray Industries, one of the leading players in nanofiber materials, announced a plan to establish a manufacturing facility for microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and reverse osmosis membranes in Foshan, China. Toray is already serving the fast-growing Chinese market by providing various types of membranes for water purification, desalination, and wastewater treatment.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Foreword



Chapter 2 Global Markets and Technologies for Nanofibers (NAN043E)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Market Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Nanomaterials and Nanofibers

The Nanotechnology Industry

Milestones in the History of Nanofibers and Recent Events

Current and Emerging Applications for Nanofibers

Chapter 3 Nanotechnology in Energy Applications (NAN044C)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

General Description of Nanomaterials and Nanodevices

Major Energy Applications of Nanomaterials and Nanodevices

Recent Developments

Overall Market Size and Segmentation

Chapter 4 Advanced Ceramics and Nanoceramic Powders (NAN015J)

Introduction

Reasons for Doing This Study

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Advanced Ceramic Powder Manufacturing

New Fabrication Processes

Materials

Advanced Structural Ceramics

Ceramic Coatings

Technical Issues

End-User Industries

Worldwide Market for Advanced and Nanoscale Ceramic Powders

Chapter 5 Global Markets and Technologies for Nanofiltration (NAN045C)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Market Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Filtration, Membrane-Based Separation Processes and Nanofiltration

The Filtration Industry

Milestones in the History of Nanofiltration and Recent Events

Current and Emerging Applications for Nanofiltration

Chapter 6 Nanotextiles: Opportunities and Global Markets (AVM183A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Market Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Nanomaterials and Nanotextiles

The Nanotechnology Industry

Milestones in the History of Nanotechnology and Nanotextiles and Recent Events

Current and Emerging Applications for Nanotextiles

Chapter 7 Photonic Crystals: Materials, Technologies and Global Markets (AVM059C)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of the Report

Intended Audience

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Summary

Overview

Photonic Crystal Basics

Why Are Photonic Crystals Promising?

Attributes of Photonic Crystals

Market Overview

Photonic Crystal Dimensions

Geographic Regions

Analogy of Photonic Electronics

Effect of the Dielectric Constant of the Medium on Light

Diffraction

Photonic Bands and Band Gap

Crystal Materials

Dimensional Aspect

A Short History of Photonic Crystal Fabrication

Innovative Approaches to Photonic Crystal Fabrication

Chapter 8 Opacifiers: Oxides and Opaque Polymers, Characteristics, Applications and Markets (AVM195A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Recent Developments

Scope of the Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market and Technology Background

Key Types of Opacifiers

Key Application Segments of Opacifiers

Chapter 9 Powder Metallurgy: Asia-Pacific Markets to 2023 (AVM194A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Summary and Highlights

Overview

Technology and Market Background

Technology

Powder Metallurgy Applications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u3vbuq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

