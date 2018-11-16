Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Business Report 2016-2018 & 2024: Nanoemulsions Begin to Make a Mark

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery in US$ Million.

The Global Market is further analyzed by the following Delivery Technologies:

Nanocrystals

Nanocarriers

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. OUTLOOK

Nanotechnology, A Critical Part of Healthcare Reform

Nanomedicine, Revolutionizing the Basics of Medicine

A Peek Into the Evolving Role of Nanoparticles in Nanomedicine

Nanocrystals Continue to Gain Momentum as Alternatives to Traditional Nanocarriers

Nanocarriers Enable Targeted Drug Delivery Systems to Improve Therapeutic Outcomes

Advanced Liposomes Enable Low Soluble Drugs to Achieve Targeted Delivery

List of Marketed Liposome-Based Clinical Products Classified by Therapeutic Areas

Multifunctional Dendrimers Present an Ideal Structure for Targeted Drug Delivery

List of Commercially Available Dendrimeric Products by Application Area

High Drug Loading Capacity of PAMAM Dendrimers Bodes Well for Targeted Drug Delivery Systems

Nanotechnology-Based Strategies for siRNA Grows in Popularity

NEM Devices as Drug Delivery Vehicles

Nanotechnology - In Pursuit of Co-Delivery of Drugs

Nanoemulsions Begin to Make a Mark

Growing Need for Alternative Approaches to Conventional Chemotherapy Creates Opportunities for Nanoparticles

Stimuli Responsive Polymeric Micelles Promise Enhanced Therapeutic Effect for Hydrophobic Anticancer Drugs

Inorganic Nanocarriers Facilitate High Payload Capacity and Co-Delivery Platforms for MDR Cancer Therapy

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles Provide Increased Physical Stability in Targeted Drug Delivery

Pulmonary Delivery of Nanoparticle-Based Drugs Receives Increased Interest

Inhalable Liposome Formulations Attract Research Interest in Pulmonary Delivery

SLNs in Pulmonary Delivery of Drugs

Other Nanocarriers in Pulmonary Delivery

Nanotechnology Finds Increasing Role in Fighting Infectious Diseases

List of Select Nanotechnology-based Antimicrobial Drugs in Clinical Use

Nanotechnology Opening New Avenues in Antiretroviral Therapy

Demonstrated Activity of Select Nanotechnology-Delivered Antiretroviral Therapies

Nanotechnology in Delivery of CNS Therapeutics

Market Challenges

Increasing Environmental and Health Concerns

Limited Success and Scaling Up Issues Pose a Major Hurdle to Further Advancement

Higher Concentration of Research in Academia limits Commercialization

Collaborations Assume Importance

Nanomedicine Regulation

Market Outlook



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Defining Nanotechnology and Nanomedicine

Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery

Applications of Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery

Nanotechnology-Based Drug Delivery Technologies by Segment

Nanocrystals

Nanocarriers

Nanostructures in Drug Delivery

Features of a Rational Nanocarrier

List of Select Nanomaterials Being Studied or Developed for Drug Delivery

Drug Delivery Technologies, Forms and Materials

Overview of Select Major Nanocarriers

Comparison of Key Attributes of Select Major Nanocarriers

Liposomes

List of Select Drugs/Compounds Demonstrated for Efficacious Liposome-based Delivery

Polymeric Nanoparticles

List of Select Drugs Demonstrated for Efficacious Polymeric Nanoparticle-based Delivery

Dendrimers

List of Select Drugs Demonstrated for Efficacious Dendrimer-based Delivery

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles (SLNs)

Nanotubes

List of Select Drugs Demonstrated for Efficacious Nanotube-based Delivery

Polymeric Micelles

Nanocapsules

Fullerenes

Nanostructure Synthesis

Top-Down Approach

Bottom-Up Approach

Requisites for Optimal Nanoparticle Design

Size and Surface Charge of the Nanoparticle

PEGylation and Ligand Functionalization

A Review of Select Nanotechnology-Based Delivery Systems in Anti-Cancer Therapies

Albumin - A Key Delivery Vehicle

Micellar Nanoparticle Formulation of Paclitaxel

Liposomal Formulation of Anti-Cancer Therapies

Dendrimers Finding Extending Use in Nanoparticle-based Anti-Cancer Drug Delivery

Polymeric Micelles in Cancer Drug Delivery

List of Select Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems and Uses in Cancer Therapies



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.1 Focus on Select Players



4.2 Recent Industry Activity

Alkermes' NDA for ALNCD to Seek Approval from FDA

NanoBio Changes Name to BlueWillow Biologics

pSivida Acquires Icon Bioscience and Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Ceramisphere Announces Spin-Off of its Ceramisphere Health

NanOlogy Launches Trials Evaluating its Nanoparticle Suspension

NanoCarrier Collaborates with JCR Pharmaceuticals for Drug Delivery

DFB Pharmaceuticals Collaborates with CritiTech and US Biotest and forms NanOlogy

Flamel Merges with Avadel



5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

6.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Market Overview

FDA's Regulatory Approach to Nanotechnology Products

Few Challenges Faced by FDA

B. Market Analytics



6.2 Canada

Market Analysis



6.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Regulations on Nanomedicine in Japan

B. Market Analytics



6.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Harmonization Of Regulations - A Key Goal for Ema

B. Market Analytics



6.4.1 France

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Regulations on Nanomaterials

B. Market Analytics



6.4.2 Germany

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Germany - A Regional Hub for Nanomedicine Research

B. Market Analytics



6.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



6.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



6.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



6.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



6.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



6.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



6.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

New Findings Reinforce Role of Silica Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery and Diagnostics

Nanotechnology Patent Profile in China

B. Market Analytics



6.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Indian Nanotechnology Market - An Overview

B. Market Analytics



6.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



6.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



7. COMPANY PROFILES



