Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Business Report 2016-2018 & 2024: Nanoemulsions Begin to Make a Mark
The "Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery in US$ Million.
The Global Market is further analyzed by the following Delivery Technologies:
- Nanocrystals
- Nanocarriers
The report profiles 43 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AbbVie Inc.
- Aquanova AG
- BlueWillow Biologics
- Camurus AB
- Celgene, Inc.
- Ceramisphere Health Pty Limited
- Cristal Therapeutics
- CYTIMMUNE SCIENCES, INC.
- EnColl Corporation
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
- Lena Nanoceutics Ltd.
- NanOlogy LLC
- NanoCarrier Co., Ltd.
- Nanobiotix
- Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc
- Parvus Therapeutics Inc.
- Selecta Biosciences
- Starpharma Holdings Limited
- Taiwan Liposome Co.
- Tarveda Therapeutics
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. OUTLOOK
Nanotechnology, A Critical Part of Healthcare Reform
Nanomedicine, Revolutionizing the Basics of Medicine
A Peek Into the Evolving Role of Nanoparticles in Nanomedicine
Nanocrystals Continue to Gain Momentum as Alternatives to Traditional Nanocarriers
Nanocarriers Enable Targeted Drug Delivery Systems to Improve Therapeutic Outcomes
Advanced Liposomes Enable Low Soluble Drugs to Achieve Targeted Delivery
List of Marketed Liposome-Based Clinical Products Classified by Therapeutic Areas
Multifunctional Dendrimers Present an Ideal Structure for Targeted Drug Delivery
List of Commercially Available Dendrimeric Products by Application Area
High Drug Loading Capacity of PAMAM Dendrimers Bodes Well for Targeted Drug Delivery Systems
Nanotechnology-Based Strategies for siRNA Grows in Popularity
NEM Devices as Drug Delivery Vehicles
Nanotechnology - In Pursuit of Co-Delivery of Drugs
Nanoemulsions Begin to Make a Mark
Growing Need for Alternative Approaches to Conventional Chemotherapy Creates Opportunities for Nanoparticles
Stimuli Responsive Polymeric Micelles Promise Enhanced Therapeutic Effect for Hydrophobic Anticancer Drugs
Inorganic Nanocarriers Facilitate High Payload Capacity and Co-Delivery Platforms for MDR Cancer Therapy
Solid Lipid Nanoparticles Provide Increased Physical Stability in Targeted Drug Delivery
Pulmonary Delivery of Nanoparticle-Based Drugs Receives Increased Interest
Inhalable Liposome Formulations Attract Research Interest in Pulmonary Delivery
SLNs in Pulmonary Delivery of Drugs
Other Nanocarriers in Pulmonary Delivery
Nanotechnology Finds Increasing Role in Fighting Infectious Diseases
List of Select Nanotechnology-based Antimicrobial Drugs in Clinical Use
Nanotechnology Opening New Avenues in Antiretroviral Therapy
Demonstrated Activity of Select Nanotechnology-Delivered Antiretroviral Therapies
Nanotechnology in Delivery of CNS Therapeutics
Market Challenges
Increasing Environmental and Health Concerns
Limited Success and Scaling Up Issues Pose a Major Hurdle to Further Advancement
Higher Concentration of Research in Academia limits Commercialization
Collaborations Assume Importance
Nanomedicine Regulation
Market Outlook
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Defining Nanotechnology and Nanomedicine
Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery
Applications of Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery
Nanotechnology-Based Drug Delivery Technologies by Segment
Nanocrystals
Nanocarriers
Nanostructures in Drug Delivery
Features of a Rational Nanocarrier
List of Select Nanomaterials Being Studied or Developed for Drug Delivery
Drug Delivery Technologies, Forms and Materials
Overview of Select Major Nanocarriers
Comparison of Key Attributes of Select Major Nanocarriers
Liposomes
List of Select Drugs/Compounds Demonstrated for Efficacious Liposome-based Delivery
Polymeric Nanoparticles
List of Select Drugs Demonstrated for Efficacious Polymeric Nanoparticle-based Delivery
Dendrimers
List of Select Drugs Demonstrated for Efficacious Dendrimer-based Delivery
Solid Lipid Nanoparticles (SLNs)
Nanotubes
List of Select Drugs Demonstrated for Efficacious Nanotube-based Delivery
Polymeric Micelles
Nanocapsules
Fullerenes
Nanostructure Synthesis
Top-Down Approach
Bottom-Up Approach
Requisites for Optimal Nanoparticle Design
Size and Surface Charge of the Nanoparticle
PEGylation and Ligand Functionalization
A Review of Select Nanotechnology-Based Delivery Systems in Anti-Cancer Therapies
Albumin - A Key Delivery Vehicle
Micellar Nanoparticle Formulation of Paclitaxel
Liposomal Formulation of Anti-Cancer Therapies
Dendrimers Finding Extending Use in Nanoparticle-based Anti-Cancer Drug Delivery
Polymeric Micelles in Cancer Drug Delivery
List of Select Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems and Uses in Cancer Therapies
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 Focus on Select Players
4.2 Recent Industry Activity
Alkermes' NDA for ALNCD to Seek Approval from FDA
NanoBio Changes Name to BlueWillow Biologics
pSivida Acquires Icon Bioscience and Rebrand as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals
Ceramisphere Announces Spin-Off of its Ceramisphere Health
NanOlogy Launches Trials Evaluating its Nanoparticle Suspension
NanoCarrier Collaborates with JCR Pharmaceuticals for Drug Delivery
DFB Pharmaceuticals Collaborates with CritiTech and US Biotest and forms NanOlogy
Flamel Merges with Avadel
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
FDA's Regulatory Approach to Nanotechnology Products
Few Challenges Faced by FDA
B. Market Analytics
6.2 Canada
Market Analysis
6.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Regulations on Nanomedicine in Japan
B. Market Analytics
6.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Harmonization Of Regulations - A Key Goal for Ema
B. Market Analytics
6.4.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Regulations on Nanomaterials
B. Market Analytics
6.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Germany - A Regional Hub for Nanomedicine Research
B. Market Analytics
6.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
6.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
6.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
6.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
6.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
6.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
6.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
New Findings Reinforce Role of Silica Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery and Diagnostics
Nanotechnology Patent Profile in China
B. Market Analytics
6.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Indian Nanotechnology Market - An Overview
B. Market Analytics
6.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
6.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
7. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 43 The United States (19)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (14)
- France (3)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (7)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x33kpz/global?w=5
