Global Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Markets, 2020-2027 with Profiles of 43 Industry Players

DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (current & future analysis) and 2012-2019 (historic review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market worldwide will grow by a projected US $124.7 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.6%.



Nanocrystals, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 20.2% and reach a market size of US $83.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Nanocrystals market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 17% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US $4.1 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US $3.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Nanocrystals segment will reach a market size of US $3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 25.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US $20.2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AbbVie Inc.

Aquanova AG

BlueWillow Biologics

Camurus AB

Celgene, Inc.

Ceramisphere Health Pty Limited

Cristal Therapeutics

CYTIMMUNE SCIENCES, Inc.

EnColl Corporation

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Lena Nanoceutics Ltd.

Nanobiotix

NanoCarrier Co. Ltd.

NanOlogy LLC

Nanospectra Biosciences Inc.

Parvus Therapeutics Inc.

Selecta Biosciences

Starpharma Holdings Limited

Taiwan Liposome Co.

Tarveda Therapeutics

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Nanotechnology, A Critical Part of Healthcare Reform

Recent Market Activity

Nanomedicine, Revolutionizing the Basics of Medicine

A Peek Into the Evolving Role of Nanoparticles in Nanomedicine

Nanocrystals Continue to Gain Momentum as Alternatives to Traditional Nanocarriers

Nanocarriers Enable Targeted Drug Delivery Systems to Improve Therapeutic Outcomes

Advanced Liposomes Enable Low Soluble Drugs to Achieve Targeted Delivery

Multifunctional Dendrimers Present an Ideal Structure for Targeted Drug Delivery

High Drug Loading Capacity of PAMAM Dendrimers Bodes Well for Targeted Drug Delivery Systems

Nanotechnology-Based Strategies for siRNA Grows in Popularity

NEM Devices as Drug Delivery Vehicles

Nanotechnology - In Pursuit of Co-Delivery of Drugs

Nanoemulsions Begin to Make a Mark

Nanotechnology Finds Increasing Role in Fighting Infectious Diseases

List of Select Nanotechnology-based Antimicrobial Drugs in Clinical Use

Nanotechnology Opening New Avenues in Antiretroviral Therapy

Demonstrated Activity of Select Nanotechnology- Delivered Antiretroviral Therapies

Nanotechnology in Delivery of CNS Therapeutics

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nanotechnology in Drug Delivery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Need for Alternative Approaches to Conventional Chemotherapy Creates Opportunities for Nanoparticles

Stimuli Responsive Polymeric Micelles Promise Enhanced Therapeutic Effect for Hydrophobic Anticancer Drugs

Inorganic Nanocarriers Facilitate High Payload Capacity and Co-Delivery Platforms for MDR Cancer Therapy

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles Provide Increased Physical Stability in Targeted Drug Delivery

Pulmonary Delivery of Nanoparticle-Based Drugs Receives Increased Interest

Inhalable Liposome Formulations Attract Research Interest in Pulmonary Delivery

SLNs in Pulmonary Delivery of Drugs

Market Challenges

Increasing Environmental and Health Concerns

Limited Success and Scaling Up Issues Pose a Major Hurdle to Further Advancement

to Further Advancement Higher Concentration of Research in Academia limits Commercialization

Collaborations Assume Importance

Nanomedicine Regulation

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 43

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gz8elw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

