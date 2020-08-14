Global Nanotechnology Market Analysis 2020: Company Anaysis of Key Players QD Vision, Arkema, 10Angstroms and 3rdTech Inc.

DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanotechnology Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanotechnology includes fields of science as diverse as molecular nanotechnology, surface science, organic chemistry, molecular biology, semiconductor physics, energy storage, micro-fabrication, and molecular engineering. The technology finds applications in a gamut of industries such as medicine & healthcare, environment, ICT, energy, nano-EHS, and others. A key application of nanotechnology is found in electronics and semiconductor products segment, which is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 15.01% through to 2025.

Nanotechnology Market Growth Drivers:

The Application of Nanotechnology in Medical and Healthcare Sector

The Application in Wastewater Treatment and Other Environmental Aspects

Nanotechnology for Enhanced Renewable Energy

Nanotechnology Market Trends:

Nanotechnology for Lighter but High-strength Materials - Due to the application of nanotechnology in composites, the next generation of graphene and carbon nanotube-based devices will be lighter and stronger. This trend is set to grow, and it resonates with the robust growth potential that is discernible in the lucrative graphene nanoplatelets market.

Nanotechnology in Building Materials - The future is set to see a noticeable growth in the application of nanotechnology in the building materials. A nanomaterial called aerogel which has silica nanoparticles is making up for an excellent insulating material used in the construction industry. Furthermore, the manufacturing process of cement leads to a greater CO2 emissions, but the cement industry is leveraging nanotechnology in order to reduce the same. Nanotechnology is also poised to have a substantial impact on the glass industry which will create more opportunities in the nanotechnology market.

Nanotechnology Market Challenges:



The most challenging aspect in the nanotechnology market is scalability of production. Even though nanomaterials impart an outstanding functional performance in the laboratory or prototype stage, the scalability factor is dwarfing the nanotechnology market size. Hence, some of the most propitious applications are in the R&D stage. However, in the future, significant developments are expected in the application of nanotechnology with a profitable commercialization in the automotive, aerospace, and sporting goods industry. Furthermore, the technology will help in effective treatment of cancer which will support the vendors in the nanotechnology market.

Nanotechnology Market Research Scope:



The base year of the study is 2020, with forecasts up to 2025. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the nanotechnology market. The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The nanotechnology market research report also analyses the application of the same in various industries by product type that includes nano composites, nano devices, nano tools, nano materials, and others.

