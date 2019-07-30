Global Naphthalene Market to 2024 - Growing Use of NSF (Naphthalene Sulfonate Formaldehyde) in Concrete Admixtures Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Naphthalene Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for naphthalene is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period of 2019 - 2024



One of the key factors driving the market is the growing use of NSF (Naphthalene Sulfonate Formaldehyde) in concrete admixtures. However, the stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions are likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.

The increasing application in the textile industry is also likely to boost the demand for naphthalene during the forecast period.

New applications in the construction sector is likely to provide an opportunity for market growth in the future.

Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Naphthalene Sulfonates to be the Major Application

One of the major applications of naphthalene is in the preparation of naphthalene sulfonates which have a variety of applications, owing to their wetting and dispersing properties.

They are used in the production of surfactants that are used in a variety of personal care products.

Naphthalene sulfonates are used in preparation of naphthalene sulphonated formaldehyde (NSF) which is used in polymer-concrete admixtures to neutralize the surface charge on cement particles in enhancing water tied up in the cement agglomerations, and thereafter, in reducing the viscosity of the paste and concrete.

China is one of the largest markets for naphthalene sulfonates whereas Europe has shown significant growth in the demand for naphthalene sulfonates.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the naphthalene market in 2018, owing to the high demand from countries like China and India .

Hence, Asia-Pacific is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period owing to the aforementioned reasons.

Competitive Landscape



The market for naphthalene is moderately consolidated. Some of the key players of the market include CarbonTech Group, Rain Carbon Inc., JFE Chemical Corporation, and Epsilon Carbon, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Use as NSF in Concrete Admixtures

4.1.2 Growing Use in Textile Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations regarding VOC emissions

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Source

5.1.1 Coal Tar

5.1.2 Petroleum

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Intermediate for Production of Organic Compounds

5.2.1.1 Phthalic Anhydride

5.2.1.2 Naphthalene Sulfonates

5.2.2 Low-Volatility Solvents

5.2.3 Moth Repellent

5.2.4 Pesticides

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

6.4.2 CarbonTech Group

6.4.3 Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.4 DEZA a.s

6.4.5 Epsilon Carbon

6.4.6 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.7 Gautam Zen International

6.4.8 Industrial Quimica del Nalon SA

6.4.9 JFE Chemical Corporation

6.4.10 Koppers Inc.

6.4.11 Merck KGaA

6.4.12 PCC Rokita SA

6.4.13 Rain Carbon Inc.

6.4.14 Tulstar Products Inc.

6.4.15 Wuxi Kingchan Bio-medical and Chemical Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 New Applications in the Construction Sector



