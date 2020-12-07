Global Nasal delivery devices Markets, 2019-2020 & 2027: Rising Adoption of Self-Administration Practices & Consolidation of Nasal Delivery Device Industry

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nasal delivery devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Drug Type; Delivery Technologies; End User, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to reach US$ 95,676.62 million by2027 from US$ 58,502.18 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.



Based on delivery technologies, the market is segmented in to spray, nebulizers, inhalers, and others. In 2019, the inhalers segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. An inhaler (also known as a pump, puffer, or allergy spray) is a nasal delivery device used for delivering medicines into the lungs via person's breathing mechanism.



This device helps deliver medical treatment to the targeted region of the body, thereby reducing the side effects of oral medications. There are a wide variety of inhalers that are used to treat numerous medical conditions, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).



Some of the common types of inhalers include meter-dosed inhalers, dry powder inhalers, soft mist inhalers, and others. There are certain types of inhalers containing drugs in it for the treatment of asthma and COPD such as , reliever inhalers: contain bronchodilator medicines, preventer inhalers: contain a steroid medicine.



GlaxoSmithKline plc.; AstraZeneca; Pfizer Inc.; BD; Sanofi; Merck & Co.Inc.; Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Novartis AG; Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; and Neurelis, Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the nasal delivery devices market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Nasal Delivery Devices Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Nasal Delivery Devices Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Nasal Delivery Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Respiratory and CNS Diseases

5.1.2 Increasing Preference and Awareness Among Patients

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Challenges Associated with Nasal Administration of Drugs

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Adoption of Self-Administration Practices

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Consolidation of Nasal Delivery Device Industry

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Nasal Delivery Devices Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Nasal Delivery Devices Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis

6.2 Global Nasal Delivery Devices Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Nasal Delivery Devices Market Analysis - By Drug Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Nasal Delivery Devices Market Revenue Share, by Drug Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Anesthetics

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Anesthetics: Nasal Delivery Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Antibiotics

7.5 Pain Relief Drugs

7.6 Calcium Supplements

7.7 Vasoconstrictors

7.8 Antihistamines



8. Nasal Delivery Devices Market Analysis - By Delivery Technologies

8.1 Overview

8.2 Nasal Delivery Devices Market Revenue Share, by Delivery Technologies (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Spray

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Spray: Nasal Delivery Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Nebulizers

8.5 Inhalers



9. Nasal Delivery Devices Market Analysis - By End -User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Nasal Delivery Devices Market Revenue Share, by End -User (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Home Care Setting

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Home Care Setting: Nasal Delivery Devices - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Hospitals

9.5 Clinics



10. Nasal Delivery Devices Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Nasal Delivery Devices Market



12. Nasal Delivery Devices Market- Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.4 Inorganic Developments



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Key Facts

13.2 Business Description

13.3 Products and Services

13.4 Financial Overview

13.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6 Key Developments

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AstraZeneca

Pfizer Inc.

BD

Sanofi

Merck & Co., Inc.

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Novartis AG

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Neurelis, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cgzj95

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



