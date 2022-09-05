Global Nasal Drug Delivery Mode Market Report (2022 to 2028) - by Therapeutic Application, Dosage Form, Container Type, System Type, End-users, Distribution and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nasal Drug Delivery Mode Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drug delivery refers to the technology utilized to present the drug to the desired body site for drug release and absorption. Intranasal drug delivery offers a rapid onset of therapeutic effects (local or systemic). Nasal applications of topical decongestants or anti-inflammatory drugs are most popular topical nasal drug deliveries.

Nasal delivery is the logical choice for treatment of diseases in the nose and paranasal sinuses. Over the years, nasal route has gained widespread interest as a promising and an alternative route to oral and parenteral drug delivery.

Growing prevalence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), increasing adoption of self-administration practices, and increasing preference for nasal drug delivery are some major factors expected to boost the growth of the global nasal drug delivery mode market over the forecast period. Asthma is a major noncommunicable disease (NCD) that affects both children and adults.

For instance, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), more than 25 million people in the U.S. have asthma, about 1 in 13 people. Moreover, over 20 million adults aged 18 and older have asthma in the U.S., and asthma rates are highest in Black adults in the United States.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global nasal drug delivery mode market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021 to 2028), considering 2020 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.

It profiles key players in the nasal drug delivery mode market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Merck & Co., Inc., Astra Zeneca, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Mystic Pharmaceuticals, PendoPharm Inc., Bausch Health, 3M , Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Optinose, Dr. Reddy Laboratories, Neurelis Inc., Aptar Group, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., ENT Technologies Pty Ltd., and Becton, Dickinson and Company, among others.

The global nasal drug delivery mode market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global nasal drug delivery mode market.

