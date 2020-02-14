Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market (2019 to 2027) - Key Players Include OptiNose US, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals & Merck & Co Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nasal Polyps Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents a wealth of information on the key market dynamics, including the drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the nasal polyps treatment market. It offers valuable information about the nasal polyps treatment market, to illustrate how growth will discern during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analysis, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in This study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the nasal polyps treatment market during the forecast period.

An extensive analysis on leading market players' business strategies is also featured in This study on the nasal polyps treatment market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the nasal polyps treatment market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the nasal polyps treatment market, which will guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.

Key Questions Answered in the Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Study

What is the scope of growth of nasal polyps treatment companies in the surgical treatment sector?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the nasal polyps treatment market between 2019 and 2027?

What is the influence of the changing trends in technologies on the nasal polyps treatment market?

Will North America continue to remain the most profitable regional market for nasal polyps treatment providers?

Which are the leading companies in the global nasal polyps treatment market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Treatment Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution/Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Key Industry Developments

5.2. Pipeline Analysis

5.3. Qualitative Assessment on Novel Treatment Options for Nasal Polyps: Biologics & Stents

5.3.1. Key Insights on Biologics (Xolair, Dupixent, Nucala)



6. Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type of Treatment

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Treatment , 2017-2027

6.2.1. Pharmacological Therapies

6.2.1.1. Corticosteroids

6.2.1.2. Antibiotics

6.2.1.3. Leukotriene Inhibitors

6.2.1.4. Others

6.2.2. Surgeries

6.2.2.1. Polypectomy

6.2.2.2. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS)

6.3. Market Attractiveness By Type of Treatment



7. Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

7.2.1. Hospitals

7.2.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.2.3. Specialty Clinics

7.3. Market Attractiveness, by End-user



8. Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Latin America

8.2.5. Middle East & Africa

8.3. Market Attractiveness, by Country/Region



9. North America Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Treatment , 2017-2027

9.2.1. Pharmacological Therapies

9.2.1.1. Corticosteroids

9.2.1.2. Antibiotics

9.2.1.3. Leukotriene Inhibitors

9.2.1.4. Others

9.2.2. Surgeries

9.2.2.1. Polypectomy

9.2.2.2. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS)

9.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

9.3.1. Hospitals

9.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.3.3. Specialty Clinics

9.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country, 2017-2027

9.4.1. U.S.

9.4.2. Canada

9.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

9.5.1. By Type of Treatment

9.5.2. By End-user

9.5.3. By Country



10. Europe Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Treatment , 2017-2027

10.2.1. Pharmacological Therapies

10.2.1.1. Corticosteroids

10.2.1.2. Antibiotics

10.2.1.3. Leukotriene Inhibitors

10.2.1.4. Others

10.2.2. Surgeries

10.2.2.1. Polypectomy

10.2.2.2. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS)

10.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

10.3.1. Hospitals

10.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.3.3. Specialty Clinics

10.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

10.4.1. Germany

10.4.2. U.K.

10.4.3. France

10.4.4. Spain

10.4.5. Italy

10.4.6. Rest of Europe

10.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.5.1. By Type of Treatment

10.5.2. By End-user

10.5.3. By Country/Sub-region



11. Asia Pacific Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Treatment, 2017-2027

11.2.1. Pharmacological Therapies

11.2.1.1. Corticosteroids

11.2.1.2. Antibiotics

11.2.1.3. Leukotriene Inhibitors

11.2.1.4. Others

11.2.2. Surgeries

11.2.2.1. Polypectomy

11.2.2.2. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS)

11.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

11.3.1. Hospitals

11.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

11.3.3. Specialty Clinics

11.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. Japan

11.4.3. India

11.4.4. Australia & New Zealand

11.4.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.5.1. By Type of Treatment

11.5.2. By End-user

11.5.3. By Country/Sub-region



12. Latin America Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Treatment, 2017-2027

12.2.1. Pharmacological Therapies

12.2.1.1. Corticosteroids

12.2.1.2. Antibiotics

12.2.1.3. Leukotriene Inhibitors

12.2.1.4. Others

12.2.2. Surgeries

12.2.2.1. Polypectomy

12.2.2.2. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS)

12.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

12.3.1. Hospitals

12.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

12.3.3. Specialty Clinics

12.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

12.4.1. Brazil

12.4.2. Mexico

12.4.3. Rest of Latin America

12.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.5.1. By Type of Treatment

12.5.2. By End-user

12.5.3. By Country/Sub-region



13. Middle East & Africa Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Treatment , 2017-2027

13.2.1. Pharmacological Therapies

13.2.1.1. Corticosteroids

13.2.1.2. Antibiotics

13.2.1.3. Leukotriene Inhibitors

13.2.1.4. Others

13.2.2. Surgery

13.2.2.1. Polypectomy

13.2.2.2. Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS)

13.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2027

13.3.1. Hospitals

13.3.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

13.3.3. Specialty Clinics

13.4. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-region, 2017-2027

13.4.1. GCC Countries

13.4.2. South Africa

13.4.3. Rest of Middle East & Africa

13.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.5.1. By Type of Treatment

13.5.2. By End-user

13.5.3. By Country/Sub-region



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (By Tier and Size of companies)

14.2. Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market Position Analysis, by Company, 2018

14.3. Company Profiles

14.3.1. OptiNose US, Inc.

14.3.2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

14.3.3. Merck & Co., Inc.

14.3.4. Pfizer, Inc.

14.3.5. F. Hoffmann La-Roche, Ltd.

14.3.6. Intersect ENT, Inc.

14.3.7. GlaxoSmithKline plc

14.3.8. Sanofi

14.3.9. Novartis AG



