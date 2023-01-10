Global Nasal Vaccines Markets and Pipeline Analysis Research Report 2022: A Major Game Changer in Blocking the Transmission of Diseases Such as COVID-19

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nasal Vaccines: Global Markets and Pipeline Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines trends and sales in the global market for nasal vaccines through 2027. Leaders in the industry and their vaccine portfolios, the need for nasal vaccine development, competitive intelligence and regional trends are discussed. The report includes a PESTEL analysis, that forms in part the base data for qualitative analysis and market estimates.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nasal vaccines are experiencing increased demand. Leading manufacturers in the vaccine industry are eyeing nasal vaccines as future revenue producers. This can be attributed to increasing government and regulatory support, which has also led to the rapid development of effective intramuscular COVID vaccines.

The emergence of coronavirus variants that can evade the immune response generated by existing vaccines has encouraged the research community and vaccine manufacturers to develop nasal vaccines that can be delivered as spray or drops into the nose and provide additional protection by stimulating mucosal immunity.



Nasal vaccines are anticipated to be a major game changer in blocking the transmission of diseases such as COVID-19. For instance, Indian vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech's intranasally administered COVID vaccine ais in Phase 3 clinical trials. The vaccine also received emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Indian Drug Authority in September 2022.

AstraZeneca's nasal spray flu vaccine is used globally in children and adults. In Russia, the Gamaleya institute has developed the Sputnik nasal vaccine for adults and is currently being tested on children between the ages of 8 and 12, and so far, has shown no side effects.



Nasal vaccines have certain advantages over the mainstay vaccines. In the present situation of waning and waxing COVID waves due to new variants, the medical profession needs noninvasive and less expensive alternatives to injectable vaccines. Nasal vaccines achieve both: They eliminate the use of needles, thus reducing the cost of vaccines and facilitating mass vaccination.

They also may increase vaccination compliance among individuals who are afraid of syringes. Because they can be delivered in spray form, nasal vaccines avoid the possibility of needle contamination. They are more cost-effective for low- and middle-income countries because the storage conditions required for these vaccines are less complicated than the cold storage facilities required for intramuscular vaccines.

Moreover, nasal vaccines are more effective against respiratory viruses, as they induce antibody production in the airway passages. Finally, nasal vaccines can be self-administered, relieving some of the pressure on overworked healthcare professionals. For viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 that can mutate rapidly, nasal vaccines are the best option as their spike proteins can be easily replaced to combat new versions of a virus.



The coordination between researchers, industrial resources, government support and conducive market forces will further propel the nasal vaccine market in the coming years. Researchers are optimistic about developing nasal vaccines to control the spread of the next pandemic, whether from COVID or another respiratory virus.

This would be unlike coronavirus vaccines, where it is difficult to identify the vaccinated asymptomatic carriers and therefore cannot block the virus transmission chain. However, the market is in dire need of the substantial funding required to accelerate the development of nasal vaccines.

The report examines all forms of nasal vaccines, such as nasal drops or sprays, but excludes intramuscular and oral vaccines. The report discusses nasal vaccines by type, such as live-attenuated, inactivated, protein subunit and viral vectors. The application areas covered include pediatric and adult. Primary care clinics, hospitals, pharmacies and others are the end-user segments covered.

Report Includes

23 data tables and 27 additional tables

A comprehensive overview and up-to-date analysis of the global market for nasal vaccines

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data (sales figures) for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the upcoming market opportunities and trends driving and restricting growth of the global nasal vaccines market and its sub-segments, and the major regions and countries involved in market developments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global nasal vaccines market in USD millions, and its corresponding market share analysis by vaccine type, dosage form, patient group, end-user, and region

Discussion of new developments in the nasal vaccines market, underlying clinical trials for all phases and list of vaccines, and their regulatory approvals etc.

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Review of the new announcements, approvals, FDA clearances, partnerships and collaborations in the global nasal vaccines market

Detailed company profiles of the leading industry players, including

AstraZeneca plc

BioDiem Ltd

BlueWillow Biologics

Meissa Vaccines Inc

Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Nasal Immune Response

3.2 Benefits of Developing Nasal Vaccines

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Rising Incidence of Respiratory Infections

3.3.2 Cost-Effective Alternative to Mainstream Vaccines

3.3.3 Increased Government Support and Favorable Regulations

3.3.4 Rising Awareness of the Need for Vaccination Programs

3.3.5 R&D for Nasal Vaccines

3.4 Market Restraints

3.4.1 Limited Immunization in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

3.4.2 Technical Drawbacks of Nasal Vaccines

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.5.1 Demand for Innovative Approaches to Combat Covid-19

3.6 PESTEL Analysis

3.7 Reimbursement Scenarios

3.8 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Nasal Vaccines

Chapter 4 Pipeline Analysis of Nasal Vaccines

4.1 Nasal Vaccine Product Pipeline

4.1.1 Product Pipeline, by Clinical Trial Phase

4.1.2 Product Pipeline, by Disease

4.1.3 Product Pipeline, by Vaccine Type

Chapter 5 Global Market for Nasal Vaccines by Type

5.1 Live-Attenuated Vaccines

5.2 Inactivated Vaccines

5.3 Viral Vector Vaccines

5.4 Protein Subunit Vaccines

Chapter 6 Global Market for Nasal Vaccines by Dosage Form

6.1 Nasal Sprays

6.2 Nasal Drops

6.3 Nasal Powders

6.4 Nasal Gels

Chapter 7 Global Market for Nasal Vaccines by Patient Group

7.1 Pediatric

7.2 Adult

Chapter 8 Global Market for Nasal Vaccines by End-user

8.1 Primary Care Clinics

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Pharmacies

8.4 Other End-users

Chapter 9 Global Market for Nasal Vaccines by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World (Row)

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Announcements

10.2 Drug Approvals

10.3 Partnerships and Collaborations

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Astrazeneca plc

Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

Biodiem Ltd.

Bluewillow Biologics Inc.

Codagenix Inc.

Changchun Bcht Biotechnology Co.

Cyanvac LLC

Intravacc LLC

Meissa Vaccines Inc.

Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95qfzy

