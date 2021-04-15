Global NASH Markets, 2021-2026 - Growth in Demand for Ideal NASH Therapeutics, Surge in the Prevalence of NASH, and Expected Launch of Pipeline Drugs
Apr 15, 2021, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global NASH Market - Analysis By Drug Type, Sales Chanel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global NASH market valued at USD 3369.12 Million in the year 2020 is projected to grow due to growth in demand for ideal NASH therapeutics, surge in the prevalence of NASH, and expected launch of pipeline drugs during the forecast period.
The market is expected to be driven by rise in advanced technology such as advanced clinical trials, special MRI technology, called MR-EFF (elastography fat fraction) to determine the percentage of fat and scarring present. This non-invasive diagnostic tool may eliminate the need for a liver biopsy.
Lifestyle interventions are the first-line approach to manage patients with NASH. If NASH is suspected, the patient will undergo a liver biopsy. During this procedure, a needle is used to remove a small piece of tissue from the liver, which will then be examined under a microscope. This allows the physician to determine if any scarring or inflammation of the liver tissue has occurred. Patients are usually sedated during the liver biopsy.
North America holds the major market share in 2020 with Canada's influence in global NASH markets cannot go unnoticed which is propelling the regional industry outlook.
On the basis of Sales Channel, Retail Pharmacy is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period due to certain biopharmaceutical manufacturers or companies that sell their drugs to few retail pharmacies so they will always have an advantage with these medications.
Although, the Covid-19 pandemic have taken a major toll on the market dynamics, despite which market seems to grow moderately with time but major concerns may be seen in the future such as the R&D efforts and ability to raise funds.
The pandemic could also affect the operations of the FDA, EMA and other health authorities, which could delay clinical development efforts and the review and approval of product candidates, including OCA for liver fibrosis due to NASH.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. NASH Market: Product Overview
4. Global NASH Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020
4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2021-2026
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on NASH Market
5. Global NASH Market Segmentation, By Sales Channel (Value)
5.1 Global NASH Market: Segment Analysis
5.2 Competitive Scenario of NASH Market: By Sales Channel (2020 & 2026)
5.3 By Hospital Pharmacy - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.4 By Online Provider- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.5 By Retail Pharmacy-Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6. Global NASH Market Segmentation, By Drug Type (Value)
6.1 Global NASH Market: Segment Analysis
6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global NASH Market: By Drug Type (2021 & 2026)
6.3 By Vitamin E & Pioglitazone - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.4 By Ocaliva - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.5 By Elafibranor - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.6 By Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.7 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7. Global NASH Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global NASHMarket: By Region (2021 & 2026)
8. North America NASH Market: An Analysis
9. Europe NASH Market: An Analysis
10. Asia Pacific NASH Market: An Analysis
11. Latin America & Middle East Africa NASH Market: An Analysis
12. Global NASH Market Dynamics
13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
13.1 Market Attractiveness
13.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global NASH Market - By Sales Channel (Year 2026)
13.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global NASH Market - By Drug Type (Year 2026)
13.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global NASH Market - By Region (Year 2026)
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Share of global leading companies
14.2 SWOT Analysis
15.Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
15.1 Novartis AG
15.2 3 M Company
15.3 Zydus Cadila
15.4 Intercept Pharmaceutical
15.5 Shire PLC
15.6 Allergan plc ( Tobira)
15.7 Genfit SA
15.8 Astra Zeneca
15.9 Horizon Therapeutics
15.10 Gilead Science
