Global Natural Fiber Composites Industry
Aug 21, 2019, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Fiber Composites market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.7 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 10.6%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Wood Fiber, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.2 Billion by the year 2025, Wood Fiber will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report:
https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799206/?utm_source=PRN
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 9.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$179.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$313.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Wood Fiber will reach a market size of US$332.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc. (USA); FlexForm Technologies (USA); Greencore Composites Inc. (Canada); Greengran B.V. (The Netherlands); Jelu-Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Meshlin Composites Zrt (Hungary); Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Procotex SA Corporation NV (Belgium); STEMergy (USA); Tecnaro GmbH (Germany); Tekle Technical Services, Inc. (Canada); Trex Co., Inc. (USA); Upm Biocomposites (Finland); Weyerhaeuser Company (USA)
Read the full report:
https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799206/?utm_source=PRN
NATURAL FIBER COMPOSITES MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Natural Fiber Composites Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Wood Fiber (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019 & 2025
Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players:
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Natural Fiber Composites Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Natural Fiber Composites Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Building & Construction (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 5: Building & Construction (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Building & Construction (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Wood Fiber (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Wood Fiber (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Wood Fiber (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Natural Fiber Composites Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Wood Fiber (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the
US: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Natural Fiber Composites Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Natural
Fiber Composites in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Japanese Natural Fiber Composites Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 33: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 35: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Natural Fiber Composites in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Natural Fiber Composites Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Wood Fiber (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Natural Fiber Composites Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 47: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Natural Fiber Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: French Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 55: Natural Fiber Composites Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Natural Fiber Composites Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Demand for Natural Fiber Composites in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Natural Fiber Composites Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Natural Fiber Composites:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 74: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 78: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 95: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Natural Fiber Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 100: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Natural Fiber Composites Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 111: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Natural Fiber Composites Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Natural Fiber Composites Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Natural Fiber Composites Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Natural Fiber Composites Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Natural Fiber Composites Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Natural Fiber
Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 125: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 128: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Natural Fiber Composites
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 137: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Natural Fiber Composites Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 145: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Natural Fiber Composites
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 155: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 156: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Natural Fiber Composites MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 158: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Natural Fiber Composites MARKET Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 161: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 164: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Historic MARKET by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Natural
Fiber Composites in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Iranian Natural Fiber Composites Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 173: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 176: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 179: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Natural Fiber Composites in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Natural Fiber Composites Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Natural Fiber Composites
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 189: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Natural Fiber Composites
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Natural Fiber Composites
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Natural Fiber Composites Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADVANCED ENVIRONMENTAL RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES
FLEXFORM TECHNOLOGIES
GREENCORE COMPOSITES
GREENGRAN B.V.
JELU-WERK JOSEF EHRLER GMBH & CO. KG
MESHLIN COMPOSITES ZRT
POLYVLIES- FRANZ BEYER - GMBH
PROCOTEX SA CORPORATION NV
STEMERGY
TECNARO GMBH
TEKLE TECHNICAL SERVICES
TREX CO.
UPM BIOCOMPOSITES
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report:
https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799206/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare:
, US: (339)-368-6001, Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article