Global Natural Fiber Composites Industry
Dec 04, 2019, 08:05 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Natural Fiber Composites market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11.5%. Wood Fiber, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.5 Billion by the year 2025, Wood Fiber will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799206/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$207.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$169.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wood Fiber will reach a market size of US$333.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.; FlexForm Technologies; Greencore Composites Inc.; Greengran B.V.; Jelu-Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG; Meshlin Composites Zrt ; Polyvlies Franz Beyer GmbH & Co. KG; Procotex SA Corporation NV; STEMergy; Tecnaro GmbH; Tekle Technical Services, Inc.; Trex Co., Inc.; Upm Biocomposites; Weyerhaeuser Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799206/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Natural Fiber Composites Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Natural Fiber Composites Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Natural Fiber Composites Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Building & Construction (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 5: Building & Construction (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Building & Construction (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 11: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Electrical & Electronics (Application) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Wood Fiber (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Wood Fiber (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Wood Fiber (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Non-Wood Fiber (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Natural Fiber Composites Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Natural Fiber Composites Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 27: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Natural
Fiber Composites in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Japanese Natural Fiber Composites Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 33: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 35: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Natural Fiber Composites in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in China in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Natural Fiber Composites Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Natural Fiber Composites Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Natural Fiber Composites Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 47: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Natural Fiber Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 53: French Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 55: Natural Fiber Composites Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Natural Fiber Composites Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 60: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Demand for Natural Fiber Composites in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Natural Fiber Composites Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Natural Fiber Composites Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Natural Fiber Composites:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 78: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 89: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 95: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Natural Fiber Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 100: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 105: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution
in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Natural Fiber Composites Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 111: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Natural Fiber Composites Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Natural Fiber Composites Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Natural Fiber Composites Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Natural Fiber Composites Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Natural Fiber Composites Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 120: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Natural Fiber Composites in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market
in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Natural Fiber
Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 128: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Demand for Natural Fiber Composites
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Natural Fiber Composites Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 137: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Natural Fiber Composites Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 145: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Natural Fiber Composites
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 155: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 156: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Natural Fiber Composites
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 158: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Natural Fiber Composites
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 161: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 164: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 165: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Natural
Fiber Composites in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Iranian Natural Fiber Composites Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 171: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Shift in Iran
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Market for Natural Fiber Composites: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 176: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 179: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Natural Fiber Composites in
US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Natural Fiber Composites Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Natural Fiber Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Natural Fiber Composites Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Natural Fiber Composites
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 189: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Natural Fiber Composites Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Natural Fiber Composites
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 195: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Natural Fiber Composites
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Natural Fiber Composites Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Natural Fiber Composites Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Natural Fiber Composites Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: Natural Fiber Composites Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Natural Fiber Composites Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Natural Fiber Composites Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Natural Fiber Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADVANCED ENVIRONMENTAL RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES
FLEXFORM TECHNOLOGIES
GREENCORE COMPOSITES
GREENGRAN B.V.
JELU-WERK JOSEF EHRLER GMBH & CO. KG
MESHLIN COMPOSITES ZRT
POLYVLIES- FRANZ BEYER - GMBH
PROCOTEX SA CORPORATION NV
STEMERGY
TECNARO GMBH
TEKLE TECHNICAL SERVICES
TREX CO.
UPM BIOCOMPOSITES
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799206/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article