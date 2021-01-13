Global Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market (2020 to 2025) - Rise in the Number of End-Use Applications Presents Opportunities
Jan 13, 2021, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market by Color Type (Caramel, Carotenoids, Anthocyanins, Curcumin, Annatto, and Copper Chlorophyllin), Flavor Type (Natural Extracts, Aroma Chemicals, & Essential Oils), Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The natural food colors & flavors market is projected to grow from USD 5,011.7 million in 2019 to reach USD 6,835.3 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% in terms of value.
Factors such as the growing concern of clean label food and healthy consumption is going to drive the market for natural food colors & flavors.
By type, caramel for colors and the natural extracts for flavors is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Natural extracts are derived from plant sources and caramel is one of the most popular flavor for bakery and confectionary applications. Both of them provides aesthetic flavor and color to the recipes, therefore are in high demand among the manufacturers. The demand for clean label food ingredients is driving the market. Therefore, it is high in demand in both developed and developing economies and thereby dominating the market.
By form, liquid & gel is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The uniform texture and easy to mix property of liquid & gel colors & flavors type makes them popular among manufacturers. The liquid & gel types are comparatively more stable and provide rich color & flavor to the end product. It blends with the recipes in a uniform way, and give the desired color and flavor to the product.
The Europe region is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Owing to the large production of various of natural ingredients are on of the reasons for the dominating market in Europe. Presence of large number of local players and high purchasing capacity of the consumers is also one of the driving factors. Higher production capabilities, availability of raw materials, and government initiatives, are some of the major reasons for the presence of manufacturing operations in European region.
The natural food colors & flavors market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and RoW (Africa, the Middle East, and Others in South America).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Brief Overview of the Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market
4.2 Natural Food Colors & Flavors: Major Regional Submarkets
4.3 Europe: Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market, by Application and Key Country
4.4 Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market, by Region
4.5 Natural Food Colors Market, by Form
4.6 Natural Food Flavors Market, by Form
4.7 Natural Food Colors Market, by Type
4.8 Natural Food Flavors Market, by Type
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth in the Demand for Natural and Clean Label Products
5.2.1.2 High Demand for Natural Food Ingredients Owing to the Rising Instances of Chronic Diseases
5.2.1.3 Shift in Consumer Preferences for Food & Beverages
5.2.1.4 Health Benefits of Certain Natural Colors
5.2.1.5 Rising Inclination Toward Premium and Branded Products
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost and Limited Raw Material Availability
5.2.2.2 Low Stability of Natural Colors
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rise in the Number of End-Use Applications
5.2.3.2 Increasing Ventures in Asia-Pacific and South America
5.2.3.3 Multifunctional Flavors and Colors
5.2.3.4 Rapidly Growing Sales of Beverages and Functional Drinks
5.2.3.5 Product-Based and Technological Innovations in the Ingredient Industry
5.2.3.6 Emerging Economies to Present High-Growth Opportunities due to Growing Food Processing Investments
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Consistency in Regulations Pertaining to Various Ingredients
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Dynamics
5.3.1 COVID-19 Boosts the Demand for High-Quality and Premium Products
5.3.2 COVID-19 to Reformulate the Demand for Food to Lower Costs
5.3.3 COVID-19 Impact on Raw Material Availability and Supply Chain Disruption
5.3.4 COVID-19 to Shift the Demand Toward Plant-Sourced Ingredients
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Industry Insights
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Supply Chain Analysis
6.3.1 Prominent Companies
6.3.2 Small & Medium Enterprises
6.3.3 End-users (Manufacturers/Consumers)
6.3.4 Key Influencers
6.4 Technology Analysis
6.5 Export-Import Data for Natural Food Colors & Flavors
6.6 Asp Trend
6.7 Case Studies
6.7.1 Technological Advancement
6.7.1.1 Allergen Sensor for Consumers
6.7.2 Trends in the Food Industry
6.7.2.1 Sensory Experience to Remain a Key Priority for Consumers
6.7.3 Inorganic Growth Attempts
6.7.3.1 M&A to Remain a Key Inorganic Strategy for Market Growth
6.8 Ecosystem Map
6.8.1 Flavors, Colors, and Fragrances: Ecosystem View
6.8.2 Flavors, Colors, and Fragrances: Market Map
7 Regulations
7.1 Introduction
7.2 International Body for Food Safety Standards and Regulations
7.2.1 International Organization of Flavor Industry (Iofi)
7.2.1.1 International Flavor Legislation
7.2.1.2 Us Department of Health and Human Services
7.2.1.3 Flavor Extract Manufacturers Association
7.3 North America
7.4 South America
7.5 Europe
7.6 Asia-Pacific
7.7 Rest of the World
8 Patent Analysis
8.1 Overview
9 Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market, by Category
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Natural Food Colors and Flavors Market, by Region, 2018-2021 (USD Million)
9.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario
9.1.1.2 Optimistic Scenario
9.1.1.3 Pessimistic Scenario
9.2 Natural Food Colors
9.2.1 Coloring Food Has Been Major Trend in Natural Colors Market
9.3 Natural Food Flavors
9.3.1 Extract from Flowers and Fruits is Key Trend in the Natural Flavors Market
10 Natural Food Colors Market, by Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Caramel
10.2.1 Beer, Gravy Premix, Sauces, and Confectionaries are Key Applications of the Caramel Color
10.3 Carotenoids
10.3.1 Health Benefits Associated with Coloring is Driving Carotenoids Markets
10.4 Anthocyanins
10.4.1 Colorful Confectionaries is a Key Trend for Anthocyanins
10.5 Curcumin
10.5.1 Curcumin is Widely Used as Substitute for Synthetic Yellow Color
10.6 Copper Chlorophyllin
10.6.1 De-Esterification of Chlorophyll is Carried Out to Form Copper Chlorophyllin
10.7 Annatto
10.7.1 Annatto is Rich Source of Minerals
10.8 Capsanthin
10.8.1 Capsanthin Offers Flavors and Color Benefits to Food Products
10.9 Others
10.9.1 Lutein and Betain are Key Other Color Types
11 Natural Food Flavors Market, by Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Natural Extracts
11.2.1 Fresh Fruits and Flowers is Major Source for Flavor Extracts
11.3 Aroma Chemicals
11.3.1 Aroma Chemicals are Largely Used in Flavor Blend Manufacturing
11.4 Essential Oil
11.4.1 Distillation is a Key Technology Used in Essential Oil Manufacturing
11.5 Others
11.5.1 Spices and Micro-Organisms are Major Other Types of Natural Flavors
12 Natural Food Colors Market, by Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Food
12.2.1 Bakery and Confectionary is Among Key Food Applications of Food Color to Enhance Product Appeal
12.2.2 Bakery & Confectionery Products
12.2.3 Dairy Products
12.2.4 Meat, Poultry & Seafood
12.2.5 Frozen Products
12.2.6 Others
12.3 Beverages
12.3.1 Fortified Beverages are Fueling Market Growth, with Rising Health Awareness Among Consumers
13 Natural Food Flavors Market, by Application
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Food
13.2.1 Growing Innovations in Food Industry to Fuel Adoption of Natural Flavors at Large Extent
13.2.2 Dairy & Dairy Products
13.2.2.1 Ice Creams
13.2.2.2 Other Dairy Products
13.2.3 Confectionery Products
13.2.3.1 Chocolates
13.2.3.2 Other Confectionery Products
13.2.4 Bakery Products
13.2.5 Meat Products
13.2.6 Savories & Snacks
13.2.7 Frozen Products
13.2.8 Other Food Applications
13.3 Beverages
13.3.1 Natural Flavors Account for Significant Market Size in the Juices Segment
13.3.2 Hot Drinks
13.3.3 Soft Drinks
13.3.4 Alcoholic Drinks
13.3.5 Other Drinks
14 Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market, by Form
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Liquid & Gel
14.2.1 Encapsulation is a Major Trend Driving the Liquid Segment in Market
14.3 Dry
14.3.1 Increasing Demand for Dry Mix for Food & Beverages Drives the Growth of the Dry Form in the Market
15 Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market, by Region
15.1 Introduction
15.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Natural Food Colors & Flavors Market, by Region
15.2 North America
15.3 Europe
15.4 Asia-Pacific
15.5 South America
15.6 Rest of the World (Row)
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Market Evaluation Framework
16.3 Market Share of Key Players, 2019
16.4 COVID-19-Specific Company Response
16.5 Key Market Developments
16.5.1 Expansions
16.5.2 Merger & Acquisitions
16.5.3 Joint Ventures, Agreements, and Partnerships
17 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles
17.1 Overview
17.2 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions & Methodology
17.2.1 Stars
17.2.2 Emerging Leaders
17.2.3 Pervasive Players
17.2.4 Emerging Companies
17.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market)
17.4 Company Profiles
17.4.1 Dupont
17.4.2 Archer Daniels Midland (Adm)
17.4.3 Givaudan
17.4.4 Kerry Group
17.4.5 International Flavors and Fragrances (Iff)
17.4.6 Mane
17.4.7 Sensient
17.4.8 T. Hasegawa
17.4.9 Firmenich
17.4.10 Robertet
17.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/Sme)
17.5.1 Progressive Companies
17.5.2 Starting Blocks
17.5.3 Responsive Companies
17.5.4 Dynamic Companies
17.6 Startups/Sme Profiles
17.6.1 Symrise
17.6.2 Synergy Flavors
17.6.3 Amar Bio-Organics
17.6.4 Taiyo International
17.6.5 The Foodie Flavors
17.6.6 Besmoke Limited
17.6.7 Aromata Group
17.6.8 Gulf Flavors & Food Ingredients Fzco
17.6.9 Seluz Fragrance & Flavor Company
17.6.10 Takasago
18 Appendix
18.1 Discussion Guide
18.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
18.3 Available Customization
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dpc3jr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets