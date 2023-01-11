Global Natural Hair Care Products Market Report 2022: Players Include Procter & Gamble, Mama Earth, NatureLab Tokyo and Estee Lauder

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Hair Care Products Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global natural hair care products market.



This report focuses on natural hair care products market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the natural hair care products market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global natural haircare products market is expected to grow from $9.09 billion in 2021 to $9.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The natural haircare products market is expected to grow to $12.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%.



Major players in the natural hair care products market are Procter & Gamble, Mama Earth, NatureLab Tokyo, Estee Lauder, Phyto Botanical Power, St. Botanica, Amazon Beauty Inc., John Master Organics and Organic Harvest, Organic Harvest, The Hain Celestial Group, Amway, Kiehl's, Natura Cosmeticos S.A., L'Occitane en Provence, Briogeo Hair Care, Loreal SA, Avalon Organics, Aveda Corporation, and Bentley Laboratories LLC.



The natural hair care product market consists of sales of natural hair care products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for hair conditioning and natural substances that are included to nourish the hair without causing it to lose its softness or shine. Natural hair care products refer to products that are made of natural ingredients, free from any chemicals that are meant to nourish hair with their natural properties. These are made of plant- or mineral-based ingredients extracted from natural resources to maintain hair growth, boost luminosity, and solve hair problems.



The main product types in the natural hair care products market are shampoos, conditioners, oil and serum, gels and wax, hair color, and others. Hair color refers to the cosmetic preparations which are used by men and women either to change the natural hair color or to mask grey hair. The different price categories include high or premium, medium, and low that are used by men, women, and others. The distribution channels involved are offline and online.



Europe was the largest region in the natural haircare products market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the natural haircare products market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising popularity of e-commerce channels is expected to propel the growth of the natural hair care products market going forward. E-commerce refers to the buying of goods using the internet and the transfer of money and data to execute these transactions. The e-commerce market helps the natural hair care products market with easy transactions, selling items and services directly to clients and delivering products to their homes.

For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian government export promotion agency, India's e-commerce market is expected to reach US$111 billion by 2024 and US$ 200 billion by 2026. Therefore, the rising popularity of e-commerce channels will drive the growth of the natural hair care products market.



Strategic partnerships have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the natural hair care products market. Many companies operating in the natural hair care products sector are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in January 2022, L'Oreal, a French-based hair care product manufacturing company, partnered with a US-based life sciences research company, Verily Life Sciences Company. This partnership aims to establish a long-term biological, clinical, and environmental picture of skin health.

The countries covered in the natural haircare products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Natural Hair Care Products Market Characteristics



3. Natural Hair Care Products Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Natural Hair Care Products



5. Natural Hair Care Products Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Natural Hair Care Products Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Natural Hair Care Products Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Natural Hair Care Products Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Natural Hair Care Products Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Shampoos

Conditioners

Oils And Serum

Gel And Wax

Hair Color

Other Product Types

6.2. Global Natural Hair Care Products Market, Segmentation By Gender, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Men

Women

Others

6.3. Global Natural Hair Care Products Market, Segmentation By Price Category, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

High or Premium

Medium

Low

6.4. Global Natural Hair Care Products Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Offline

Online

7. Natural Hair Care Products Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Natural Hair Care Products Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Natural Hair Care Products Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



