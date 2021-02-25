Global Natural Killer Cell Therapies Competitive Landscape, Technology, and Pipeline Analysis | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Natural Killer Cell Therapies - Competitive Landscape, Technology, and Pipeline Analysis, 2021 report presents a detailed analysis of the pipeline drugs in the clinical trials, novel technologies being leveraged, key pharmaceutical and biotech companies working across the NK Cell Therapies market.

The report proffers a separate section for Natural Killer Augmenters including Natural Killer Cell Activators and Natural Killer Enhancers.

DelveInsight's NK Cell Therapies Market Landscape report covers 30+ pipeline products and 20+ pharmaceutical and biotech companies functional in the domain.

Some of the key takeaways from the NK Cell Therapies Competitive landscape, Technology, and Pipeline Analysis report:

Heightened R&D and readiness of industries as well as academia to explore NK cell therapies shall boost the market growth offering new growth dimensions to the market players.

The report covers 30+ pipeline products and 20+ pharmaceutical and biotech companies functional in the domain. Some key companies are Affimed , Altor Bioscience Corporation , AvidBiotic Corporation , Bristol- Myers Squibb , Celgene , CytoVac , Dynavax , Five Prime Therapeutics , Fortress Biotech , GamidaCell , Glycostem Therapeutics , iCell Gene Therapeutics , Innate Pharma , Multimmune GmbH , NantKwest , Nohla Therapeutics , PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou), Sorrento Therapeutics , Surface Oncology , and ZIOPHARM Oncology among others.

and functional in the domain. Some key companies are , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , (Suzhou), , , and among others. A global increase in Cancer incident cases and relapses has led to an inclination towards Novel effective treatments such as adjuvant therapy drugs, and NK cell therapies.

The rise in the adoption of NK cells for the treatment of cancer, infections, and liver diseases is a key factor that drives the growth of the Natural Killer Cells therapeutics market.

At present, the Natural Killer Cell Therapies market has no approved therapy . The market offers fresh, untapped opportunities to market players to exploit and seize sizable market share.

. The market offers fresh, untapped opportunities to market players to exploit and seize sizable market share. A significant surge in R&D activities toward the development of immunotherapy in the developing economies is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities as per the NK cell therapeutics market forecast.

The global Natural Killer Cell Therapeutics market is primarily driven by an increase in the usage of natural killer cells for the treatment of liver and infectious diseases across the globe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., in 2016, deaths due to tuberculosis stood at 9,272, salmonella claimed 53,850 lives, Lyme disease caused 36,429 deaths, and 375 people died due to the meningococcal disease. The number of patient visits to physicians with parasitic and infectious diseases as the primary diagnosis was reported to be 15.5 million in the U.S. in the same year.

Several cancer clinical trials are assessing the effectiveness of adoptive NK cell therapies, in which activated and expanded NK cells are transferred to cancer patients.

Emerging and potential therapies named expected to enter the market are MOGAMULIZUMAB, Lirilumab, AFM13, CYNK-001, FT 519, AFM24, and CNDO-109-AANK, NLA 103 among others.

Natural Killer Cells

Natural Killer (NK) Cells are recognized for their ability to kill cancerous cells. These are lymphocytes hailing from the same family as that of T and B cells, however, NK cells are classified as group I Innate Lymphocytes (ILCs) and respond quickly to a wide variety of conditions including cancer.

Natural Killer Cell Therapies in the Pipeline

haNK + avelumab + IL-15 Fusion Protein Combination Therapy: Nantkwest

NantKwest is developing an off-the-shelf natural killer cell-based therapeutic in combination with N-803 and ImmunityBio's IL-15 superagonist for the treatment of advanced refractory metastatic merkel cell carcinoma. The therapy leverages the company's hANK Cell Platform.

The drug is in Phase II of clinical development. A study titled "QUILT-3.063: A Phase 2 Study of Combination Therapy With an IL-15 Superagonist (N-803), Off-the-shelf CD16-targeted Natural Killer Cells (haNK), and Avelumab Without Cytotoxic Chemotherapy in Subjects with Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC) That Has Progressed on or After Treatment with a Checkpoint Inhibitor". (NCT03853317) is currently active, not recruiting stage with an estimated enrollment of 43 participants, and is expected to be completed in March 2022.

Clinical Trials Description of NK Cell Therapies

Company Phase Intervention Indication Trial Identifier Trial Status NantKwest II Avelumab; N-803; haNK Merkel Cell Carcinoma NCT03853317 Recruiting Artiva Biotherapeutics I/II AB-101 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma NCT04673617 Recruiting Coronado Biosciences I CNDO-109-AANK Cells Acute Myeloid Leukemia NCT01520558 Unknown Affimed I NK cells combined with the antibody AFM13 (AFM13-NK) and AFM13 alone CD30 Positive Hodgkin or Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas NCT04074746 Recruiting Bristol-Myers Squibb I Lirilumab; Nivolumab; Ipilimumab Advanced Cancer NCT03203876 Active, not recruiting Celularity Incorporated I CYNK-001 Glioblastoma Multiforme NCT04489420 Recruiting

Key Companies developing NK Cell Therapies

Affimed, Altor Bioscience Corporation, AvidBiotic Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Celgene, CytoVac, Dynavax, Five Prime Therapeutics, Fortress Biotech, GamidaCell, Glycostem Therapeutics, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Innate Pharma, Multimmune GmbH, NantKwest, Nohla Therapeutics, PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou), Sorrento Therapeutics, Surface Oncology, ZIOPHARM Oncology, and others.

NK Cells Therapeutic Assessment

By Product

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Inhalation

Subcutaneous

By Molecule Type

Small Molecule

Monoclonal Antibodies

Proteins

By Stage and Molecule Type

By Stage and Route of Administration

By Stage and Product Type

Scope of the report

A detailed outlay of competitive pipeline landscape of Natural Killer Cell Therapies.

Detailed view of pipeline products including the product description, licensors & collaborators, development partner, and chemical information.

A detailed portfolio of key players involved in the therapeutics development for Natural Killer Cell Therapies and also provide company profiling.

Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development ranging from mid-stage to preclinical stages.

Pipeline assessment by monotherapy and combination therapy products, stage of development, and molecule type.

An overview of the mechanism of action, role, significance, pathway, types, and clinical application of NK Cell Therapies.

Therapeutic Assessment: Therapeutic pipeline activity and assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.

A detailed profile of therapeutic products for Natural Killer Cell Therapies with key coverage of developmental activities, including collaborations, agreements, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, technology, patent expiry details impact on the market after expiry, and other product-related details.

In-depth Natural Killer Cell Therapies research and development progress and trial details result wherever available, are also included in the pipeline study.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons if available across Natural Killer Cell Therapies.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, opportunities, unmet needs, market growth factors, barriers, and challenges in the Natural Killer Cell Therapies uptake.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Natural Killer Cells Therapy Overview 4 Competitive Landscape - Active Drugs 5 Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Late-Stage NK Cell Therapy/ Products Phase III 7 Mid-Stage NK Cell Therapy/ Products Phase II 8 Early-Stage NK Cell Therapy/ Products Phase I 9 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products in NK Cell Therapy Market 10 Inactive products 11 NK Cells Therapy Market Therapeutics Assessment 12 NK Cells Based Prophylaxis 13 Cancer Breakthrough Program 2020 14 Natural Killer Cell Augmenters 15 NK Cells Enhancers 16 NK Cells Activators 17 Collaborations and Licensing Deals 18 NK Cells Therapy Market Drivers 19 NK Cells Therapy Market Barriers 20 SWOT Analysis 21 Appendix

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP