Global Natural Source Vitamin E Industry Guide 2019-2024 with Profiles of 47 Companies & Contact Details for 193 Companies

Natural source vitamin E demand will stem from increasing usage in food & beverages and cosmetics & personal care sectors. Emerging economies have been witnessing a paradigm shift in terms of shortage of time and eating patterns, triggering a growing demand for vitamins that can enrich food and drink.

Natural vitamin E enriched foods are full of supplemental nutrients that can offset any nutrients that an individual's daily diet lacks. The natural vitamin E industry is also likely to be bolstered by increasing usage of products that enable in preventing aging of skin and promise several other benefits to the skin, such as UV protection and moisture content to maintain a healthy and youthful appearance.

Dietary Supplements constitutes the largest application for natural vitamin E globally, volume consumption of which is slated to compound annually at 4.1% over 2019-2024 in reaching a projected 10.8 thousand metric tons by 2024 from an estimated 8.5 thousand metric tons in 2018.



Natural Vitamin E Increasingly Being Used in Food and Cosmetics

Palm Oil-Derived Tocotrienols Establish Foothold

Supply-Demand Imbalance of Tocopherols

Product Outline



The report analyzes the market for the following key product types of Natural Vitamin E:

Tocopherols

Tocotrienols

End-Use sectors of Natural Vitamin E analyzed comprise the following:

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Other sectors

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Natural Vitamin E market for the period 2015-2024 in terms of volumes in Tons and market value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2024.

Geographic Coverage

North America ( The United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and ) Europe ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , The United Kingdom , The Netherlands and Rest of World)

( , , , , The , and Rest of World) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , and Rest of ) South America ( Brazil , Argentina and Rest of South America )

( , and Rest of ) Rest of World

Key Topics Covered:



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Market Drivers and Opportunities

1.2 Overall Vitamin E Market At-a-Glance

1.3 Product Outline

1.3.1 What is Vitamin E?

1.3.2 Forms of Vitamin E

1.3.2.1 Synthetic Vitamin E

1.3.2.2 Natural Source Vitamin E

1.3.2.2.1 Tocopherols

1.3.2.2.2 Tocotrienols

1.3.2.2.3 Vitamin E TPGS (d-Alpha Tocopheryl Polyethylene Glycol 1000 Succinate)

1.3.3 Manufacturing Processes of Vitamin E

1.3.3.1 Synthetic Vitamin E

1.3.3.2 Natural Source Vitamin E

1.3.3.2.1 Tocopherols

1.3.3.2.2 Tocotrienols

1.3.4 Sources of Vitamin E

1.3.4.1 Food Sources

1.3.4.2 Dietary Supplements

1.3.5 Vitamin E Health Claims

1.3.5.1 Coronary Heart Disease

1.3.5.2 Cancer

1.3.5.3 Disorders of the Eyes

1.3.5.4 Cognitive Decline

1.3.6 End-Use Applications of Vitamin E

1.3.6.1 Animal Nutrition

1.3.6.2 Human Nutritional/Dietary Supplements

1.3.6.3 Functional Food and Beverages

1.3.6.4 Cosmetics

1.3.6.5 Other Applications



2. REGULATIONS FOR DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS AND INGREDIENTS

2.1 Regulations for Dietary Supplements and Ingredients as per the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

2.1.1 How the Safety of Dietary Supplements is Ensured

2.1.2 Registration of Food Facilities

2.1.3 Notification Process for New Dietary Ingredients

2.2 FDA Changes Nutrition Facts Label on Food Packaging

2.3 European Union: Traceability and Labeling of GMOs



3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

3.1 Global Vitamin E Production Capacities

3.1.1 Global Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols Capacity

3.1.2 Global Natural Vitamin E Tocotrienols Capacity

3.2 Natural Vitamin E Tocopherol Manufacturers

Advanced Organic Materials S.A. ( Argentina )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company ( United States )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Beijing Gingko Group ( China )

) BTSA Biotecnologas Aplicadas Sl ( Spain )

) COFCO Tech Bioengineering ( Tianjin ) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Co., Ltd. ( ) Royal DSM NV (DSM Nutritional Products) ( The Netherlands )

) Cargill, Inc ( United States )

) Fenchem Biotek Ltd. ( China )

) Mitsubishi-Chemical Foods Corporation ( Japan )

) Tama Biochemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Vitae Naturals (Vitae Caps, S.A.) ( Spain )

) Wilmar Spring Fruit Nutrition Products ( Jiangsu ) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Co., Ltd. ( ) Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zhejiang Worldbestve Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) 3.3 Natural Vitamin E - Tocotrienols Manufacturers

American River Nutrition , Inc. ( United States )

, Inc. ( ) Beijing Gingko Group ( China )

) ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd. ( Malaysia )

) KLK Oleo (Davos Life Science) ( Singapore )

) Musim Mas Group ( Singapore )

) Sime Darby Bioganic Sdn. Bhd. ( Malaysia )

) Vance Group Ltd. ( Singapore )

4. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

American River Nutrition and Beijing Ginkgo Group Locked in a Patent Infringement Battle

and Beijing Ginkgo Group Locked in a Patent Infringement Battle Designs for Health's New Vitamin E Tocotrienol Product Unveiled

Advanced Organic Materials Plans to Establish Manufacturing Plant in Spain

BTSA Inaugurates New USA -Based Branch

-Based Branch ExcelVite's Vitamin E Tocotrienol Ingredient Launched

Vitae Naturals' Vitasterol Range Completes REACH Registration Process

Advanced Organic Materials Granted FSSC 22000 Certification

EVNolMax 20% (T) from ExcelVite Granted Non-GMO Project Verification Seal

American River Nutrition's New Brand Identity and Website Launched

New Brand Identity and Website Launched Gro Fast Product Portfolio for Dairy Beef Expanded by ADM Animal Nutrition

AOM Introduces Tocomix R, non-GMO Tocopherols from Rapeseed

AOM Launches its European Subsidiary

BTSA in Collaboration to Develop an Antioxidant Packaging

Davos Life Science Unveils its New Brand: DavosLife E3

American River Nutrition Seeks EU Novel Food Approval for DeltaGold

ORYZA's Rice Bran Tocotrienol is COSMOS Approved

Hovid Berhad in Collaboration with NNI in Parkinson's Disease Research

BGG Group Establishes European Subsidiary

Nutralliance Introduced non-GMO Natural Vitamin E Powder to US Market

Two New Natural Source Vitamin E Products Unveiled by ADM

Matrix Announces Expansion of Tocopherols Capacity and Product Range

AOM Introduces TOCOMIX ORG and SUN E ORG

Mitsubishi Chemical Acquires Eisai Food & Chemical Co Ltd

Nutralliance Launches RavEtol Rapeseed-sourced Natural Vitamin E

Carotech Sdn Bhd Becomes ExcelVite Sdn Bhd

Fenchem Expands to South American Cosmetics Market

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Natural Vitamin E Market Overview by End-Use Application

5.2 Global Natural Vitamin E Market Overview by Type

5.2.1 Natural Vitamin E - Tocopherols

5.2.1.1 Global Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols Market Overview by End-Use Application

5.2.2 Natural Vitamin E - Tocotrienols

5.2.2.1 Global Natural Vitamin E Tocotrienols Market Overview by End-Use Application



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Overall Natural Vitamin E Market Overview by Geographic Region

Global Natural Vitamin E Tocopherols Market Overview by Geographic Region

Global Natural Vitamin E Tocotrienols Market Overview by Geographic Region



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



1. NORTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

American River Nutrition , Inc. ( United States )

, Inc. ( ) Antares Health Products, Inc. ( United States )

) Archer Daniels Midland Company ( United States )

) BASF Corporation ( United States )

) DSM Nutritional Products, LLC ( United States )

) Cargill, Inc. ( United States )

) Organic Technologies, Inc. ( United States )

2. EUROPE



Major Market Players

BASF SE ( Germany )

) BTSA Biotecnologas Aplicadas Sl ( Spain )

) Isochem S.A.S ( France )

) Orphan Europe S.A.R.L. ( France )

) Royal DSM NV (DSM Nutritional Products) ( The Netherlands )

) Vitablend Nederland B.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Vitae Naturals (Vitae Caps, S.A.) ( Spain )

3. ASIA-PACIFIC

Major Market Players

Beijing Gingko Group ( China )

) Carotino Sdn. Bhd. ( Malaysia )

) COFCO Tech Bioengineering ( Tianjin ) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Co., Ltd. ( ) ECA Healthcare Inc.

ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd. ( Malaysia )

) Fenchem Biotek Ltd. ( China )

) Fujian Glanny Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Jiangsu Conat Biological Products Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Jiangsu Xixin Vitamin Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Jiangsu Yuehong Feed Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Jiangxi Aturex Co., Ltd. ( China )

) KLK Oleo (Davos Life Science) ( Singapore )

) Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Mitsubishi-Chemical Foods Corporation ( Japan )

) Musim Mas Group ( Singapore )

) Ningbo Dahongying Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Palm Nutraceuticals Sdn. Bhd. ( Malaysia )

) Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Shandong Sunnygrain Bioengineering Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shanghai Baiyao Biomedical Science and Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Sime Darby Bioganic Sdn. Bhd. ( Malaysia )

) SOP Nutraceuticals Sdn. Bhd. ( Malaysia )

) Supervitamins Sdn. Bhd. ( Malaysia )

) Tama Biochemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Tianjin V-Healtech Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Vance Group Ltd. ( Singapore )

) Vita-Solar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Wilmar Spring Fruit Nutrition Products ( Jiangsu ) Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Co., Ltd. ( ) Xi'an Healthful Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zhejiang Worldbestve Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ( China )

4. SOUTH AMERICA

Major Market Player

Advanced Organic Materials S.A. ( Argentina )

5. REST OF WORLD



PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

PART D: ANNEXURE



