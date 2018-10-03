Global Naturally Fermented Food Market 2018-2022: Product Launches and Innovations / Advances in Packaging Methods / Demand for Low-Fat Fermented Dairy Food

DUBLIN, Oct 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Naturally Fermented Food Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Naturally Fermented Food Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the demand for minimally processes food. Processing food extend its shelf life but decreases the nutritional value. It reduces the nutritional content of food. One trend affecting this market is advancement in packaging methods. Vendors are making distinctive choices with their packaging of naturally fermented food and are making use of stand-up pouches to protect and publicize their products.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing popularity of artificial fermentation methods. There are several alternatives to naturally fermented food. Pascalization is one such method.



Key vendors:

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Chr. Hansen

Danone

General Mills

