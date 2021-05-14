Global Naval Command and Control (C2) System Market Report 2020: Evolution of Naval Warfare Concepts, How These will Impact Requirements of C2 Systems in the Future
May 14, 2021, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geopolitical Instability Such as Chinese Naval Expansionism Driving Evolution Across the Global Naval Command and Control Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global research service investigates changing concepts in operations, whilst covering wider geopolitical and market drivers and restraints. A discussion is provided for current technological trends and developments within the global C2 market that readers should be aware off.
A command and control (C2) system provides information to maritime decision-makers by generating meaningful output pertinent to their operational requirements and mission objectives. If a sensor package identifies a threat, it is relayed to the C2 system, accounting for environmental data from other systems. The C2 system displays and processes all information, relaying it to and from weapon systems, so that the ship may engage optimally and eliminate a threat appropriately.
This report divides C2 systems into two segments: command management systems and combat management systems. A command management system is the overarching C2 system that will display and manage information from a variety of subsystems to inform decisions. The combat management system is used in conjunction with the command management system to track, assess, and engage threats.
C2 systems will evolve as maritime systems become more autonomous; fewer naval personnel will be needed with the proliferation of unmanned systems. Increasingly, naval warfare will take place across a multi-domain battlespace with further integration of air, maritime, and land-based C2 domains. New weapon systems are driving developments in C2 requirements, such as directed energy weapons, railguns, and hypersonic systems.
These systems will need to be integrated into current C2 systems, which will have to manage the increased power requirements. Hypersonics is predominantly driving the requirement for C2 systems to be linked across domains and countries in order to engage through other systems' sensors.
Research Highlights
- To outline the global geopolitical environment that will influence defense spending, requirements, and possible future conflicts that will drive the market
- To investigate how COVID-19 will impact defense spending
- To explore the market's top drivers and restraints
- To discuss the evolution of naval warfare concepts, how these will impact requirements of C2 systems in the future, and what will need to be taken into consideration
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Maritime Command and Control (C2) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Trends Impacting Demand - 2021-2029
- Restraints Impacting Demand - 2021-2029
- Capability Impact - Evolving Technologies
3. Research Scope and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Objectives and Questions
4. General Market Trends
- Geopolitical Snapshot
- Geopolitical Analysis
- Global Threat Map - Overview
- Threat Analysis
- COVID-19 Impact on World GDP Growth
- COVID-19 Impact on Defense
- COVID-19 Impact on Defense Spending
5. Growth Opportunities Analysis
- Growth Drivers in the Naval C2 Market
- Trends Analysis: Impact on Demand
- Growth Restraints in the Naval C2 Market
- Restraints Analysis: Impact on Demand
6. Naval Warfare Concepts and C2
- Evolving Naval Warfare Concepts
- Naval Operations
- Ship Classification
- Naval Formations
- Maritime Command and Control
- Maritime Command and Control Segmentation
- Current Naval Warfare Concepts
- Future Concepts of Naval Warfare - Autonomous Functionality
- Future Concepts of Naval Warfare - Multi-Domain Battlespace
- Future Concepts of Naval Warfare - New Weapon Systems
- Future Concepts of Naval Warfare - Collaboration
- Naval Warfare Concepts' Impact on C2 Summary
7. Technology
- Technologies Impacting Capabilities and Demand
- Technologies Analysis
- State of Digitalization - Objectives
- Strategic Conclusions - Global
8. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Development of an Open Architecture, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Enhanced COTS Integration, 2020
- Growth Opportunity 3: Shared Infrastructure, 2020
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/92p3m4
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article