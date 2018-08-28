Global NdFeB Magnets Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Arnold Magnetic Technologies Daido Steel, Electron Energy, Hitachi Metals, Lynas & Shin-Etsu Chemical
The "Global NdFeB Magnets Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global NdFeB magnets market to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the period 2018-2022.
Global NdFeB Magnets Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is green bonds fueling the demand for NdFeB magnets. Green bonds, also known as climate bonds, comprise proceeds reserved for green investments and environmental projects and are certified green by the issuing authorities.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in demand for NdFeB magnets from the automotive industry. NdFeB magnets are extensively used in the automotive sector, including brushless DC motors, high-performance engines, electrical power steering motors, and others. NdFeB magnets can be molded into complex shapes and possess high temperature resistance.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of alternatives. The cost of neodymium metal, a raw material for NdFeB magnets, ranged between $90 and $95 per kilogram in 2017. This led to high cost of production of these magnets, compelling vendors to look for alternatives such as ferrite and AINiCo magnets.
Key vendors
- Arnold Magnetic Technologies
- Daido Steel
- Electron Energy Corporation
- Hitachi Metals
- Lynas Corporation
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Global NdFeB magnets market for consumer electronics
- Global NdFeB magnets market for automotive
- Global NdFeB magnets market for oil and gas
- Global NdFeB magnets market for aerospace and defense
- Global NdFeB magnets market for others
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Green bonds fueling the demand for NdFeB magnets
- Increasing demand for NdFeB magnets in the EV market
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/58dzbr/global_ndfeb?w=5
