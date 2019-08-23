Global Nebulizers Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024
The global nebulizers market was worth US$ 708.2 Million in 2018
Nebulizers are devices that are used by patients suffering from respiratory diseases to administer the medication directly into the lungs. Usually made up of a motor, mouthpiece, cup and tubing, these devices turn liquid medicine into a fine mist by using oxygen, compressed air or ultrasonic power for breaking up the liquid drug into aerosols.
They are prescribed by doctors to people who are unable to breathe deeply while using an inhaler. Nebulizers are primarily utilized for providing relief from extreme breathing conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, cystic fibrosis, etc.
Rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is a major factor boosting the growth of the market. Busy schedules, sedentary lifestyles and a lack of physical activities have led to an increase in prevalence of obesity across the globe. This, in confluence with escalating consumption of tobacco and alcohol, is significantly contributing to the increasing occurrence of respiratory disorders, thereby bolstering the sales of nebulizers.
Apart from this, rising pollution levels on account of increasing adoption of private vehicles and expansion of industries is another key factor that is contributing to the product's demand globally. Moreover, the growing geriatric population has led to an increase in the demand for home healthcare devices, which is driving the demand for portable variants.
Furthermore, several organizations are taking initiatives to spread awareness about the available treatment options for respiratory diseases. For instance, the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) is actively educating the public about the risks posed by COPD and the treatment of the same.
The market to reach a value of US$ 1,074.8 Million by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global nebulizers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global nebulizers industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the portability?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global nebulizers industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global nebulizers industry?
- What is the structure of the global nebulizers industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global nebulizers industry?
- What are the profit margins in the nebulizers industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Nebulizers Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Portability
5.5 Market Breakup by End-User
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Pneumatic Nebulizers
6.2 Ultrasonic Nebulizers
6.3 Mesh Nebulizers
6.4 Others
7 Market Breakup by Portability
7.1 Portable Nebulizers
7.2 Standalone Nebulizers
8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Hospitals and Clinics
8.2 Long Term Healthcare Centers
8.3 Homecare Settings
8.4 Outpatient Settings
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 COPD
9.2 Cystic Fibrosis
9.3 Asthma
9.4 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Key Price Indicators
14.2 Price Structure
14.3 Margin Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Briggs Healthcare
15.3.2 Ca-Mi
15.3.3 Besco Medical
15.3.4 Flyp
15.3.5 De Vilbiss Healthcare
15.3.6 Omron
15.3.7 Becton Dickinson
15.3.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
15.3.9 Feellife Health
15.3.10 Invacare
15.3.11 Pari Medical
15.3.12 Philips Respironics
15.3.13 Agilent Technologies
15.3.14 Medline Industries
15.3.15 GF Health Products
