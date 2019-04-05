Global Needle-Free Devices Technologies and Markets Report 2019: 2017-2018 Analysis & CAGR Projections 2019-2023 - Increasing Demand for Painless Drug Delivery

DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Needle-Free Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed description of needle-free devices and the latest technologies in the market. The report includes market estimates for different types of needle-free devices. The report also includes recent technological developments and assessments of product performance in the market.

Based on the product type, the global needle-free device market is segmented into Needle-free Injectors, Inhaler technologies, Transdermal patch technologies and Other novel technologies (e.g., microneedles and pen needles).

Based on the application, the global needle-free device market is segmented into Pain management, Vaccine delivery, Insulin delivery, and Pediatric drug delivery.

The report includes a list of marketed and pipeline products available in the market. The report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing market growth. The market drivers, restraints and opportunities are discussed in the report.

This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the global needle-free device market, as well as the competition in the global needle-free device market and the key players' strategies and performances. The discussion is focused on the major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions. The report also emphasizes on the company profiles of major vendors including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics, and other developments. The report also provides insights on the market share and upcoming regional demand for the needle-less technologies.

Some of the major market players discussed in the report are 3M, Antares Pharma AG, Medtronic, Novartis, and Teva Pharmaceuticals. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2017 as the base year, with forecasts for 2018 through 2023. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The Report Includes:

36 data tables and 34 additional tables

A detailed overview of the global markets for needle-free devices and technologies within the industry

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Country-specific data and analysis for the United States , Canada , Mexico , France , Germany , U.K., Spain , China , India , Japan , South Korea , Middle East , and Africa

Insight into various needle-free technologies that are used in drug delivery and their various application areas

A look at the government regulations that can affect the global needle-free devices market

Identification of the competitive landscape of the market with the leading market players, suppliers and pharmaceutical partners

Profiles of major vendor companies, including 3M , AstraZeneca PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK), Medtronic, Merck Serono S.A., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Major drivers of the global needle-free device market are as follows:

Increasing incidence of needlestick injuries.

Growing cases of needle phobia.

Increasing demand for painless drug delivery.

Product innovations.

Increased prevalence of diabetes globally.

Increasing incidence of blood-borne diseases globally.

Public awareness of HIV/AIDS and the significance of needle-free devices in preventing HIV.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Background

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Drug Delivery Devices Structure of Human Skin

Epidermis

Dermis

Hypodermis

Overview of Drug Delivery Systems and Technologies

Needle-free Devices

Drug Delivery, by Technology

Sustained Release Drug Delivery

Prodrug

Implants and Intrauterine Devices

Targeted Drug Delivery

Polymeric Drug Delivery

Drug Delivery Systems, by Route of Administration

Oral Drug Delivery

Injectable or Parental Drug Delivery

Pulmonary Drug Delivery

Nasal Drug Delivery

Oral Mucosal Drug Delivery

Rectal Drug Delivery

Ocular Drug Delivery

Transdermal Drug Delivery

Need for Better Methods of Drug Delivery

Areas of Ongoing Research

Chapter 4 Needle-free Technology and Drug Delivery Devices

Needle-free Drug Delivery Devices and Types

History of Needle-free Devices

Demand for Needle-free Devices

Advantages of Needle-free Technology

Chapter 5 Needle-free Device Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Needlestick Injuries

Growing Cases of Needle Phobia

Increasing Demand for Painless Drug Delivery

Product Innovations

Increased Prevalence of Diabetes Globally

Increasing Incidence of Blood-Borne Diseases Globally

Growing Cases of HIV/AIDS

Market Restraints

Comparative High Cost of Needle-free Technology

Alternatives Available for Drug Delivery

High R&D Investments

Market Competition

Short Product Life Cycle

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Introduction

Needle-free Injectors

Introduction

Historical Background

Clinical Need

Components

Mechanism of Action

Applications

Unmet Needs

Future Developments

Needle-free Injectors Market, by Region

Needle-free Injectors Types

Needle-free Injectors, by Medication

Needle-free Injectors, by Drug Delivery

Needle-free Injectors, by Source of Power

Needle-free Injectors, by Usage Type

Inhaler Technologies

Pulmonary Drug Delivery

Advantages and Disadvantages of Inhaler Technologies

Advances in Pulmonary Drug Delivery

Future Developments

Inhaler Technologies Market, by Region

Type of Inhalers

Metered Dose Inhalers

Dry Powder Inhalers

Transdermal Patch Technologies

Transdermal Drug Delivery

Clinical Need

Historical Background

Types of Transdermal Patches

Components

Benefits of Transdermal Patches Over Other Dosage Forms

New Innovations in Transdermal Patches

Clinical Issues of Transdermal Delivery

Future Developments

Transdermal Patch Technologies Market, by Region

Other Novel Technologies

Microneedles

Pen Needles

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Application of Needle-free Devices

Pain Management

Vaccine Delivery

Insulin Delivery

Pediatric Drug Delivery

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Market Strategy

Market Strategy

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Exclusive Partnership Announced by PharmaJet and Mundipharma

Aequus and Corium Jointly Collaborate for Transdermal Patches

United Therapeutics Corp. Entered into Licensing Agreement

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Portal Instruments Entered into Collaboration

Medherant Signed an Agreement with a Japanese Company

3M Drug Delivery System Announced Collaboration with Panacea Pharmaceutical

Drug Delivery System Announced Collaboration with Panacea Pharmaceutical Cipla and MannKind Corp. Entered into Collaboration

Increasing Adoption of Home Healthcare Concept

Key Product and Technology Developments

Hind Syringes Developed Disposable Pen Needle

BD Introduced New Pen Needle

Development of Innovative Transdermal Patch Technology

Introduction of Smart Inhalers

Vaxxas' Nanopatch Garners WHO Support for Polio Vaccine Delivery

Chapter 10 Marketed and Pipeline Products

Key Marketed Products

Needle-free Injectors

Inhalers

Transdermal Patch

Other Novel Needle Technologies

Pipeline Products

Needle-free Injectors

Metered Dose Inhalers

Transdermal Patches

Chapter 11 Regulatory Structure

Regional Regulatory Structures

United States

European Union

Japan

China

Hong Kong

Korea

Taiwan

India

FDA Technical Considerations

FDA Recall and Safety Alerts

Occupational Health and Safety Laws

Chapter 12 Reimbursement and Pricing

Regional Reimbursement Structure

United States

Europe

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Pricing Trends

Chapter 13 Conclusions and Outlook for Needle-free Devices

Major Market Influencers

Social Factors

Technological Developments

Demographic and Economic Trends

Transformations in the Healthcare Industry

Future Outlook

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

3M

Activa Brand Products, Inc.

Akra Dermojet

Alkermes Plc

Amnio Technology Llc.

Antares Pharma, Inc.

Aradigm Corp.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

Battelle

Bespak Europe Ltd.

Bioject Medical Technologies

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

Corium International, Inc.

Crossject

Captisol

D'antonio Consultants International

Duoject Medical Systems, Inc.

Durect Corp.

Echo Therapeutics

Endo International

Ferndale Pharma Group, Inc.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Gerresheimer Ag

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Ltd.

Haselmeier Gmbh

Injex Pharma Ag

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Keystone Industries

Lineage Therapeutics, Inc.

Lohmann Therapie-Systeme Ag

Medical International Technologies

Medtronic

Merck Serono S.A.

Minnesota Rubber & Plastics

Mylan, Inc.

Nanopass Technologies Ltd.

National Medical Products, Inc.

Novartis

Noven Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk A/S

Nypro, Inc.

Penjet Corp.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Team Consulting Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Theraject, Inc.

Valeritas, Inc.

Vaxxas Pty Ltd.

Ypsomed Ag

Zogenix, Inc.

