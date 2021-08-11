Global Nepheline Market (2020 to 2027) - by Product Type, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nepheline Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nepheline market was valued at $0.17 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $0.20 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2020 to 2027.



Nepheline, also known as nephelite, is an igneous rock containing much lower silica content that is formed out of molten magma in the absence of silica. Nepheline syenite enhances resistance to breaking & scratching, exhibits high chemical durability, and improves thermal endurance, owing to presence of alumina content. Nepheline is widely used in weather-resistant paints due to its ability to impart weather resistance and glossy finish characteristics. Major nepheline syenite deposit can be found across Khibiny Complex, Russia, Ontario, Norway, Brazil, Greenland, Egypt, and Mexico.



The growth global nepheline market is presently driven by rise in use of nepheline syenite as an alternative source for potassium and aluminum. Key players in the market are concentrating more on development of integrated approach for extraction of potassium and aluminum from a silicate mineral, i.e., nepheline syenite. This factor is predicted to act as a key driving force of the global market. Furthermore, potassium is used as an essential micronutrient for plant growth with additional components such as nitrogen and phosphorus. In addition, it plays an important role in over 60 enzymatic systems and can be used effectively for synthesis of proteins, vitamins, starch, and cellulose. Thus, extraction of potash from low grade feldspar, glauconitic sandstone, biotite, and nepheline syenite containing 5-15% K2O minerals propels the growth of the global nepheline market. On the contrary, constituents such as iron, titanium, mica, and calcite minerals in nepheline syenite provokes quality problem due to different sintering properties. Thus, use of nepheline syenite during manufacturing of floor tile requires additional purification techniques, which, in turn, increases the downstream cost. This factor is predicted to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.



Utilization of nepheline syenite as an alternative to potassium is predicted to offer potential opportunity for the expansion of the global nepheline market. Potash is not distributed evenly in the earth's crust and 90% of potash deposit is concentrated across Canada, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Israel, and America. However, extraction and purification of potash is a cost-intensive process as compared to extraction of nepheline syenite.



The global nepheline market is segmented into product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segregated into nepheline syenite, nepheline monzonite, and nephelinites. By application, it is fragmented into ceramic product, glass product, refractories, and others. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major companies profiled in this report include AGSCO Corporation, Unimin Corp. (COVIA), Phos Agro Group of Companies, Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd., Anyang Country Mining Co Ltd., SCR Sibelco, RUSAL PLC, The 3M Company, Fineton Industrial Minerals Ltd., and North Cape Minerals AS.

