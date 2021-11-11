Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $47.4 Billion by 2026 - Building Energy Management System (BeMS) Emerges to be Crucial to the Net Zero Energy Goal

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market to Reach $47.4 Billion by 2026

Global market for Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period.

Globally, carbon emissions from buildings are primarily generated from daily energy use for lighting, cooling, and heating the buildings, called operational carbon emissions, and account for 28% of energy-related carbon emissions annually. Another key factor is growing energy demand for cooling as air-conditioner ownership rises with worsening extreme heat.

Governments` focus and emphasis on energy efficient buildings bodes well for market growth in the coming years. Various countries are embarking on regulatory action for reducing consumption of energy or other resources of buildings. Governments have realized that local policies and actions are bound to share the energy future while mitigating global issues like climate change.

Achieving energy-efficient buildings is a cost-effective and the fastest approach to reduce carbon emissions as well as ensure sustainable development. Rising focus of governments on energy-efficient buildings can be attributed to their numerous benefits such as social, economic and environmental development.

Efficient building construction and design are capable of remarkably improving energy-related affordability and access for low-income population in cities while providing people with better access to basic services including clean water, education and medical care.

Energy-efficient buildings can considerably reduce the electricity demand along with related carbon emissions or other air pollutants. The benefit holds high relevance for emerging and developing countries. Despite these benefits there are certain barriers to achieve energy-efficient buildings, such as low investments and efficiency gap.

These issues are driving policy intervention that is anticipated to increase participation of different stakeholders to ensure consistent improvements in energy efficiency of buildings.

As We Reach Climate Tipping Points: Net Zero Energy Buildings Are Not a Luxury But a Necessity

Here's How Buildings Contribute Towards Climate Change

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

Pandemic & the Environment: A Review

In a Biggest Setback Ever for the Environment, Misguided Government COVID-19 Response of Bailing Out Polluting Industries & Rolling Back Emission Standards Threatens to Worsen Climate Change Risks

The Pandemic is Also An Opportunity to Ignite a Transition to a Greener Global Future

How the Construction Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs): The Concept, Importance & Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

Altura Associates, Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

General Electric

Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES) Limited

Johnson Controls International plc

Kingspan Group plc

NetZero Buildings

Rockwool Group

Sage Electrochromics, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Solatube International Inc.

SunPower Corporation

Xtratherm Limited

Net Zero Carbon Goals: How Feasible Are They & What is Needed To Make Them Work?

Will COP26 Really Make a Difference? Here's Everything You Need to Know About Paris Climate Agreement & COP26

Really Make a Difference? Here's Everything You Need to Know About Paris Climate Agreement & Governments' Focus & Emphasis on Energy Efficient Buildings Bodes Well for Market Growth

Building Energy Efficiency Codes & Standards, Efficiency Improvement Targets, Incentives & Supporting Polices Lay the Foundation for Growth

BiPV Rises in Prominence for Its Ability to Achieve Net-Zero Energy in Buildings

Roofing: The Focus Area for BIPV

Building Energy Management System (BeMS) Emerges to be Crucial to the Net Zero Energy Goal in Buildings

Role of Insulation in Creating Net Zero Energy Buildings Gets Bigger

Housewraps Rise in Prominence in Net Zero Buildings to Help Increase Energy Efficiency & Reduce Energy Wastages

Home Renovations & Need for Better Buildings for Post Pandemic Living to Drive Interest in Net Zero Energy Building Technologies

Residential Renovations to Regain Lost Momentum Post Pandemic

The Push to Build Smarter Buildings as Emission Savers to Get Stronger Post Pandemic

Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Powered Buildings Soon to become a Reality

Adoption of Smart Lighting Systems Surges for Cutting Energy Costs

Influence of Energy Efficient HVAC Systems in Net-Zero Buildings

