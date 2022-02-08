Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunities - NAC-as-a-Service to Leverage Vendor Expertise & Enhanced NAC Capabilities to Support Organizations' Move to the Cloud

Feb 08, 2022, 06:15 ET
The "The Global NAC Industry Growth Reflects Requirements of the New Corporate Networks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global NAC market has not undergone immense changes, save some mergers and acquisitions in the recent past. This Radar profiles some of the key vendors in the industry. While some of them have a long history in the NAC market and having started with physical appliances are now approaching the more innovative products and services, some others are relatively new.
These companies were selected on the basis of their potential to grow and innovate and their response to request for information. Working aggressively to meet NAC challenges of clients, the selected vendors are investing in research and development and work very closely with their clients to ensure that their NAC requirements are met and are future proof.
NAC products and services allow enterprises to see and control the myriad endpoints that are trying to connect or are already connected to corporate networks. Pre-defined policies, and regular patching updates decline permissions to compromised and rogue devices protect networks.
In a business environment where Cybersecurity continues to be one of the highest priorities for all enterprises, the challenges are accentuated by constant changes in regulations, rules, new threats and the lack of resources.
This is further exacerbated by the growing number of unprotected connected devices, ports and networks, the gap between legacy infrastructure capabilities and demands made of it, and digital transformation efforts.
This research will outline:
- The top three strategic imperatives affecting industry growth
- Global NAC market key growth metrics
- Global NAC market growth opportunities
- Regional trends in the market
The use of automation helps companies enhance NAC capabilities and emergence of solutions strengthened by advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, and machine learning will help them to future proof NAC.
Providers are looking to augment their solutions with new business models, capabilities and educating clients about best practices to enhance outcomes. COVID-19 challenged the status quo in digital transformation, and remote working exposed corporate networks to a multitude of threats. As enterprises cope with business continuity challenge, the NAC market is poised for a significant growth.
Some of the key growth opportunities in the NAC market are driven by the growing demand for ease of use and implementation. Similarly other opportunities have emerged as a result of the emerging technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.
Key Issues Addressed:
- What are the top three strategic imperatives?
- What are the key drivers and challenges affecting the market growth?
- What are the key market trends?
- What are the growth opportunities that providers can take advantage of?
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global NAC Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global NAC Industry
- Global NAC Industry Scope of Analysis
- Global NAC Industry Scope of Analysis - Key Customer Challenges
- Global NAC Industry Scope of Analysis - Key NAC Solution Considerations
- Global NAC Industry Scope of Analysis - Key Market Trends
Global NAC Industry Segmentation
- Key Competitors in the Global NAC Industry
- Key Growth Metrics for Global NAC Industry
- Growth Drivers for Global NAC Industry
- Growth Driver Analysis for Global NAC Industry
- Growth Restraints for Global NAC Industry
- Growth Restraint Analysis for Global NAC Industry
Forecast Assumptions - Global NAC Industry
- Revenue Forecast - Global NAC Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Global NAC Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Global NAC Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Business Segment - Global NAC Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Products - Global NAC Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Global NAC Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Global NAC Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Global NAC Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - By Business Segment
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Product Type
Competitive Environment - Global NAC Industry
- Revenue Share - Global NAC Industry
- Revenue Share Analysis - Global NAC Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
- Key Growth Metrics for North America
- Revenue Forecast for NAC Industry - North America
- Revenue Forecast by Product Type for NAC Industry - North America
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for NAC Industry - North America
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific
Insights for CISOs
Growth Opportunity Universe - Global NAC Industry
- Growth Opportunity 1: NAC-as-a-Service to Leverage Vendor Expertise
- Growth Opportunity 2: Enhanced NAC Capabilities to Support Organizations' Move to the Cloud
- Growth Opportunity 3: Adoption of NAC by Mid-sized Enterprises
Next Steps
