Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunities - NAC-as-a-Service to Leverage Vendor Expertise & Enhanced NAC Capabilities to Support Organizations' Move to the Cloud

The Global NAC market has not undergone immense changes, save some mergers and acquisitions in the recent past. This Radar profiles some of the key vendors in the industry. While some of them have a long history in the NAC market and having started with physical appliances are now approaching the more innovative products and services, some others are relatively new.

These companies were selected on the basis of their potential to grow and innovate and their response to request for information. Working aggressively to meet NAC challenges of clients, the selected vendors are investing in research and development and work very closely with their clients to ensure that their NAC requirements are met and are future proof.

NAC products and services allow enterprises to see and control the myriad endpoints that are trying to connect or are already connected to corporate networks. Pre-defined policies, and regular patching updates decline permissions to compromised and rogue devices protect networks.

In a business environment where Cybersecurity continues to be one of the highest priorities for all enterprises, the challenges are accentuated by constant changes in regulations, rules, new threats and the lack of resources.

This is further exacerbated by the growing number of unprotected connected devices, ports and networks, the gap between legacy infrastructure capabilities and demands made of it, and digital transformation efforts.

This research will outline:

The top three strategic imperatives affecting industry growth

Global NAC market key growth metrics

Global NAC market growth opportunities

Regional trends in the market

The use of automation helps companies enhance NAC capabilities and emergence of solutions strengthened by advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, and machine learning will help them to future proof NAC.

Providers are looking to augment their solutions with new business models, capabilities and educating clients about best practices to enhance outcomes. COVID-19 challenged the status quo in digital transformation, and remote working exposed corporate networks to a multitude of threats. As enterprises cope with business continuity challenge, the NAC market is poised for a significant growth.

Some of the key growth opportunities in the NAC market are driven by the growing demand for ease of use and implementation. Similarly other opportunities have emerged as a result of the emerging technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

Key Issues Addressed:

What are the top three strategic imperatives?

What are the key drivers and challenges affecting the market growth?

What are the key market trends?

What are the growth opportunities that providers can take advantage of?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global NAC Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global NAC Industry

Global NAC Industry Scope of Analysis

Global NAC Industry Scope of Analysis - Key Customer Challenges

Global NAC Industry Scope of Analysis - Key NAC Solution Considerations

Global NAC Industry Scope of Analysis - Key Market Trends

Global NAC Industry Segmentation

Key Competitors in the Global NAC Industry

Key Growth Metrics for Global NAC Industry

Growth Drivers for Global NAC Industry

Growth Driver Analysis for Global NAC Industry

Growth Restraints for Global NAC Industry

Growth Restraint Analysis for Global NAC Industry

Forecast Assumptions - Global NAC Industry

Revenue Forecast - Global NAC Industry

Revenue Forecast by Region - Global NAC Industry

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical - Global NAC Industry

Revenue Forecast by Business Segment - Global NAC Industry

Revenue Forecast by Products - Global NAC Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Global NAC Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Global NAC Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Global NAC Industry

Revenue Forecast Analysis - By Business Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Product Type

Competitive Environment - Global NAC Industry

Revenue Share - Global NAC Industry

Revenue Share Analysis - Global NAC Industry

Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America

Key Growth Metrics for North America

Revenue Forecast for NAC Industry - North America

Revenue Forecast by Product Type for NAC Industry - North America

Revenue Forecast Analysis for NAC Industry - North America

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific



Insights for CISOs

Growth Opportunity Universe - Global NAC Industry

Growth Opportunity 1: NAC-as-a-Service to Leverage Vendor Expertise

Growth Opportunity 2: Enhanced NAC Capabilities to Support Organizations' Move to the Cloud

Growth Opportunity 3: Adoption of NAC by Mid-sized Enterprises

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ih27qy

