Global Network Analyzers and Spectrum Analyzers Growth Opportunities 2023: Testing for Next-generation 5G-compatible Devices, Systems, and Network Infrastructure to Shape Sector

This study aims to examine the global network analyzers (NA) and spectrum analyzers (SA) market from 2021 to 2026. In 2021, the market generated a revenue of $1,152.1 million at a growth rate of 6.8% from 2020. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2021 to 2026.

Key market drivers include sustainability, which is driving increased network performance; in-vehicle and vehicle-to-vehicle testing in the automotive industry; rising network complexities due to the advent of 5G networks; and Industry 4.0, which will make operational efficiency an area of focus. Important market restraints include the maturity of the NA and SA segments and the short-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study also looks at sustainability in the NA and SA segments. As the business world moves from the Internet of Things (IoT) to the Internet of Everything (IoE), sustainability will become essential to providing faster, seamless data transfer in complex networks.

Growth opportunities for the NA and SA market include testing for next-generation 5G-compatible devices, systems, and network infrastructure and high-frequency test solutions for 6G services.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Network Analyzers (NA) and Spectrum Analyzers (SA) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Market Trends

Revenue Share

3. Sustainability in Network Analyzers and Spectrum Analyzers

The Importance of Sustainability in Network Analyzers and Spectrum Analyzers

United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

Important SDGs - 6G Impact

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Testing for Next-generation 5G-compatible Devices, Systems, and Network Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 2: Growing Smart City Initiatives

Growth Opportunity 3: High-frequency Test Solutions for 6G Services

List of Exhibits

