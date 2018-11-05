Global Network Firewall Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring Check Point, Cisco, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, SonicWall & WatchGuard
The enterprise network is evolving rapidly with new technologies and business practices such as cloud computing, Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), Internet of Things (IoT), and remote and mobile employees. These technologies and practices are eroding the traditional concept of a network security perimeter and generating a plethora of new security gaps for Information Technology (IT) and Information Security (InfoSec) organizations to navigate.
As a result, customers are demanding new firewall and Unified Threat Management (UTM) capabilities and features that will help them navigate.
Consequently for vendors of firewall and UTM products, the enterprise segment of the firewall market is poised for strong growth as enterprises seek out new protections such as Secure SD-WAN, Wi-Fi security, and advanced malware sandbox analysis. Integration with leading security tools and support for cloud environments is also generating renewed interest in modern network firewalls.
Vendors should also take note that businesses have made significant investments in security products but are finding the collections of these to be complex and lacking inter-operability. The steady march of new technologies and threats ensures that this trend will only continue. And yet, the security industry is facing a shortage of expertise.
As foundation network security platforms, firewalls and UTMs are ideal platforms for vendors to consolidate multiple security technologies, thereby allowing vendors to simplify the customer experience and deliver greater customer value.
This need for security technology consolidation is particularly acute in the small and mid-sized business (SMB) segment and with distributed enterprises. Not only do IT and InfoSec organizations personnel need fewer platforms to manage, they also need management to be simplified and easily segmented by user or administrator role. Additionally, technology consolidation should also produce out-of-the-box synergies across the technologies.
Essentially users of firewalls and UTMs want the technologies consolidated on a single platform to not only operate as one, but operate better as one. This too represents growth opportunities for firewall and UTM vendors in reaching the needs of a rapidly evolving market.
Another platform consolidation trend that is building is among networking and security platforms. This trend follows the demand for SD-WANs. Rather than have a router to provide application-aware routing and bandwidth optimization and separately a firewall or UTM to provide a variety of security functions, organizations are considering platforms that combine all of these functions and have them manageable through a single console.
Several firewall and UTM vendors are actively pursuing this market opportunity but in doing so need to be cognizant that the competitive market is not limited to security vendors adding networking functionality, but network vendors that are incorporating the security functions previously associated with firewalls and UTMs.
In consideration of these many trends and market opportunities, the market growth prospects for firewall and UTM products will be robust. At the same time, competition will intensify.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Introduction to the Research
2. Market Definitions
- Firewall-Market Definitions
3. Market Overview
- Firewall-Market Overview
- Firewall-Key Characteristics
4. Drivers and Restraints-Total Market
- Drivers and Restraints
- Drivers Explained
- Restraints Explained
5. Forecasts and Trends-Total Market
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue and Units Forecast
- Revenue and Units Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Forecast
- Pricing Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Size of Business
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Size of Business
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Size of Business Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Form Factor
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Form Factor
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Form Factor Discussion
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Market
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Landscape Methodology
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share
- Competitive Analysis-Factors Explained
- Competitive Landscape
7. Market Segment Breakdowns-SMB Market Segment Breakdown
- SMB Market Segment-Market Engineering Measurements
- SMB Market Segment-Market Engineering Measurements Discussion
- SMB Market Segment-Revenue and Units Forecast
- SMB Market Segment-Revenue and Units Forecast Discussion
- SMB Market Segment-Competitive Environment
- SMB Market Segment-Market Share
8. LB Market Segment Breakdown
- LB Market Segment-Market Engineering Measurements
- LB Market Segment-Market Engineering Measurements Discussion
- LB Market Segment-Revenue and Units Forecast
- LB Market Segment-Revenue and Units Forecast Discussion
- LB Market Segment-Competitive Environment
- LB Market Segment-Market Share
9. Enterprise Market Segment Breakdown
- Enterprise Market Segment-Market Engineering Measurements
- Enterprise Market Segment-Market Engineering Measurements Discussion
- Enterprise Market Segment-Revenue and Units Forecast
- Enterprise Market Segment-Revenue and Units Forecast Discussion
- Enterprise Market Segment-Competitive Environment
- Enterprise Market Segment-Market Share
10. LE Market Segment Breakdown
- LE Market Segment-Market Engineering Measurements
- LE Market Segment-Market Engineering Measurements Discussion
- LE Market Segment-Revenue and Units Forecast
- LE Market Segment-Revenue and Units Forecast Discussion
- LE Market Segment-Competitive Environment
- LE Market Segment-Market Share
11. The Last Word
- Predictions
- Recommendations
- Legal Disclaimer
12. Vendor Profiles
- Vendor Profile-Check Point
- Vendor Profile-Cisco
- Vendor Profile-Forcepoint
- Vendor Profile-Fortinet
- Vendor Profile-Juniper Networks
- Vendor Profile-Palo Alto Networks
- Vendor Profile-SonicWall
- Vendor Profile-WatchGuard
