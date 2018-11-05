Global Network Firewall Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring Check Point, Cisco, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, SonicWall & WatchGuard

DUBLIN, Nov 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The enterprise network is evolving rapidly with new technologies and business practices such as cloud computing, Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), Internet of Things (IoT), and remote and mobile employees. These technologies and practices are eroding the traditional concept of a network security perimeter and generating a plethora of new security gaps for Information Technology (IT) and Information Security (InfoSec) organizations to navigate.

As a result, customers are demanding new firewall and Unified Threat Management (UTM) capabilities and features that will help them navigate.

Consequently for vendors of firewall and UTM products, the enterprise segment of the firewall market is poised for strong growth as enterprises seek out new protections such as Secure SD-WAN, Wi-Fi security, and advanced malware sandbox analysis. Integration with leading security tools and support for cloud environments is also generating renewed interest in modern network firewalls.

Vendors should also take note that businesses have made significant investments in security products but are finding the collections of these to be complex and lacking inter-operability. The steady march of new technologies and threats ensures that this trend will only continue. And yet, the security industry is facing a shortage of expertise.

As foundation network security platforms, firewalls and UTMs are ideal platforms for vendors to consolidate multiple security technologies, thereby allowing vendors to simplify the customer experience and deliver greater customer value.

This need for security technology consolidation is particularly acute in the small and mid-sized business (SMB) segment and with distributed enterprises. Not only do IT and InfoSec organizations personnel need fewer platforms to manage, they also need management to be simplified and easily segmented by user or administrator role. Additionally, technology consolidation should also produce out-of-the-box synergies across the technologies.

Essentially users of firewalls and UTMs want the technologies consolidated on a single platform to not only operate as one, but operate better as one. This too represents growth opportunities for firewall and UTM vendors in reaching the needs of a rapidly evolving market.

Another platform consolidation trend that is building is among networking and security platforms. This trend follows the demand for SD-WANs. Rather than have a router to provide application-aware routing and bandwidth optimization and separately a firewall or UTM to provide a variety of security functions, organizations are considering platforms that combine all of these functions and have them manageable through a single console.

Several firewall and UTM vendors are actively pursuing this market opportunity but in doing so need to be cognizant that the competitive market is not limited to security vendors adding networking functionality, but network vendors that are incorporating the security functions previously associated with firewalls and UTMs.

In consideration of these many trends and market opportunities, the market growth prospects for firewall and UTM products will be robust. At the same time, competition will intensify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Introduction to the Research

2. Market Definitions

Firewall-Market Definitions

3. Market Overview

Firewall-Market Overview

Firewall-Key Characteristics

4. Drivers and Restraints-Total Market

Drivers and Restraints

Drivers Explained

Restraints Explained

5. Forecasts and Trends-Total Market

Revenue Forecast

Revenue and Units Forecast

Revenue and Units Forecast Discussion

Pricing Forecast

Pricing Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Size of Business

Percent Revenue Forecast by Size of Business

Percent Revenue Forecast by Size of Business Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Form Factor

Percent Revenue Forecast by Form Factor

Percent Revenue Forecast by Form Factor Discussion

6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Market

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape Methodology

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

Competitive Analysis-Factors Explained

Competitive Landscape

7. Market Segment Breakdowns-SMB Market Segment Breakdown

SMB Market Segment-Market Engineering Measurements

SMB Market Segment-Market Engineering Measurements Discussion

SMB Market Segment-Revenue and Units Forecast

SMB Market Segment-Revenue and Units Forecast Discussion

SMB Market Segment-Competitive Environment

SMB Market Segment-Market Share

8. LB Market Segment Breakdown

LB Market Segment-Market Engineering Measurements

LB Market Segment-Market Engineering Measurements Discussion

LB Market Segment-Revenue and Units Forecast

LB Market Segment-Revenue and Units Forecast Discussion

LB Market Segment-Competitive Environment

LB Market Segment-Market Share

9. Enterprise Market Segment Breakdown

Enterprise Market Segment-Market Engineering Measurements

Enterprise Market Segment-Market Engineering Measurements Discussion

Enterprise Market Segment-Revenue and Units Forecast

Enterprise Market Segment-Revenue and Units Forecast Discussion

Enterprise Market Segment-Competitive Environment

Enterprise Market Segment-Market Share

10. LE Market Segment Breakdown

LE Market Segment-Market Engineering Measurements

LE Market Segment-Market Engineering Measurements Discussion

LE Market Segment-Revenue and Units Forecast

LE Market Segment-Revenue and Units Forecast Discussion

LE Market Segment-Competitive Environment

LE Market Segment-Market Share

11. The Last Word

Predictions

Recommendations

Legal Disclaimer

12. Vendor Profiles

Vendor Profile-Check Point

Vendor Profile-Cisco

Vendor Profile-Forcepoint

Vendor Profile-Fortinet

Vendor Profile-Juniper Networks

Vendor Profile-Palo Alto Networks

Vendor Profile-SonicWall

Vendor Profile-WatchGuard

