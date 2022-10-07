Global Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market to Reach $60.1 Billion by 2027 at a 22.14% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global network function virtualization (NFV) market size reached US$ 18.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 60.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.14% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Global Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market Trends and Drivers:

Significant growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, manufacturing and information technology (IT) industries is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. This has increased the requirement for advanced network management and NFV systems to handle the growing network traffic and data complexities. Furthermore, widespread adoption of virtual appliances is also driving the market.

They are usually based on various networking operations, such as traffic forwarding, monitoring, security, caching, intrusion detection systems and domain name service. NFV offers optimized network scalability and agility to manage the entire network and improve its overall performance, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. It can also be integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and private cloud computing services for enhanced flexibility. Other factors, including the growing demand for data center consolidation and server virtualization, along with increasing investments in the 5G network technology, are expected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Offering:

Software

Orchestration and Automation

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Virtual Appliance

Core Network

Breakup by End-User:

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Education

IT and Telecom

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

