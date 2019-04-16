Global Network Security Firewall Market Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Security Firewall Market by Component, Solution (Signaling Firewall (SS7 and Diameter Firewall) and SMS Firewall (A2P and P2A Messaging)), Service (Professional Services and Managed Services), Deployment, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global network security firewall market size is expected to grow from USD 3.0 billion in 2018 to USD 5.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.



Due to the growing momentum of interconnected devices, the risk of security breach increased as the fraudsters found alternatives such as SMS SPAMs and SMS fraud through grey routes to exploit personal information over the organization's network. Real-time streaming analysis and filtering of SS7 vulnerabilities have been major components of network security firewall and firewall developers are using fraud detection techniques to monitor the traffic behavior of the network.



Telecom organizations use network security firewall tools to dynamically extract traffic patterns from the packets transmitted as well as received at the network and continuously check network behavior against malicious contents, and to report all detected anomalies.



The signaling firewall segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on the network vulnerabilities, signaling firewall is further segmented into SS7, diameter firewall, and others. SS7 firewall helps telecom service providers to detect and protect against the SS7 vulnerabilities, such as user location tracking, fraud, denial of service (DoS), or even call interception.



Diameter firewall helps mobile network operators to prevent their LTE network against malicious attacks and illicit messages. This firewall monitor and filters the IP packets received over the LTE networks from other LTE or GSM networks and protect the operators against the anomalous data packets received from the unauthorized networks. The growth in the signaling firewall solutions is attributed to a significant increase in the number of diameter attacks in the telecom industry.



Services segment to register the highest CAGR in the network security firewall market during the forecast period



Deployment and integration, consulting, and support and maintenance services play a vital role in the telecom ecosystem. Services are considered a key component of the network security firewall market, as they focus on the protection of telecom networks from fraudulent attacks and are instrumental in fulfilling the custom requirements of clients.



Based on services, the network security firewall market is split into professional and managed services. Professional services offer tailored solutions to meet the telecom operators' networking needs, such as network architecture, on-premises, and cloud migration solutions. These services include deployment and integration, support and training, and business consulting. The managed services help CSPs to improve their network availability by protecting their network against unauthorized access to business resources.



North America to hold the largest market size, and MEA to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period



North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the network security firewall market during the forecast period, owing to the new look US telecom regulatory body Federal Communications Commission (FCC). They are less stringent as compared to old administration, by rolling back several stringent regulations of the previous regime. They benefited most of the telecom operators to choose and implement new services and solution. According to NASDAQ, the 4G LTE wireless penetration is currently 83% in North America, this can primarily be attributed to most carrier's intention to upgrade to 5G wireless network standard which requires massive investment.



The MEA market is expected to witness significant growth in the network security firewall, as telecom operators are implementing firewall solution across their network. The adoption of mobile phones and smartphones is on the rise in the region and has provided mobile network operators a broad subscriber base in MEA. The region is one of the leading markets for messaging solutions and the telecommunications sector due to network upgradations, which are driving investments in the region. According to FireEye Dynamic Threat Intelligence (DTI) report, organizations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar were attacked by various kinds of network threat, frauds, and SMS spoofs.

