Global Network Security Testing Market Report 2020-2025: Opportunities in 5G Deployments, Hyperscale Cloud Data Centers, Rising DDoS Attacks, & Next-Generation Firewalls

The global network security testing industry generated $626.5 million in revenues in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.13 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%.

This research service analyzes the global network security testing market from 2019 to 2025, with 2020 as the base year, and provides an in-depth look at the dynamics influencing and challenging the market.



It covers virtual private network (VPN) testing, next-generation-firewalls (NGFWs) testing, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, intrusion prevention/detection systems (IPS/IDS), and data leakage prevention (DLP), universal resource locator (URL), unified threat management (UTM) testing, and content security filtering functions. The study only includes hardware sales and excludes software, maintenance, and support services.



Organizations' traditional attack surfaces have grown in size due to the many physical and virtual network environments and traffic volume. There is a new network reality with increasing complexity that organizations need to consider due to open and virtual architectures, multi-cloud scale including hybrid clouds, a mix of applications, global access, and outsourced data centers.

Cloud and high-speed Ethernet continue to drive the network security testing market growth. There is a rising need to validate the cloud-scale and the traffic and test between different cloud deployments, web servers, and database servers validating those test scenarios. Companies are looking for simple security solutions. However, the increasing complexity of cyber threats is driving the demand for more sophisticated security testing mechanisms.

5G will present a huge opportunity for vendors. Still, it is paramount to balance network capabilities with robust security features, as the switching between networks may compromise confidentiality and integrity.

Tomorrow's businesses will require security test solutions that can corroborate network devices' quality. Organizations will continue relying on a wide range of security solutions to handle all verification of encrypted or non-encrypted network capacity to protect their networks from cyber occurrences.

Report Scope

This is a comprehensive market overview with key end-market applications, detailed market drivers and restraints, total forecasts, and competitive landscape analyses. The report offers insights into major companies such as Spirent Communications, Keysight Technologies, and Viavi Solutions and regional analyses for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest-of-the-world (RoW). This research also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that market participants need to capitalize on these growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Network Security Testing Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Network Security Testing Market

Network Security Testing Market Scope of Analysis

Network Security Testing Market Segmentation

Future Roadmap for the Network Security Testing Market

Attractive Opportunities in the Network Security Testing Market

Vulnerability Distribution, Network Security Testing Market

Key Competitors in the Network Security Testing Market

Key Growth Metrics of the Network Security Testing Market

Distribution Channels for the Network Security Testing Market

Growth Drivers for the Network Security Testing Market

Growth Drivers Analysis for the Network Security Testing Market

Growth Restraints for the Network Security Testing Market

Growth Restraints Analysis for the Network Security Testing Market

Forecast Assumptions, Network Security Testing Market

Revenue Forecast, Network Security Testing Market

Revenue Forecast by End User, Network Security Testing Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Network Security Testing Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region, Network Security Testing Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User, Network Security Testing Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Network Security Testing Market

Competitive Environment, Network Security Testing Market

Market Share of Top Participants, Network Security Testing Market

Market Share Analysis of Top Participants, Network Security Testing Market

Solutions Comparison, Network Security Testing Market

Test Equipment Required Capability, Network Security Testing Market

Key Implementation Areas, Network Security Testing Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Network Security Testing Market, North America

Key Growth Metrics of the Network Security Testing Market, North America

Revenue Forecast, Network Security Testing Market, North America

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Network Security Testing Market, North America

Revenue Forecast by End User, Network Security Testing Market, North America

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End User, Network Security Testing Market, North America

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Network Security Testing Market, Europe

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Network Security Testing Market, Asia-Pacific

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Network Security Testing Market, RoW

7. Growth Opportunity Universe, Network Security Testing Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - 5G Deployments

Growth Opportunity 2 - Hyperscale Cloud Data Centers

Growth Opportunity 3 - Rising DDoS Attacks

Growth Opportunity 4 - Next-Generation Firewalls

8. Next Steps

Countries Covered

Artiza Networks

Keysight Technologies

Netscout

Spirent Communications

VeEX

Viavi Solutions

Xena Networks

