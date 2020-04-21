Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Industry Report 2020: Size, Share, Growth and Trends

DUBLIN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurological Disorder Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The report provides the revenue of the global neurological disorder drugs market for the period 2017-2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global neurological disorder drugs market from 2019 to 2027.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments and sub-segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on changing competitive dynamics in the global neurological disorder drugs market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global neurological disorder drugs market.



The report also delves into the competitive landscape of the global neurological disorder drugs market. Key players operating in the global neurological disorder drugs market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global neurological disorder drugs market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered

What is the sales/revenue generated by neurological disorder drugs across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global neurological disorder drugs market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the global market?

Which region is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which disorder segment is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2027? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market positions of different companies operating in the global market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction & Overview

4.2. Product Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.4. Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Pipeline Analysis

5.2. Disease Prevalence & Incidence Rate globally with key countries

5.3. Regulatory Scenario



6. Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Disorder

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Disorder, 2017-2027

6.3. Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Disorder



7. Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Drug Class

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Value (US$) Forecast, by Drug Class, 2017-2027

7.3. Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Drug Class



8. Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

8.1. Introduction & Definition

8.2. Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2027

8.3. Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Distribution Channel



9. Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

9.3. Global Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



10. North America Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Europe Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast



12. Asia-Pacific Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Latin America Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Middle East & Africa Neurological Disorder Drugs Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Competition Matrix

15.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2018

15.3. Company Profiles



Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

AstraZeneca plc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Amgen, Inc

UCB S.A.

Eli Lilly and Company

Biogen

