Global Neurology Devices Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2022 Featuring Medtronic, Abbott Lab, B. BraunMelsungen, Stryker, LivaNova

The neurology devices (or) equipment market consists of sales of neurology devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce neurology devices to diagnose and treat neurological diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce shunts and external drainage systems under cerebrospinal fluid management(CSF) devices to treat medical condition such as hydrocephalus. It also consists of interventional neurology devices to treat neurovascular diseases and neurosurgery devices.



North America was the largest region in the global neurology devices market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global neurology devices market. Africa was the smallest region in the global neurology devices market.



Wearable technology innovations are a new trend in the neurology device market. Wearable technology helps monitor symptoms automatically and also predicts some serious conditions such as seizures and disease progression before the patient is aware of them. These devices can collect health related data at any time and anywhere and thus are useful in monitoring or diagnosing several kinds of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis and epilepsy and also helpful to neurologists treating those patients.



For instance, Massachusetts Institute of Technology is testing a watch which is able to predict seizures by measuring skin moisture. Neurology devices with electro encephalo graphic (EEG) sensors are also being developed to record electrical signals along the scalp to measure brain activity.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Neurology Devices Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Neurology Devices Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Neurology Devices Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Neurology Devices Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Neurology Devices Market Trends And Strategies



8. Neurology Devices Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Neurology Devices Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Neurology Devices Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Neurology Devices Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Neurology Devices Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Neurology Devices Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Neurology Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices

10.1.2. Interventional Neurology

10.1.3. Neurosurgery Devices

10.1.4. Neurostimulation Devices



11. Neurology Devices Market Segments

11.1. Global Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.2. Global Interventional Neurology Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.3. Global Neurosurgery Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

11.4. Global Neurostimulation Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)



12. Neurology Devices Market Metrics

12.1. Neurology Devices Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Neurology Devices Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned

Medtronic

Abbott Lab

B. BraunMelsungen AG

Stryker Corporation

LivaNova

