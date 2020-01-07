Global Neuromorphic Chips Market Outlook to 2024; Featuring BrainChip Holdings, Intel Corp, IBM Corp, and Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology
Jan 07, 2020, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neuromorphic Chips: Boosting AI at the Edge" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes:
- An overview of the global market for neuromorphic chip and discussion on its future market potential
- An understanding of the current state of neuromorphic computing and neuromorphic chip development
- Detailed analysis of configuration, functions and application of neuromorphic chips and discussion on how neuromorphic chips can be implemented in components and systems of AI
- Knowledge about robotic process automation (RPA), predictive analytics, machine learning (ML), and other emerging technologies
- Information on data interface, memory interface, pixel-spike converter, and genetic data-spike converters
Neuromorphic Chip Producers
- BrainChip Holdings Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- IBM Corp.
- Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Neuromorphic Chips: Boosting AI at the Edge
- Introduction
- Reasons for Doing This Report
- Intended Audience
- History
- Future Market Outlook
- The Emerging Technology of Edge Computing
- New Players Entering the Market for the Development of AI Hardware
- Need for Creating an Efficient Platform to Run Heavy AI Algorithms
- Future Applications of Neuromorphic Chips
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Smart Electronics and Gadgets
- Market Potential
- Patent Analysis
- Neuromorphic Chip Producers
Chapter 2 References
List of Tables
Table 1: Global AI Hardware Market, by Region, Through 2024
Table 2: Global Patent Applications and Patents Granted on Neuromorphic Chips, by Company, 2013-2019
List of Figures
Figure 1: Configuration of Neuromorphic Chip
Figure 2: Global AI Hardware Market, by Region, 2018-2024
Figure 3: Akida Development Environment, by BrainChip Holdings Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrydck
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
