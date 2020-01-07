Global Neuromorphic Chips Market Outlook to 2024; Featuring BrainChip Holdings, Intel Corp, IBM Corp, and Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neuromorphic Chips: Boosting AI at the Edge" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes:

An overview of the global market for neuromorphic chip and discussion on its future market potential

An understanding of the current state of neuromorphic computing and neuromorphic chip development

Detailed analysis of configuration, functions and application of neuromorphic chips and discussion on how neuromorphic chips can be implemented in components and systems of AI

Knowledge about robotic process automation (RPA), predictive analytics, machine learning (ML), and other emerging technologies

Information on data interface, memory interface, pixel-spike converter, and genetic data-spike converters

Neuromorphic Chip Producers



BrainChip Holdings Ltd.

Intel Corp.

IBM Corp.

Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Neuromorphic Chips: Boosting AI at the Edge



Introduction Reasons for Doing This Report Intended Audience History Future Market Outlook The Emerging Technology of Edge Computing New Players Entering the Market for the Development of AI Hardware Need for Creating an Efficient Platform to Run Heavy AI Algorithms Future Applications of Neuromorphic Chips Automotive Aerospace and Defense Smart Electronics and Gadgets Market Potential Patent Analysis Neuromorphic Chip Producers

Chapter 2 References



List of Tables

Table 1: Global AI Hardware Market, by Region, Through 2024

Table 2: Global Patent Applications and Patents Granted on Neuromorphic Chips, by Company, 2013-2019



List of Figures

Figure 1: Configuration of Neuromorphic Chip

Figure 2: Global AI Hardware Market, by Region, 2018-2024

Figure 3: Akida Development Environment, by BrainChip Holdings Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lrydck

