Global Neurostimulation Technologies Markets 2021-2026: Chronic Pain, Urinary and Fecal Incontinence, Parkinson's, Epilepsy, OSA Essential Tremor, MDD/Clinical Depression, OCD
May 24, 2021, 15:30 ET
The "Global Neurostimulation Technologies Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global neurostimulation devices market should reach $9.8 billion by 2026 from $7.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The spinal cord stimulation (SCS) devices segment of the global neurostimulation devices market is expected to grow from $2.3 billion in 2021 to $2.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices segment of the global neurostimulation devices market is expected to grow from $1.2 billion in 2021 to $2.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for neurostimulation technologies/devices. It provides a detailed description of the different types of neurostimulation technologies/devices (invasive and noninvasive) and their current and historical market revenues.
Neurostimulation technologies/devices include spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, hypoglossal nerve stimulation, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, transcranial magnetic stimulation and others.
This report also covers a detailed study of therapeutic applications of neurostimulation technologies/devices including chronic pain, Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, urinary and fecal incontinence, obstructive sleep apnea, essential tremor, obsessive compulsive disorder, major depressive disorder/clinical depression and others. An in-depth analysis of the global market for neurostimulation technologies/devices includes historical data and market projection on sales by, device type, therapeutic applications and region.
For in-depth understanding of the market, profiles of market participants, key marketed devices, competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market shares have been provided. This report also discusses driving and restraining factors of the global neurostimulation technology/devices market.
The Report Includes:
- An overview of the global markets and technologies for neurostimulation
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projection of CAGR through 2026
- Description of Dorsal Root Ganglion (DRG) neurostimulator system and discussion on approved indications of stimulation therapy for various diseases
- Information on recent therapy improvements and new indications for use, and discussion on alternatives to traditional stimulation therapies
- Coverage of ongoing scientific discoveries and technological advances in neurostimulation technologies and insights into marketed and pipeline (R&D) products, product recalls and reimbursement policies
- Market share analysis of neurostimulation devices by application, type and region, and evaluation of market size and forecast, and detailed analysis of drivers, challenges and opportunities affecting market growth
- Details about symptoms, progression and epidemiology of COVID-19 and discussion on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on medical industry as well as on neurostimulation market
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Medtronic PLC, NeuroMetrix, NeuroSigma and Soterix Medical Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of This Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2: Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3: Market and Technology Background
- Introduction to Neurostimulation
- Types of Neurostimulation Technologies
- Spinal Cord Stimulation
- Deep Brain Stimulation
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation
- Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
- Others
- Therapeutic Applications for Neurostimulation Technologies/Devices
- Chronic Pain Management
- Neurological Disorders
- Urinary and Fecal Incontinence
- Obstructive Sleep Apnea
- Chronic Migraine and Headache
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Gastrointestinal Disorders
- Obesity
- Psychiatric Disorders
- Technology Developments
- MRI Compatibility
- Rechargeable and Non-rechargeable Devices
Chapter 4: Market Breakdown by Technology/Device Type
- Global Market for Neurostimulation Devices by Type
- Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices
- Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices
- Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation (HGNS) Devices
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Devices
Chapter 5: Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 6: Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market for Neurostimulation Devices by Therapeutic Application
- Chronic Pain
- Urinary and Fecal Incontinence
- Parkinson's Disease
- Epilepsy
- Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)
- Essential Tremor
- Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)/Clinical Depression
- Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Chapter 7: Key Marketed Products and Technologies
- Recent Therapeutic Improvements and New Indications
- Spinal Cord Stimulation
- Deep Brain Stimulation
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation
- Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation
- Other Types of Stimulation
- New Indications and Neurostimulation Therapies
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape
- Company Market Shares by Product Segment
- Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices
- Deep Brain Stimulation Devices
- Sacral Nerve Stimulation Devices
- Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices
- Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation Devices
- Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Devices
- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Devices
- Recent Industry Activities
Chapter 9: Market Dynamics
Chapter 10: Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 11: Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA
- Avery Biomedical Devices Inc.
- Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.
- Bioinduction Ltd.
- Bioness Inc.
- Biowave Corp.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Brainsway Ltd.
- Cochlear Americas
- CVRX Inc.
- Electrocore Inc.
- Inspire Medical Systems Inc.
- Integer Holdings Corp.
- Laborie Inc.
- LivaNova plc
- Mag & More GmbH
- Magstim Inc.
- Medtronic plc
- Nalu Medical Inc.
- Neuromed Consulting Inc.
- Neurometrix Inc.
- Neuronetics Inc.
- Neuropace Inc.
- Neurosigma Inc.
- Neurovalens Ltd.
- Nevro Corp.
- Nexstim plc
- Nyxoah SA
- Respicardia Inc.
- Soterix Medical Inc.
- Stimwave LLC
- Synapse Biomedical Inc.
- Tonica Elektronik A/S
- Xavant Technology (Pty) Ltd.
