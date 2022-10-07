Global New Form Factors Market Report 2022-2030: Focus on Wearables, Haptics, Biometrics, Implants, & Brain-controlled Interfaces

Oct 07, 2022, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global New Form Factors Market 2022 - Growing 5G and AI to Boost Demand Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study takes a deep dive into each category, outlining its evolution and identifying key drivers, quantitative indicators, and key industry use cases.
With electronics integrating into customers' daily lives, companies need to invest in the innovation of form and software to move beyond traditionally shaped devices and capture market share. This study explores the various innovations in form factors that companies are currently developing and are expected to develop between 2022 to 2030 to remain competitive.
As human reliance on devices increases, traditional form factors will have to be updated to suit evolving consumer needs. Form factors will be the make-or-break element for the development and mass adoption of devices across different regions. Manufacturers will have to find the balance between cost and innovation to unlock optimal market potential.
The study also identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the new form factors for market players to leverage, highlighting the elements critical for growth.
The study classifies new form factors in the following 5 categories:
- Wearables
- Haptics
- Biometrics
- Implants
- Brain-controlled Interfaces
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Mega Trend Universe: Overview
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Mega Trend Universe: New Form Factors
- Key Findings
- Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success
3. Trend Opportunity Analysis
- Future Form Factors: Classification and Overview
4. Form Factors: Wearables
- The Evolution of Wearables
- Form Factors: Wearables - Industry Use Cases
- Industry Use Case Summary: Healthcare
- Industry Use Case Summary: Sports and Enhanced Performance
- Industry Use Case Summary: Government and Military
5. Form Factors: Haptics
- The Evolution of Haptics
- Form Factors: Haptics - Industry Use Cases
- Industry Use Case Summary: Automotive
- Industry Use Case Summary: Smart Devices
- Industry Use Case Summary: Industrial Training, Surgery Training, and Flight Simulation
6. Form Factors: Biometrics
- The Evolution of Biometrics
- Form Factors: Biometrics - Industry Use Cases
7. Form Factors: Implants
- The Evolution of Implants
- Form Factors: Implants - Industry Use Cases
8. Form Factors: Brain-Computer Interface
- The Evolution of BCI
- Form Factors: BCIs - Industry Use Cases
- Industry Use Case Summary: Healthcare
- Industry Use Case Summary: Neurogaming
- Industry Use Case Summary: Neuromarketing
- New Form Factors: Degree of Availability versus Degree of Regulatory Reform Analysis
- New Form Factors: Enabling Technologies
- Opportunity Attractiveness
- Trend Drivers and Restraints
- Trend Opportunity: Regional Exposure
- Key Trend Opportunity Levers
- Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis
- Trend Opportunity Disruption Index
- Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score
- Trend Opportunity Growth Index
- Growth Attractiveness Score
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Interfacing with Devices through Silent Speech
- Growth Opportunity 2: Rollable and Creaseless Devices
- Growth Opportunity 3: Stretchable Electronics
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jkyxx2
