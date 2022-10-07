Global New Form Factors Market Report 2022-2030: Focus on Wearables, Haptics, Biometrics, Implants, & Brain-controlled Interfaces

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global New Form Factors Market 2022 - Growing 5G and AI to Boost Demand Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study takes a deep dive into each category, outlining its evolution and identifying key drivers, quantitative indicators, and key industry use cases.

With electronics integrating into customers' daily lives, companies need to invest in the innovation of form and software to move beyond traditionally shaped devices and capture market share. This study explores the various innovations in form factors that companies are currently developing and are expected to develop between 2022 to 2030 to remain competitive.

As human reliance on devices increases, traditional form factors will have to be updated to suit evolving consumer needs. Form factors will be the make-or-break element for the development and mass adoption of devices across different regions. Manufacturers will have to find the balance between cost and innovation to unlock optimal market potential.

The study also identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the new form factors for market players to leverage, highlighting the elements critical for growth.

The study classifies new form factors in the following 5 categories:

Wearables

Haptics

Biometrics

Implants

Brain-controlled Interfaces

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Mega Trend Universe: Overview

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Mega Trend Universe: New Form Factors

Key Findings

Growth Opportunities Critical to Future Success

3. Trend Opportunity Analysis

Future Form Factors: Classification and Overview

4. Form Factors: Wearables

The Evolution of Wearables

Form Factors: Wearables - Industry Use Cases

Industry Use Case Summary: Healthcare

Industry Use Case Summary: Sports and Enhanced Performance

Industry Use Case Summary: Government and Military

5. Form Factors: Haptics

The Evolution of Haptics

Form Factors: Haptics - Industry Use Cases

Industry Use Case Summary: Automotive

Industry Use Case Summary: Smart Devices

Industry Use Case Summary: Industrial Training, Surgery Training, and Flight Simulation

6. Form Factors: Biometrics

The Evolution of Biometrics

Form Factors: Biometrics - Industry Use Cases

7. Form Factors: Implants

The Evolution of Implants

Form Factors: Implants - Industry Use Cases

8. Form Factors: Brain-Computer Interface

The Evolution of BCI

Form Factors: BCIs - Industry Use Cases

Industry Use Case Summary: Healthcare

Industry Use Case Summary: Neurogaming

Industry Use Case Summary: Neuromarketing

New Form Factors: Degree of Availability versus Degree of Regulatory Reform Analysis

New Form Factors: Enabling Technologies

Opportunity Attractiveness

Trend Drivers and Restraints

Trend Opportunity: Regional Exposure

Key Trend Opportunity Levers

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Disruption Index

Trend Disruption Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Interfacing with Devices through Silent Speech

Growth Opportunity 2: Rollable and Creaseless Devices

Growth Opportunity 3: Stretchable Electronics

10. Appendix

